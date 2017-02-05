Brady makes his case as NFL's greatest

A collapse of epic proportions as Atlanta coughs up a 25-point lead and falls short of its first Super Bowl title.
It’s a hard loss to process for the Falcons’ faithful as the momentum turned drastically. It once looked to be a blowout on Atlanta’s end as it looked to be excelling in all three phases. But it then turned out to be an instant classic and the experience prevails and sent New England to a 34-28 overtime victory.
In the first half, Atlanta was clicking on all three phases and it looked to be the same story as the previous wins by a sizeable margin against Seattle and Green Bay.
That stood true in the early stages of the second half as well, as Atlanta’s offense drove down for a touchdown on its second possession and the margin stood at 25.
Then, it began to show that it was this group’s first Super Bowl, opposed to five appearances for the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick tandem. Atlanta’s offensive execution looked to be discombobulated, and the momentum fully shifted when Matt Ryan was strip sacked and New England took over in opposing territory.
The Patriots took over in opposing territory and scored to narrow it to a one score tally. Atlanta was then rattled as a number of errant passes and questionable play calls led to the downfall.
In the second half and overtime, Atlanta was outscored 31-7 and it the importance on being on such a grand stage before was evident. The 25-point victory for New England was the largest in both franchise and Super Bowl history.
