Scrimmages coming as Macon area teams prepare for high school football season

The high school football season for Macon area teams begins Aug. 11 with Windsor playing at Heritage, and the season kicks into a higher gear the next week with the Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 17 at Mercer (Jones County, Mary Persons and Houston County will take part) and several more games Aug. 18.
The local teams pick up the pace in their preparations for the season with scrimmages, and those start Friday as Westside plays at Warner Robins (7:30 p.m.) while Central faces Early County and Crawford County hosts ACE.
On Aug. 10, Houston County hosts Perry (6:30 p.m.) and Mary Persons hosts Southwest (7:30 p.m.).
The Aug. 11 schedule includes several games for local teams: Peach County at Northside (7:30 p.m.); Howard at FPD (7:30 p.m.); Schley County at Tattnall Square; Central at Mount de Sales (7:30 p.m.); Crisp County at Veterans (7:30 p.m.); Jones County vs. Upson-Lee (7:30 p.m.); Crawford County at Rutland (7:30 p.m. at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex); and Twiggs County at Dublin.
