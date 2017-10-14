Warner Robins cruises to easy win over Harris County

On a night when a recent milestone victory was celebrated by Warner Robins, the Demons moved a step closer to adding to their storied legacy and another region title.

A 34-8 pasting of Harris County at McConnell-Talbert Stadium ran the Warner Robins record to a 8-0 and 2-0 in GHSA Region 1-5A play.

And with past Demons coaches, including legendary Robert Davis in attendance in celebration of last week’s 500th win in program history, Warner Robins gave long-time fans a throwback to days past by dominating the Tigers (3-4, 0-1) with a punishing ground game.

Jarius Burnette was at the heart of it, rushing for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Warner Robins put on a strong showing against the run, as well. Other than a 71-yard run when the game was well in hand, Tigers running back Cal’Von Harris was held to 56 yards.

Three who mattered

Burnette: His shifty running when he got outside the tackles proved too much for Harris County to match, keeping Harris County spread out enough to where it couldn’t contain the Demons in the center of the field. Burnette gave the Demons a 7-0 lead on the game’s first drive on a 5-yard run with a 33-yard burst in the third quarter making it 31-0.

Dylan Fromm: Fromm gave Warner Robins enough of an element to prevent Harris County from putting eight or nine players in the box. He was 11-of-23 for 141 yards, and his arm and ability to extend plays gave Warner Robins a 21-0 halftime lead on passes of 7 yards to Jaeven West and 16 to Devin Brown.

Christian Anderson: Anderson played a big role in multiple tackles for loss by the Warner Robins defense, applying constant pressure from the outside to also fluster much of what the Tigers tried to do in the passing game.

Worth mentioning

Celebrating 500: It was a who’s who of Warner Robins head coaches at midfield at halftime during a presentation commemorating last week’s 500th win. Davis was joined on the field by current head coach Mike Chastain, as well as former head coach Richard Fendley and Houston County superintendent of school Mark Scott for the presentation.

They said it

Chastain on the win: “We’re 2-0 in the region right now. I’ve just got to think my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for putting us in this situation. Last year was a tough first year here, and this year we have some good things happening and just have to keep it going. The defense played a really good game and had a goose egg going early on, and then the (second team) got in there, and they got one on them. Our coaches just did a great job coming up with a plan.”

Chastain on the key to Warner Robins shutting down Harris County with its defense: “We’ve been preaching doing our job the last five or six weeks now, and I believe (Friday) they did that. They played assignment football, and that’s what we have to do.”

Chastain on Friday’s success running the ball: “We’re a spread offense; we’ll attack on the field wherever they give us the numbers at. If we feel like we can do some good things in the box, we’ll run it, and if we feel like they are giving us some things with the throw and catch, we’ll throw and catch. Some weeks we might rush for a bunch of yards, and some weeks we might pass for a bunch of yards.”

What’s next?

Warner Robins travels to Veterans on Oct. 27.