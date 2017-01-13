Braves make another trade for more pitching

The Atlanta Braves made another trade this week. The players coming back were, as usual, pitchers.
The rebuilding process has been built around pitching. But it’s not all about starting pitching prospects. Very quietly, the Braves have also created a nice stockpile of relief pitching prospects.
It’s not a bad strategy. Think about what teams often need, particularly around trade time? Think about what is always good to insert into a trade to complete a deal. Think about the last player added to a roster.
Relievers.
And as we’ve discovered, a bullpen usually has a revolving door. So the more options a team has, the better.
Since opening day last year, the Braves have acquired five minor league relievers in trades.
Thomas Burrows was acquired from the Mariners in the Mallex Smith trade this week. He was Seattle’s fourth round pick in June out of Alabama. Burrows made his debut last season in Low-A, pitching in 20 games for Everett in the Northwest League.
Burrows had six saves, allowed 23 hits in 24 2/3 innings, with 11 walks and 37 strikeouts. The 22-year-old left-hander could start the season in Florida with the Fire Frogs.
Luke Jackson came to the Braves in December in the Tyrell Jenkins trade. The right-hander has not been successful in his 15-game audition with Texas during a two-year span. Jackson has a 8.50 earned run average, with 10 walks and nine strikeouts in 18 innings.
Last season in Double-A and Triple-A, Jackson had a 3.69 ERA in 36 games. He had 59 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings, but he must improve his control. Jackson walked 32 batters. The Braves will see what he can do in big league camp, but chances are Jackson will be in Gwinnett’s bullpen.
Akeel Morris was the latest New York Mets pitching prospect traded for Kelly Johnson. Once the now-24-year-old Morris was with the Braves’ organization, he was really good. Morris had a 2.27 ERA in 25 games out of the Mississippi bullpen. Morris struck out 50 in 35 2/3 innings.
In the Arizona Fall League, Morris pitched nine games and had an ERA of 2.89. He allowed 10 hits in 9 1/3 innings, with seven walks and 12 strikeouts.
The Braves will watch Morris closely in March. He does have some game-experience in the big leagues with the Mets, so the Braves will give him a shot to make the pen. However, expect Morris to likely be in the Gwinnett bullpen.
Caleb Dirks was the main piece acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer for Bud Norris. Dirks was originally with the Braves, but was traded for international bonus slot money in 2015. The Braves wanted him back, and he did well upon his return.
Dirks, a right-hander who is 23 years old, had a 0.91 ERA in 21 games with Mississippi. He allowed just 18 hits in 29 2/3 innings, with 11 walks and 32 strikeouts. Dirks’ career ERA is 1.32 in his 110 professional relief appearances.
The Braves should push Dirks to Triple-A in 2017, and there’s a good chance he could make his big league debut sometime this summer.
Phil Pfeifer was the other pitcher in the Norris deal. He’s a lefty who was drafted by the Dodgers in the third round in 2015. In his 17 games with the Braves’ organization, Pfeifer had 18 strikeouts and 10 walks in 17 1/3 innings. Pfeifer held lefty hitters to a .203 average last season.
Pfeifer is 24, so the Braves need him to do well this year and knock on the door. He might return to Double-A, but he’s a lefty so he’s always on the radar.
▪ ▪ ▪
The last two drafts have also produced a number of relief prospects. From the 2016 draft, the 17th round had the Braves selecting Devan Watts, who had a 0.76 ERA and had nine saves in 20 games. In the 19th round, the Braves took Tucker Davidson, who posted a 1.52 ERA in 11 games. And Corbin Clouse, the 27th rounder, opened eyes with a 1.19 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings.
The 2015 draft had several other relievers, including second round pick A.J. Minter, who had just had Tommy John surgery when he was drafted. Minter is back, and last season posted a 1.30 ERA in 31 games, with 47 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings. Minter could be in Atlanta sometime this summer.
Fourth rounder Josh Graham had a very good first full season, with 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings. Taylor Lewis, the ninth rounder, had a 2.05 ERA in 41 games. Chase Johnson-Mullins was Atlanta’s 13th round pick. He did so well last spring he got a look in big league camp. Johnson-Mullins then had a 2.77 ERA in his 40 games.
And Evan Phillips stood out with 10 saves in his 43 games. He also had 62 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings. Phillips then went to the Arizona Fall League.
There are two more relievers to mention. Jason Hursh was Atlanta’s top pick in the 2013 draft. The Braves have him on the 40-man roster, so they still believe in Hursh’s stuff. And Chad Sobotka is a reliever many scouts often talk about. Sobotka, the fourth rounder in 2014, had 45 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings last year.
Here are some projections for where these relievers will start the 2017 season:
Gwinnett: Luke Jackson, A.J. Minter, Akeel Morris, Jason Hursh, Evan Phillis, Caleb Dirks, Jason Hursh
Mississippi: Taylor Lewis, Chad Sobotka, Philip Pfeifer
Florida: Devan Watts, Josh Graham, Corbin Clouse, Thomas Burrows, Chase Johnson-Mullins
Listen to "The Bill Shanks Show" from 3-7 p.m. weekdays on "Middle Georgia’s ESPN" – 93.1 FM in Macon and 99.5 FM in Warner Robins. Follow Bill at twitter.com/BillShanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.
Comments