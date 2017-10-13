Strong start keys Coffee to win over Houston County

Coffee came out strong on its opening drive to take an early lead on its way to a 35-0 victory over Houston County on Friday at Freedom Field.

Houston County had 258 yards of offense but couldn’t get into the end zone to make those yards count.

The Bears fall to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in GHSA Region 1-6A, while the Trojans improve to 4-2 and 1-0.

Three who mattered

Khalil Polk: The Houston County senior rushed for 82 yards, including a 70-yard run in the first quarter, and he had 17 yards receiving.

Milton Jackson: Coffee junior wide receiver had eight catches for 87 yards, including two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Jameon Gaskin: The senior running back led the Trojans’ attack with 18 carries for 130 yards, including touchdown runs of 1 and 42 yards.

They said it

Houston County head coach Ryan Crawford: “We’ve just got to keep getting better; our young guys are getting a lot of experience playing these big-time programs. We have got to limit our mistakes and be smart in some areas, and that’s our job as coaches.”

What’s next?

Houston County plays at Northside on Oct. 27.