Middle Georgia baseball teams ready for state playoffs

The GHSA baseball playoffs begin Friday, and there are many Middle Georgia teams taking part in the postseason. Several of those teams are playing at home.
In Class 6A, Houston County hosts Heritage-Conyers in a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.
In Class 5A, Veterans hosts Whitewater (4:30 p.m.).
In Class 4A, West Laurens hosts Druid Hills, while Mary Persons (Woodward Academy), Perry (Luella) and Baldwin (Cairo) are on the road.
In Class 3A, Peach County (Brantley County), Rutland (Pierce County), Washington County (Berrien) and East Laurens (Thomasville) are on the road.
In Class 2A, Dodge County (Fitzgerald) and Bleckley County (Early County) are at home, while Lamar County (Dade County) is on the road.
In Class 1A private, FPD travels to Calvary Day, while Mount de Sales and Tattnall Square received byes.
In Class 1A public, Taylor County hosts Manchester, while GMC travels to Treutlen.
Thursday’s action
Jones County’s baseball team opened its Class 5A playoff series with a 17-4 win over Wayne County. The Greyhounds used three big innings to get the win, scoring five runs in the first inning, five in the third and sixth in the fifth.
Jackson Mix went 3-for-4 with five RBI and four runs scored, while Seth Daniels went 4-for-4 with four RBI.
Signing up
Central had two signees Thursday as Antarius McCoy made his pick for basketball and Javius Johnson made his pick for football.
McCoy signed with Wallace Community College-Selma, while Johnson signed with College of the Rosewoods. Both players were four-year starters at Central.
Boys soccer
The GHSA playoffs will include several Middle Georgia teams Friday, including Northside and Houston County opening at home.
Northside (7:30 p.m.) hosts Lakeside-Evans, while Houston County (7 p.m.) hosts Evans in Class 6A. In Class 5A, Warner Robins (Starr’s Mill) and Jones County (South Effingham) are both on the road.
Girls soccer
Houston County is at home in the Class 6A playoffs and will host Greenbrier at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Veterans games moved
The Veterans soccer teams were set to play Friday, but both games have been moved to Saturday. Both Veterans teams host Fayette County, and a doubleheader will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the girls teams facing off.
