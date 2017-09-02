High School Sports

September 2, 2017 10:43 AM

Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look at the top 10 performances this week from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties from Friday:

Jarius Burnette, Warner Robins: The senior running back had 20 carries for 134 yards and one touchdown in the Demons’ win over Peach County.

Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins: The senior wide receiver had eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Peach County.

Cody Farr, Covenant: The senior quarterback completed 13-of-16 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and rushed 13 times for 144 yards and one touchdown in the Rams’ win over Sherwood.

Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins: The senior quarterback completed 30-of-39 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns as Warner Robins rolled up 24 first downs and 504 yards of offense against Peach County.

Chris Gibson, Peach County: The senior running back had 17 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns against Warner Robins.

Jeremy Horton, Veterans: The senior had nine carries for 119 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Warhawks’ win over Worth County.

Tyler Jordan, Stratford: The senior running back had eight carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over Landmark Christian.

Titus Moore, FPD: The senior wide receiver had nine catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ loss to Brookstone.

Daniel Neal, Northside: The junior tailback had 25 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ win over Westside.

Quintin Sewell, Howard: The Huskies’ quarterback had one rushing touchdown and completed 9-of-20 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the final two minutes of the Huskies’ comeback win over Central.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Pause
Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Nelson says Mary Persons will get better after Corky Kell loss 0:54

Nelson says Mary Persons will get better after Corky Kell loss

Mary Persons opens football in Corky Kell Classic 1:25

Mary Persons opens football in Corky Kell Classic

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet' 1:23

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet'

  • Rivalry game lives up to pregame hype in Fort Valley

    Fort Valley was the place to be Friday night as Peach County and Warner Robins fans arrived at Anderson Field.

Rivalry game lives up to pregame hype in Fort Valley

View more video

High School Sports