December 13, 2016 2:22 PM

Steelers’ Dupree comes up with two sacks against Bills

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Former Wilkinson County standout Bud Dupree had a big game in Pittsburgh’s win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Dupree had five tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Here’s a look at how the other Middle Georgians in the NFL fared this weekend:

Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Played three plays on defense and 19 plays on special teams against Cleveland.

Leonard Floyd (Dodge County) Chicago: Three tackles, one tackle for loss against Detroit.

Casey Hayward (Perry) San Diego: Two tackles, one pass defensed against Carolina.

Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Eight tackles against Indianapolis.

Charles Johnson (Hawkinsville) Carolina: Inactive against San Diego.

Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: One tackle against Minnesota.

Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Eight punts for a 43.5-yard average against Kansas City.

Keith Mumphery (Dooly County) Houston: Two catches for 16 yards against Indianapolis.

Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Two tackles, one tackles for loss, three passes defensed against Oakland.

Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Played 16 plays on special teams against Oakland.

DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Practice squad.

Chris Swain (Mount de Sales) New York Jets: Practice squad.

Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens) Denver: Ten catches for 126 yards against Tennessee.

Erik Walden (Dublin) Indianapolis: Four tackles against Houston.

