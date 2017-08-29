Peach County, Jones County ranked in top five in state football poll

Peach County remained third in Class 3A in the Georgia Sports Writers Association football poll, which released Tuesday, while Jones County is fifth in Class 5A.
Peach County received one first-place vote again this week and was the only area team to receive a No. 1 vote. The Trojans, who host Warner Robins on Friday, were also third last week.
Jones County climbed a spot from sixth last week. The Greyhounds are off this week before opening GHSA Region 4-5A play next week. Also in Class 5A, Warner Robins moved up two spots from No. 10 to No. 8.
In Class 6A, Northside moved up a spot from No. 9 to No. 8. The Eagles host Westside on Friday.
In Class 4A, Mary Persons, which hosts Washington on Friday, stayed at No. 8.
In Class 1A, Tattnall Square moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 after opening the season with a 49-20 win over Wilcox County on Saturday. Destin Mack scored six touchdowns in that game. The Trojans are off this week.
In Class 2A, Southwest received three votes. The Patriots, who beat Westside for the second straight season last week, host Manchester on Friday.
Georgia Sports Writers Football Poll
First place votes in parentheses:
Class 7A
1. Grayson (17)
2. Colquitt County (1)
3. Mill Creek
4. Lowndes
5. Parkview
6. Norcross
7. North Cobb
8. Archer
t9. McEachern
t9. Roswell
Others receiving votes: South Forsyth 23, Walton 5, Newton 4, South Gwinnett 4, Tift County 4, Westlake 4, Marietta 3, North Paulding 2, Central Gwinnett 1, Lassiter 1
Class 6A
1. Tucker (18)
2. Lee County
3. Coffee
4. Valdosta
5. Harrison
6. Lovejoy
7. Mays
t8. Northside
t8. Langston Hughes
10. Dalton
Others receiving votes: Northgate 23, Glynn Academy 19, Allatoona 8
Class 5A
1. Rome (15)
2. Buford (3)
3. Stockbridge
4. Carrollton
5. Jones County
6. Kell
7. Griffin
8. Warner Robins
9. Arabia Mountain
10. Starr’s Mill
Others receiving votes: Ware County 11, Woodland-Stockbridge 11, Carver-Atlanta 7, Bainbridge 2, Dutchtown 1, Thomas County Central 1, Villa Rica 1
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (18)
2. Thomson
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Jefferson
5. Woodward Academy
6. Sandy Creek
7. Ridgeland
8. Mary Persons
9. Burke County
10. Northwest Whitfield
Others receiving votes: Cedartown 14, Marist 7, Spalding 3, Heritage-Catoosa 2, Eastside-Covington 1
Class 3A
1. Greater Atlanta Christian (12)
2. Cedar Grove (5)
3. Peach County (1)
4. Calhoun
5. Crisp County
6. Jenkins-Savannah
7. Pace Academy
8. Dawson County
t9. Liberty CountY
t9. North Murray
Others receiving votes: Westminster 17, Bremen 16, Monroe Area 14, Worth County 10, Sonoraville 9, Pierce County 7, Lovett 5, Beach 2, Monroe-Albany 1
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (18)
2. Callaway
3. Fitzgerald
4. Hapeville Charter
5. Screven County
6. Jefferson County
7. Rabun County
8. Thomasville
t9. Heard County
t9. Brooks County
Others receiving votes: Dodge County 8, Pepperell 7, Swainsboro 6, Rockmart 5, Southwest 3, Bacon County 1, Toombs County 1
Class 1A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (17)
2. Macon County (1)
3. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Clinch County
5. Wesleyan
6. Manchester
7. Mount Paran Christian
8. Tattnall Square
9. Fellowship Christian
t10. Emanuel County Institute
t10. McIntosh County Academy
Others receiving votes: Darlington 10, Calvary Day 10, Turner County 7, Charlton County 2, Irwin County 2, Taylor County 2, Commerce 1
