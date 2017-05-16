Tattnall baseball in familiar spot

If anything, the Tattnall Square baseball program has been consistent since joining the GHSA for the 2015 season.
The Trojans will make it 3-for-3 in Class 1A private school baseball semifinal appearances Wednesday when they host Holy Innocents in a best-of-three series. Game 1 of the opening day doubleheader is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start, with Game 3, if necessary, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Tattnall (29-3) won the Class 1A private school title last year after getting swept by King’s Ridge Christian in the 2015 semifinals. The Trojans went unbeaten against Middle Georgia opponents this season, with two of the three losses coming in the second game played in a single day.
One of those second-game losses came to Holy Innocents, with the Bears topping the Trojans 9-7 on April 8 at George Walton as part of a three-way doubleheader. That game was tied at 5 after seven innings, with Holy Innocents (28-4) scoring four runs in the top of the eighth. Tattnall came back to score two in the bottom of the eighth but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Holy Innocents, a Class 2A semifinalist last season, swept King’s Ridge to reach this year’s semifinals. The winner advances to face the Athens Christian-Savannah Christian winner in the Class 1A private school championship series, scheduled for May 24-27 at either Savannah’s Grayson Stadium or Rome’s State Mutual Stadium.
GISA baseball
Baseball semifinal action is also slated for this week in the GISA.
Windsor hosts Terrell Academy in a Class 2A semifinal series. Game 1 will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with Game 2 (and Game 3, if needed) set for noon on Saturday. Also in Class 2A, Piedmont heads to Flint River, with Game 1 set for 2 p.m. on Thursday and Game 2 scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday. Game 3, if needed, will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
In Class 3A, John Milledge travels to Heritage. Game 1 will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, with Game 2 (and Game 3, if needed) scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Golf
The GHSA championships will take place Monday and Tuesday at sites across the state, with the tournament expanded from 18 to 36 holes.
The Middle Georgia qualifiers are listed below. Individuals listed are golfers who are going to the state tournament as an individual and not as part of a qualifying team.
Class 6A boys: Houston County.
Class 5A boys: Veterans, Jones County; Trey Odom (Warner Robins).
Class 5A girls: Veterans, Jones County.
Class 4A boys: Upson-Lee, Perry, West Laurens.
Class 4A girls: Mary Persons; Taylor King (Upson-Lee).
Class 3A boys: Carter Leslie (Peach County).
Class 3A girls: Peach County; Carrol Pyon (Rutland); Eujin Pyon (Rutland).
Class 2A boys: Dodge County.
Class 2A girls: Bleckley County; Michelle Zang (Dodge County).
Class 1A public boys: Hawkinsville.
Class 1A public girls: GMC.
Class 1A private boys: FPD
Class 1A private girls: Stratford, FPD.
Signings
▪ Tattnall Square running back Ahmad Barron will sign with Reinhardt on Wednesday. Barron ran for 1,627 yards and 17 touchdowns as senior, helping lead the Trojans to a 12-1 season, the GHSA Region 7-1A title and a Class 1A private school semifinal appearance.
▪ Jaylah Bailey, a senior track and field athlete at Houston County, is signing with Mississippi State on Thursday. Bailey, the daughter of former Northeast and Wisconsin basketball player John Bailey and niece of former Mississippi State running back Walter Packer, finished seventh in the 200 and 400 meters in Saturday’s GHSA Class 6A track and field championships. She was a state qualifier in all four of her high school seasons.
▪ Also signing with a Division I track and field program Thursday will be Northeast’s Kamare Ways, who will sign with Georgia Southern. The senior qualified for three events at the GHSA Class 2A championships, finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles, fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and eighth in the triple jump.
▪ Carrington Kee, a shooting guard from Veterans who averaged 13 points per game as a senior, will sign with the Brewton-Parker basketball program Thursday.
