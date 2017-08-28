Peach County's Sergio Allen (45) and the Trojans host Warner Robins on Friday night.
Peach County's Sergio Allen (45) and the Trojans host Warner Robins on Friday night.

High School Sports

Peach County-Warner Robins highlights this week’s area high school football schedule

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 28, 2017 12:25 PM

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Thursday

Eagle’s Landing at Houston County: The Bears are looking to avoid starting their season with three straight losses.

Friday

Westside at Northside: Both teams are 1-1 entering this game at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Worth County at Veterans: The Warhawks bounced back nicely last week from a loss in their season opener.

Warner Robins at Peach County: The Demons are 2-0, but they will get a big road test against the Trojans (1-0).

Howard vs. Central: Both teams took part in the Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kickoff Classic on Saturday.

Washington at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs are coming off a big win over rival Jackson.

Rutland vs. Northeast: Ashley Harden got his first win in his first game at Northeast last week.

Manchester at Southwest: Southwest beat Westside last week, the second straight season the Patriots have topped the Seminoles.

Crawford County at Glascock County: The Eagles look for their second straight road win to start the season.

Brookstone at FPD: The Vikings’ home opener comes on the heels of a win over Central last week.

Landmark Christian at Stratford: The Eagles opened on the road last week with a win over Savannah Country Day.

Twiggs County at Cambridge Christian, Florida: The Cobras dropped their season opener at Toombs County.

Bulloch at Westfield: The Hornets have failed to score in their first two games of the season.

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg at Windsor: The Knights were shut out by Covenant last week.

Covenant at Sherwood: The Rams have won their first two games.

