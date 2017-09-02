Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances

A look at the top 10 performances this week from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties from Friday:
Jarius Burnette, Warner Robins: The senior running back had 20 carries for 134 yards and one touchdown in the Demons’ win over Peach County.
Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins: The senior wide receiver had eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Peach County.
Cody Farr, Covenant: The senior quarterback completed 13-of-16 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and rushed 13 times for 144 yards and one touchdown in the Rams’ win over Sherwood.
Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins: The senior quarterback completed 30-of-39 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns as Warner Robins rolled up 24 first downs and 504 yards of offense against Peach County.
Chris Gibson, Peach County: The senior running back had 17 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns against Warner Robins.
Jeremy Horton, Veterans: The senior had nine carries for 119 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Warhawks’ win over Worth County.
Tyler Jordan, Stratford: The senior running back had eight carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over Landmark Christian.
Titus Moore, FPD: The senior wide receiver had nine catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ loss to Brookstone.
Daniel Neal, Northside: The junior tailback had 25 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ win over Westside.
Quintin Sewell, Howard: The Huskies’ quarterback had one rushing touchdown and completed 9-of-20 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the final two minutes of the Huskies’ comeback win over Central.
Comments