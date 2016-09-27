Peach State Sports Blog

September 27, 2016 12:40 PM

Thomas’ big day highlights Middle Georgia NFL update

Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Had one tackle against Denver.

Bud Dupree (Wilkinson County) Pittsburgh: Injured reserve.

Leonard Floyd (Dodge County) Chicago: Had five tackles against Dallas.

Casey Hayward (Perry) San Diego: Had three tackles, one interception and one pass defensed against Indianapolis.

Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Had seven tackles against New England.

Charles Johnson (Hawkinsville) Carolina: Had one tackle against Minnesota.

Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Played 17 plays on defense and 13 on special teams against Baltimore.

Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Had seven punts for a 46.6-yard average against Tennessee.

Keith Mumphery (Dooly County) Houston: Played six plays on offense and 13 plays on special teams against New England.

Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Had three tackles and three passes defensed against the New York Jets.

Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Played 13 plays on special teams against the New York Jets.

DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Injured reserve.

Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens) Denver: Had six catches for 100 yards and one touchdown against Cincinnati.

Erik Walden (Dublin) Indianapolis: Had three tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit against San Diego.

