Northside, Warner Robins set for top-10 matchups

Northside and Warner Robins both play at home this week, and both teams will take part in top-10 showdowns.
Northside is ranked fifth in Class 6A in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll, and it hosts Macon County on Thursday. Macon County is ranked fourth in Class 1A.
Warner Robins is ranked sixth in Class 5A, and it hosts Coffee on Friday. Coffee is ranked fourth in Class 6A.
Jones County (fifth in Class 5A), Peach County (fourth in Class 3A) and Tattnall Square (seventh in Class 1A) are also ranked. Jones County hosts Hampton on Friday, while Tattnall Square travels to Wilkinson County. Peach County is off this week.
Mary Persons, which travels to Spalding on Friday, received votes in Class 4A, while Stratford, which travels to Mount de Sales on Friday, received votes in Class 1A.
Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Poll
First place votes in parentheses:
Class 7A
1. Grayson (18)
2. Lowndes
3. Archer
4. Tift County
5. South Forsyth
6. Colquitt County
7. Mill Creek
8. Walton
9. McEachern
10. North Cobb
Others receiving votes: Brookwood 11, North Gwinnett 10, North Paulding 10, East Coweta 7, Lassiter 6, Meadowcreek 2, Parkview 1
Class 6A
1. Lee County (16)
2. Tucker (1)
3. Mays (1)
4. Coffee
5. Northside
6. Dalton
7. Harrison
8. Douglas County
9. Winder-Barrow
t10. Alexander
t10. Brunswick
Others receiving votes: Bradwell Institute 5, Langston Hughes 5, Glynn Academy 4, Greenbrier 4, Sequoyah 4, Allatoona 1, Richmond Hill 1
Class 5A
1. Rome (18)
2. Stockbridge
3. Buford
4. Carrollton
5. Jones County
6. Warner Robins
7. Starr’s Mill
8. Wayne County
9. Bainbridge
10. Carver-Atlanta
Others receiving votes: Clarke Central 5, Kell 5, Ware County 5, Flowery Branch 4, Dutchtown 3, Griffin 2, McIntosh 2, Whitewater 2
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (18)
2. Thomson
t3. Jefferson
t3. Ridgeland
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Marist
7. Burke County
8. Sandy Creek
9. Woodward Academy
10. Cedartown
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 13, Heritage-Catoosa 12, Troup 6, Northwest Whitfield 4, Eastside-Covington 2
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove (18)
2. Crisp County
3. Greater Atlanta Christian
4. Peach County
5. Jenkins-Savannah
6. Calhoun
7. Bremen
8. Monroe Area
9. Morgan County
10. Lovett
Others receiving votes: Liberty County 7, Pace Academy 7, East Hall 6, Beach 5, Windsor Forest 4, Ringgold 4, Pike County 1, Sonoraville 1, Union County 1
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (18)
2. Callaway
3. Screven County
4. Hapeville Charter
5. Rabun County
6. Thomasville
7. Jefferson County
8. Brooks County
9. Heard County
10. Dodge County
Others receiving votes: Toombs County 5, Swainsboro 4, Fitzgerald 2
Class 1A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (18)
2. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Manchester
4. Macon County
5. Irwin County
6. Wesleyan
7. Tattnall Square
8. Mount Paran Christian
9. Clinch County
10. Emanuel County Institute
Others receiving votes: Commerce 9, Fellowship Christian 9, Charlton County 7, Stratford 4, Athens Academy 3
