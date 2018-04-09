Curb appeal on mind of new Bibb athletic director

SHARE COPY LINK Former Howard football coach Barney Hester hopes to improve curb appeal, provide athletes a great experience as new Bibb County athletic director. Hester says he will miss Friday nights but is excited about becoming athletic director. Jason Vorhees

Former Howard football coach Barney Hester hopes to improve curb appeal, provide athletes a great experience as new Bibb County athletic director. Hester says he will miss Friday nights but is excited about becoming athletic director. Jason Vorhees