Gann pulls out win in Atlanta Amateur Match Play Championship

Bonaire’s Stan Gann Jr. defeated Kane Whitehurst 1-up on Sunday to win the Atlanta Amateur Match Play Championship as the 98th edition of the event was played at Rivermont Golf Club.
Whitehurst took the first lead with a birdie on hole No. 4, but Gann responded with three birdies in the next five holes and had a 2-up lead at the turn.
Whitehurst won the 11th hole to cut Gann’s lead to 1-up, but Gann birdied the 13th and 14th holes for a 3-up lead. Whitehurst came alive with an eagle on No. 15 and birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to tie the match going to the final hole.
But on the 18th hole, Whitehurst hit his ball into the water and eventually conceded, giving Gann the victory.
Comments