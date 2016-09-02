Fromm, Bears remain undefeated

It wasn’t always a thing of beauty, but the arm of Houston County quarterback Jake Fromm proved too much for Eagle’s Landing to overcome as the Bears won the first game at Freedom Field 50-27 on Friday night.
Fromm passed for more than 300 yards in the first half and finished with 502. He threw for three touchdowns and turned in a highlight reel run on a 13-yard scramble for a score in the third quarter that put the Bears up 43-21 to seal the victory.
Houston County held on to a 16-point lead at the half thanks to an interception by Andrew Brown after Eagle’s Landing had a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line just shy of the break.
Three who mattered
Fromm: The Georgia-bound senior finished 27-of-37 for 502 yards. He accounted for four touchdowns. His night ended in the fourth quarter just 95 yards shy of the single-game GHSA passing record.
Tyler Fromm: Jake’s younger brother was the elder Fromm’s favorite target. Tyler finished with eight catches for 216 yards in a breakout performance.
Cameron Lewis: The Eagle’s Landing quarterback was also busy as he attempted 56 passes, completing 27 for 286 yards.
Observations
Tough going: Houston County’s defense was in good position much of the night but struggled to get Eagle’s Landing bal carriers on the ground. Several touchdowns were a direct result of missed open field tackles. The Golden Eagles also enjoyed excellent field position due to miscues by the Bears on special teams.
They said it
Houston head coach Von Lassiter on a night that proved challenging at times: “I praise God for the win, but we’ve got to play better. You make all kinds of excuses about not being in school and guys staying late, but we’ve got to get over that. Good football teams know how to win when they’re supposed to, but at times we didn’t play well enough to win.”
Lassiter on Houston County’s rushing woes leading to Fromm’s big night: “I really wanted to run the football more, but that’s a good football team. At times, they hit us good up front. They had a good plan against us, and they gave us a different look. We were able to overcome it, but it was a struggle in the beginning.”
Lassiter on Tyler Fromm’s big night: “Tyler has good hands, and he’s getting better every day. He’s running, and he’s getting faster. It’s real special to see a brother throw it a brother.”
What’s next?
Houston County will play as the away team at Freedom Field against Veterans on Friday.
