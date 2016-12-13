Steelers’ Dupree comes up with two sacks against Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to pass as Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) chases him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata (44) is stopped short of the goal line by the Jacksonville Jaguars defense, including defensive tackle Abry Jones (95), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Stephen B. Morton
AP
Detroit Lions running back Dwayne Washington (36) holds onto the ball during a run as Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) tries to strip the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Rick Osentoski
AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) gets past Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
James Kenney
AP
James Kenney
AP
James Kenney
AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, left, and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas, right, trade jerseys after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 13-10.
James Kenney
AP
James Kenney
AP
Carolina Panthers' Corey Brown (10) runs after a catch as San Diego Chargers' Casey Hayward (26) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Mike McCarn
AP
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with the help of Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) and Chicago Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (92) during the first quarter of their game at Ford Field Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 in Detroit, Mich. The Lions won, 20-17.
Nuccio DiNuzzo
TNS
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs for yardage and away from Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the second quarter of their game at Ford Field Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 in Detroit, Mich. The Lions won, 20-17.
Nuccio DiNuzzo
TNS
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) hauls in a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) during the first half of the Colts vs. Texans game at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Ind. The Texans won 22-17.
Sam Riche
TNS
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) misses a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) during the first half of the Colts vs. Texans game at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Ind. The Texans won 22-17.
Sam Riche
TNS
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is pressured by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, left, eludes a tackle by Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton reaches for a ball as Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) and safety Quintin Demps watch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
AP
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) is stopped by Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) as linebacker Brian Cushing (56) watches during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings
AP
Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (87) catches a pass as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Erik Walden (93) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
AP
Minnesota Vikings center Nick Easton (62) and offensive guard Alex Boone (76) block against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Vikings won 25-16.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
AP
Phelan M. Ebenhack
AP
Phelan M. Ebenhack
AP
A member of the Jacksonville Jaguars roar cheerleaders is flanked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks (99) during the national anthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Stephen B. Morton
AP
Minnesota Vikings' Sam Bradford (8) throws a pass as he is pressured by the Jacksonville Jaguars defense including defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
AP
