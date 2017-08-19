Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances

A look at the top 10 performances this week from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties.
Drake Bolus, Jones County: The senior finished with 239 total yards on 14 touches — 64 yards rushing, 79 yards receiving and a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — in the Greyhounds’ win over Houston County.
Josiah Cotton, Mount de Sales: The sophomore had two touchdown runs and 65 yards in the Cavaliers’ win over Pacelli.
Jadin Daniels, Northside: The Eagles’ junior quarterback had a touchdown passing and rushing in his team’s loss to Warner Robins.
Victor Dixon Jr., Westside: The sophomore quarterback completed 12-of-19 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Seminoles past Howard.
Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins: The junior quarterback threw four touchdowns passes and completed 23-of-38 attempts for 229 yards against Northside.
Derrick Goodson, Houston County: The junior had 6.5 tackles, including one for loss, in the Bulldogs’ loss to Lee County.
Jeremiah Kelly, Howard: The sophomore running back had 108 yards rushing and a touchdown against Westside.
Teldrick Ross, Jones County: The senior quarterback had nine rushes for 161 yards and completed 6-of-8 passes for 107 yards against Houston County.
Wesley Steiner, Houston County: The sophomore running back had 93 yards on 10 carries against Jones County.
Jaeven West, Warner Robins: The senior wide receiver had nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown against Northside.
