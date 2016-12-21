Slaughter enjoys strong homecoming in Florida State win over Mercer

Ivey Slaughter said she was a little nervous before Florida State’s game Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena against Mercer.
Well, that large crowd of Slaughter/Florida State fans taking up an entire section behind the Florida State (12-1) bench helped with that.
Slaughter relaxed after receiving a big cheer during the pregame introductions to finish with a double-double in the Semonoles’ 83-40 win. Also returning to Middle Georgia was former Peach County standout and current Florida State freshman Nausia Woolfolk, who finished with three points.
“It was kind of a calming feeling. I was kind of nervous a little bit, kind of rattled,” Slaughter said. “But once they called my name, and I heard all the love and all the support that was here and that was given to me, it just kind of calmed me down.”
The homecoming festivities continued with a big crowd on the Hawkins Arena floor mostly focused on Slaughter.
“I feel great. I really don’t have words to explain how I feel and how I felt after the game, everybody coming up to me asking for pictures, hugs,” Slaughter said. “I just felt loved.”
Three who mattered
Slaughter: The senior and former Tattnall Square standout finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. She hit 4-of-7 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Leticia Romero: The Florida State senior scored a game-high 17 points, hitting 6-of-8 from the floor, including five 3-pointers.
Kahlia Lawrence: The Mercer junior led the Bears with 16 points but hit only 5-of-21 shots.
Observations
Tough shooting night: Mercer (9-3) made only 16-of-64 from the floor and 2-of-18 from 3-point range. Lawrence and KeKe Calloway combined to make 9-of-40.
Deep range: Florida State hit 10 3-pointers.
Dominant on the glass: The Seminoles held a 56-28 rebounding edge.
Strong start: Florida State led 28-7 after the first quarter and 53-17 at the half.
Stat of the night: Both teams took 31 shots in the first half. Florida State hit 19, while Mercer hit only eight.
Worth mentioning
Top-10 foe: Mercer hosted a top-10 team for the second time in program history. The first came against No. 3 Notre Dame during the 2011-12 season.
Streaking on: Florida State’s only loss this season came by two points to UConn on Nov. 14. All 12 of Florida State’s wins have come by double digits, and eight of those wins have been decided by 20 or more points, including the past five.
They said it
Mercer head coach Susie Gardner on the loss: “They shot the ball exceptionally well; I think they shot 60-plus percent in the first half. They really, really killed us on the glass. We knew that rebounding was a big key. We did not hit open shots at all. We just simply did not hit shots that we normally hit.”
Florida State head coach Sue Semrau on her team’s hot start: “I told them, I said, ‘We haven’t played a lot, so we cannot rely on just hitting shots. We’ve got to go rebound the ball. Then they wanted to prove me wrong, I guess, and just hit shots.”
Semrau on Slaughter’s play: “Typical Ivey, do all the dirty work, a double-double. She’s just such a special player, great character, great leader.”
Semrau on Slaughter’s impact on the team: “Everybody loves Ivey Slaughter, and when you see her high school team four years later coming out, the entire church congregation that she grew up in, so many family members, it was just really special. It was a special night for her.”
What’s next?
Mercer travels to Davidson on Dec. 29
