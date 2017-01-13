Falcons’ playoff hopes driven by enhanced chemistry, culture

The Atlanta Falcons have surpassed the expectations of many this season, which can be attributed to the culture within the team’s locker room.
Typically the focus of newly hired head coaches is a change in culture. For Atlanta, that focus has paid off.
In Dan Quinn’s first season as their head coach, the Falcons finished with 8-8 as Quinn was just getting settled into his position. A year later, however, the Falcons won 11 regular-season games and a NFC South title and claimed a first-round bye, and the locker room appears to be united.
Atlanta hosts Seattle at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday in the NFC playoffs.
“It takes time to build that, and our team is tight and very connected,” Quinn said. “They spend a lot of team on and off the field together. When you want to play for someone other than yourself, you take your team to a new spot. That’s so clear and evident with our guys. It’s a great team to be a part of, and there are a lot of good teammates that are totally battling for the guy next to them. It’s an exciting time for us, we have a clear understanding of who we are and how we want to play, which is must different than at any point a year ago.”
Offensively, the chemistry is evident with an MVP candidate at quarterback in Matt Ryan, All-Pro wideout Julio Jones and role players who have been integral to one of the league’s most potent offenses.
The change is evident defensively, as well, even from the beginning of the season. The young defense features a group led by De’Vondre Campbell, Deion Jones, Vic Beasley Jr. and Keanu Neal.
“We have grown a lot as a defense,” Neal said. “There have been growing pains, but that’s a part of the process. We have molded and jelled together, and that’s due to going and playing with our brothers. We’re a better mold of ourselves than we were at the beginning of the year.”
The overall change in culture in Atlanta has produced a term has brought the team closer together.
“It’s a brotherhood,” Neal said. “That’s one thing we do a good job of around here, taking care of our guys and emphasizing that brotherhood. It’s real. You can tell, and see it both on the field and off of it, as well.”
