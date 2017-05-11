Bleckley County wins three individual track titles

Eight Middle Georgia high school track athletes came away with championships at the GHSA state meets, held in three locations.
Jones County’s Erin Leonard won the Class 5A girls 1,600-meter title in a close race, her time of 5:05.02 just nipping Miller Grove’s Emoni Coleman, who finished in 5:05.4.
Peach County’s Kearis Jackson took the boys Class 3A shot put title, while Westside’s Suaryburn Sampson won the pole vault in the same class.
Bleckley County took firsts with Torenio Davis in the high jump and Will Sampson in the pole vault, with Carl Ellis Corley defending his 1,600-meter title. Sampson was seventh in the high jump.
GMC’s Hunter Kimball took the Class 1A public boys 1,600-meter title, and Monticello’s Alina Jablonski claimed the girls 3,200 title.
The meets are being held in Albany, Carrollton and Rome.
The GHSA meet websites had not compiled team points for the day in most classifications by presstime, but Bleckley County’s boys and Peach County’s boys had solid first days. Jones County’s girls are tied for ninth in Class 5A.
Preliminaries in many events were held Thursday, with more to come Friday. Most running titles will be decided Saturday, while the remainder of the field events will be contested Friday.
Baldwin’s girls enter the finals with the third best 4x100 relay time.
West Laurens’ Lewilldrick Stone is the top seed in the Class 4A boys 400, and Darius Bradford is fourth in the 110 hurdles. Schoolmate Carlandra Jones is the fourth seed in the girls 400.
Baldwin’s Jatavious Harris had the top prelim time in the Class 4A boys 100 and 200. The boys 4x400 relay is seeded first.
Baldwin’s Zykeria Williams is seeded first in the Class 4A girls 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the 200. The 4x100 relay team was third and 4x400 relay team was fourth in prelims.
Teammate Brittany Trawick was fifth in the prelims in Class 4A girls 100.
Mary Persons’ Olympia High is right behind Williams in the 100 hurdles and has the top seed in 300 hurdles.
Dodge County’s Europe Brown had the second-best prelim time in Class 3A girls 400.
Central’s girls are third in the Class 3A 4x100 and fifth in the 4x400, with Mekya Walden third in the 100 and fourth in the 200.
Tomiyah Alford of Lamar County has the fourth-best 100 time in Class 2A girls, while Northeast’s Kamare Ways is second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles. East Laurens’ Kennedee Williams is the top seed in the 800 and Zaria Battle is fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Southwest’s Alexia Perkins had the third-best preliminary time in the Class 2A girls 200. East Laurens was second and Washington County fifth in the girls 4x400 in Class 2A.
Scores of other Middle Georgians qualified in assorted events. Full results can be found at www.ghsa.net/track-and-field.
GHSA soccer
The FPD girls soccer team makes its fourth appearance in the GHSA girls soccer finals in seven years when it faces Wesleyan in the Class 1A championship at noon on Friday at Five Star Stadium.
FPD (22-0) has allowed just one goal all season. The Vikings advanced to the final with a 1-0 victory over Paideia on Tuesday, with Elizabeth Nelson scoring the decisive goal in the game’s final minutes.
Wesleyan (18-3-1) beat Stratford 5-0 in the second round. The Wolves are on a 14-game winning streak.
Also Friday at Five Star Stadium, Whitefield Academy faces Walker for the Class 1A boys title at 2:30 p.m., McIntosh take on Buford for the Class 5A girls title at 5 p.m., and the McIntosh boys face Clarkston for the 5A boys title at 7:30 p.m.
The East Laurens girls face St. Vincent’s for the Class 2A girls title at noon on Saturday at Five Star Stadium.
GHSA baseball
Veterans dropped the final game of its Class 5A quarterfinal series with Loganville, losing 11-4.
