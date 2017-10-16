Trey Hill’s date set for U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Houston County senior offensive lineman Trey Hill isn’t quite sure where he will head to college in January, but he knows exactly where he will be early that month.
In front of classmates and the football team Monday, Hill received his jersey for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which will be held Jan. 6 in in San Antonio, Texas. It is the second straight year that a Houston County player has been selected for the game as Jake Fromm played last year.
The U.S. Army All-American Bowl sends invitations to the top 100 players in the nation.
“It’s such a great honor to get to play in such a prestigious game, and I know that there are so many players that played in this game that ended up in the NFL,” said Hill, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 330 pounds. “I was here last year when they did the ceremony for Jake Fromm, and I knew it was something I wanted to do also, and I feel like it just shows what talent we have in Middle Georgia and what great coaches we have at Houston County.
“I just want to represent my school as best as I can.”
Although Houston County has struggled to a 2-6 record this year, Hill has enjoyed taking on a new role.
“We knew we would be a young football team this year, and our record isn’t great, but we are getting better and better every game,” said Hill, who said he has not narrowed his college choice. “I have tried to be a leader to the younger guys and to push them to get better. I know I couldn’t be here without all my teammates.”
Ryan Crawford is in his first season as the Bears’ head coach. He was promoted from his defensive coordinator spot.
“He is a great young man and a great football player,” Crawford said. “I think it says a lot about this school to have someone going to this game for the second year in a row, and I want all these other players on the team to strive for that, too. I feel like this is really a team award.”
