Jones County, Warner Robins make moves in state football rankings

Jones County and Warner Robins both had impressive wins last week in their season openers, and both teams made moves in this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association poll.
Jones County beat Houston County 42-3 to move up from No. 9 to No. 6 in Class 5A, while Warner Robins is 10th this week after being unranked last week. The Demons opened their season with a win over Northside. The Greyhounds host Washington County on Friday, while the Demons host Locust Grove.
Northside remained ranked in Class 6A but dropped to No. 9 from No. 3. The Eagles host Henry County on Thursday.
In Class 4A, Mary Persons fell two spots to eighth after its season-opening loss to Lee County. The Bulldogs host Jackson on Friday.
In Class 3A, Peach County, which opens Friday against Houston County, dropped a spot to third, while Westside received one vote after its win over Howard. The Seminoles face off with Southwest on Friday at Henderson Stadium.
In Class 1A, Tattnall Square, which opens its season Friday at Wilcox County, dropped a spot from ninth to 10th.
Here is the complete poll (first place votes in parentheses):
Class 7A
1. Grayson (15)
t2. Colquitt County
t2. Mill Creek
4. Lowndes
5. Parkview
6. Norcross
7. Westlake
8. Roswell
9. McEachern
10. North Cobb
Others receiving votes: Archer 22, South Forsyth 19, Brookwood 6, Camden County 6, Marietta 6, South Gwinnett 4, Central Gwinnett 1, Newton 1, Tift County 1
Class 6A
1. Tucker (14)
2. Harrison (1)
3. Dalton
4. Mays
5. Lee County
6. Coffee
7. Valdosta
8. Lovejoy
9. Northside
10. Northgate
Others receiving votes: Alexander 10, Glynn Academy 7, Langston Hughes 7, Stephenson 6, Dacula 4, Brunswick 3, Gainesville 3, Winder-Barrow 2, Allatoona 1, North Atlanta 1
Class 5A
1. Rome (13)
2. Buford (2)
3. Stockbridge
4. Carrollton
5. Kell
6. Jones County
7. Ware County
8. Griffin
9. Woodland-Stockbridge
10. Warner Robins
Others receiving votes: Thomas County Central 26, Arabia Mountain 5, Starr’s Mill 4, Bainbridge 2, Harris County 1
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (15)
2. Thomson
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Jefferson
5. Woodward Academy
6. Sandy Creek
7. Ridgeland
8. Mary Persons
9. Oconee County
10. Burke County
Others receiving votes: Northwest Whitfield 15, Spalding 10, Cedartown 2, Heritage-Catoosa 2, Marist 2, Cairo 1, Eastside-Covington 1
Class 3A
1. Greater Atlanta Christian (10)
2. Cedar Grove (4)
3. Peach County (1)
4. Crisp County
5. Calhoun
6. Liberty County
t7. Pierce County
t7. Pace Academy
9. Westminster
10. Lovett
Others receiving votes: Jenkins-Savannah 17, North Murray 6, Dawson County 4, Worth County 2, Westside 1
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (15)
2. Hapeville Charter
3. Callaway
4. Fitzgerald
5. Screven County
6. Jefferson County
7. Rabun County
8. Heard County
t9. Pepperell
t9. Thomasville
Others receiving votes: Chattooga 6, Brooks County 2, Washington County 2, Elbert County 1, Dodge County 1
Class 1A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (15)
2. Macon County
3. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Clinch CountY
5. Fellowship Christian
6. Wesleyan
7. Manchester
8. Emanuel County Institute
9. McIntosh County Academy
10. Tattnall Square
Others receiving votes: Mt. Paran Christian 12, Darlington 3, Calvary Day 2, Irwin County 2, Savannah Christian 2
