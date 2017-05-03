First-half hole too much for Houston County to overcome

Houston County’s postseason path was detoured by Centennial on Tuesday night at Freedom Field, as multiple goals in the final nine minutes of the first half ended up being too much for the Bears to overcome in a 7-3 loss.
Houston County trailed 3-1 at halftime and cut the deficit back to two goals twice in the second half, but the hole was too deep for the Bears to climb out of as the Knights got seven goals from five different players.
Houston County and goalkeeper Declan Furlough buckled down in the second half, but the Bears could not mount enough of an offensive counter as their season ended with a record of 15-4. The Knights (14-4-1) advance to play at Gainesville in the GHSA Class 6A quarterfinals.
Heath Henry scored a pair of goals for the Bears, with Hunter Henry having one.
Houston County wraps up its season with all of its losses being to non-region opponents, three from the Atlanta area.
