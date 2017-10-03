Area’s NFL players have a another solid week

How the players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties fared in the NFL in week four.
Robert Davis (Northside) Washington: Davis has been assigned to the practice squad.
Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Dennard had four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit against Cleveland.
Casey Hayward (Perry) Los Angeles Chargers: Hayward had one tackle and five passes defensed against Philadelphia.
Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Jackson had three tackles against Tennessee.
Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Jones had three tackles against the New York Jets.
Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: King had six punts for a 51.7-yard average against Denver.
Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Nelson has been placed on the injured reserve list.
Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Robinson played four plays on offense against Washington.
DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Smelter has been assigned to the practice squad.
