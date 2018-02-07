Eight Warner Robins players sign letters of intent

In front of a lunch room full of family, friends, and fans, eight seniors from the Warner Robins football team signed national letters-of-intent on Wednesday. Before the end of spring, head coach Mike Chastain expects that number to increase to 12.
The biggest signing, literally and figuratively, was offensive lineman Chris Georgia who made his commitment to Murray State University official. Although he’s excited about his decision, Georgia knows that he has to improve if he wants to make an impact at the next level.
“Obviously it’s going to be hard, I’m going to have to make new friends,” Georgia said. “Weight room wise and physicality wise I’m going to have to get better and step my game up.”
University of West Georgia was able to snag the receiving duo of Julius Cobb and Jaeven West. Cobb was a first team All-State selection and West was first team All-Region. West talked about having the opportunity to continue his journey with a familiar face.
“It’s great because you have somebody to push you, to keep you focus, to keep each other on track and make sure we’re both successful,” West said.
Fort Valley State University convinced a couple of players to stay close to home. Lineman Dillon Braunstein and first team All-Region kicker Eli Mashburn will spend the next 4-5 years of their lives playing for the Wildcats. For Mashburn the decision was easy because FVSU provided everything he was looking for.
“They have a really good education program and that’s what I want to do, be a teacher,” Mashburn said. “Knowing that I have a chance of starting also influenced me in choosing Fort Valley.”
Defensive end Jam’l Dillard is looking forward to experiencing new things with new people at Lenior-Rhyne University.
“Transitioning from playing here with my real brothers to playing with people I really don’t know is going to be a blessing because I can go out in the world and experience things like that,” Dillard said.
At Georgia Military College first team All-Region linebacker Bobby Kelly will be transitioning back to a familiar position defensive end.
“The transition is going to be easy,” Kelly said. “Me playing linebacker this season and then going back to end considering I played the position in the past. It’s going to be like riding a bike”
For defensive back Jabari Miller his decisive to choose Middle Georgia State University was as much an academic decision as athletic.
“I’m hoping to accomplish my dream,” Miller said. “I’m going to be a civil engineer which they can provide. It’s a two-part program with a lot of other D-1 schools I can partake in and further my education.”
For all of the players it’s a dream come true and Cobb has a message for those that are looking to follow in their footsteps.
“Just keep on working and don’t give up and you’ll be here with us,” Cobb said.
