Peach County-Warner Robins highlights this week’s area high school football schedule

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Thursday
Eagle’s Landing at Houston County: The Bears are looking to avoid starting their season with three straight losses.
Friday
Westside at Northside: Both teams are 1-1 entering this game at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
Worth County at Veterans: The Warhawks bounced back nicely last week from a loss in their season opener.
Warner Robins at Peach County: The Demons are 2-0, but they will get a big road test against the Trojans (1-0).
Howard vs. Central: Both teams took part in the Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kickoff Classic on Saturday.
Washington at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs are coming off a big win over rival Jackson.
Rutland vs. Northeast: Ashley Harden got his first win in his first game at Northeast last week.
Manchester at Southwest: Southwest beat Westside last week, the second straight season the Patriots have topped the Seminoles.
Crawford County at Glascock County: The Eagles look for their second straight road win to start the season.
Brookstone at FPD: The Vikings’ home opener comes on the heels of a win over Central last week.
Landmark Christian at Stratford: The Eagles opened on the road last week with a win over Savannah Country Day.
Twiggs County at Cambridge Christian, Florida: The Cobras dropped their season opener at Toombs County.
Bulloch at Westfield: The Hornets have failed to score in their first two games of the season.
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg at Windsor: The Knights were shut out by Covenant last week.
Covenant at Sherwood: The Rams have won their first two games.
