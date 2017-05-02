Hot start propels Veterans girls to easy win

Victoria Moore had a pretty dull few hours.
The Veterans goalie almost could have brought a chair and done some studying in between glances of watching her teammates control things from the start en route to a 9-1 win Tuesday over Rome in a GHSA Class 5A girls soccer second round playoff game at Freedom Field.
Moore, a junior, had little to deal with for the first half until Nyanni Ward earned a yellow card for plowing into Marianne Delgado near the Veterans goal.
Alli Gaither then scored on the short free kick to make it 4-1 with 25 seconds left in the first half. And the Wolves did force Moore to pay more attention in the second half with many more looks, although none terribly threatening, with Moore getting three easy saves.
The Warhawks got three first-half goals from Maranda Krirat and one from Anna Luque.
Veterans got two good shots early in the second half and were denied, and the Warhawks kept the pressure on. That finally paid off at the 34:55 mark on Brenley Townsend’s goal, which was followed less than five minutes later by Danielle Coumbs’ penalty kick for a 6-1 lead.
Coumbs added a short goal and then got one in over the goalie as the lead grew to 8-1 midway through the second half.
Sage Samelli took a nice pass from Coumbs and drilled in the Warhawks’ ninth goal with 5:36 left.
Three who mattered
Coumbs: The sophomore had three goals and a late assist.
Krirat: Another sophomore, she got the Warhawks going with two goals in the first 6:27.
Townsend: The freshman continued her monster season with a goal – she has more than 40 this year – and two assists.
Worth mentioning
Rolling along: Veterans’ girls won their 16th straight. Their only loss was on Feb. 11, 4-1 to Etowah. The Warhawks are ranked third in Class 5A in the Eurosport poll, one spot behind next-round opponent Buford. It was the Warhawks’ 15th win by five goals or more.
They said it
Veterans head coach Haley Walker on the scouting report: “We honestly kind of went in blind. We didn’t really know much about Rome, we didn’t hear much about Rome. We just said (to) do what we do: play, put some things together.”
Coumbs on being ready: “We didn’t have any film on them or anything. But we looked at their stats and came out prepared.”
Walker on the team strengths playing a normal role: “Our attack is amazing. We move the ball really well in our attacking third, crosses, runs from Maranda and Janeyce Brown. Brenley has been amazing for us.”
Walker on the Etowah loss still impacting: “We still reference Etowah a lot. We go back to that game. We replay it.”
Coumbs on not know much about opponents this season: “We were in a new region this year, so it was all new to us. It was an exciting season.”
Walker on that help early on with some yellow cards called: “I told the team, ‘We’re not hitting replay. We’re going to keep our heads, we’re going to beat (Rome) on the skill board.’ That’s what we did.”
Coumbs on the team’s performance: “I thought we played really good. We connected. We still have things to work on, but we played good.”
What’s next?
Veterans’ girls will play Buford, a 10-0 winner over Locust Grove. A coin flip will determine the host. The winner of Tuesday’s late Rome-Veterans boys game plays the winner of Dutchtown and Grady.
