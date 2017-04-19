Wednesday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Wednesday’s Baseball
Tattnall Square 7, Stratford 0
Stratford
000
000
0
—
0
2
1
Tattnall
010
312
x
—
7
9
0
WP: Garrett Houston. LP: Giles.
2B: T: Destin Mack.
HR: T: Logan Simmons, Trey Ham, Mack.
Game notes: Mack went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI for Tattnall, while Logan Fink added two hits and Simmons two RBI. Houston struck out 11 with three walks.
Records: Tattnall 23-3.
Mount de Sales 6, Aquinas 4
Mount de Sales
200
013
0
—
6
10
1
Aquinas
000
030
1
—
4
2
1
WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Paul.
2B: A: Parrish.
Game notes: Adam Leverett, Brady Pool and Rossman Diaz each had two hits for the Cavs, while Zack Tong and Pinkney Gilchrist each had two RBI. ... Lipson and Tong teamed for 11 strikeouts and five walks.
Records: Mount de Sales is 19-6.
Next: Mount de Sales vs. TBD, Saturday.
Houston County 10, Warner Robins 0
Warner Robins
000
00
—
0
0
2
Houston County
103
15
—
0
0
0
WP: Chandler Ring. LP: Cruse.
2B: HC: Cole Simmons, Austin Hittinger, Lawson Trawick
3B: HC: Christian Cook.
Game notes: Langford had three hits and Trawick two RBI for Houston County. Ring teamed with Corbet Luna for the no-hitter.
Wednesday’s Girls Soccer
Stratford 3,
Houston County 2
Goals: S: Emory Sutherland 2, Drake Miscall 1.
Assists: S: Lizzi Clayton 1, Aysha Roberts 1, Ellie Peterson 1.
Shots: Stratford 6, Houston County 14.
Saves: S: Carolynn Dromskey 12.
Records: Stratford 12-1.
Wednesday’s Boys Tennis
Stratford 3, Brookstone 0
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Josh Fernicola 6-1, 6-1; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Taylor Harris 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Dylan Wright 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Michael Umana/Reid Bickerstaff (B) led Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu 6-1, 4-1, did not finish; Sutton Eggena/Joel Umana (B) led Tejas Athni/Greg Sutton 6-5, did not finish.
Game notes: Stratford beat Calvary Day to open the GHSA Area 1 Private 1A tournament by forfeit.
Stratford 3. FPD 0
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Christian Tinkey 6-1, 6-3; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Parker White 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Will Sun 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Haylen Fulk/Marshall Danner (FPD) led Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu 6-2, 4-2, did not finish; Camden Lashley/Merit Huggins (FPD) led Tejas Athni/Greg Sutton 6-1, 2-1, did not finish.
Records: Stratford 18-0.
Next: TBA at Stratford, GHSA Tournament.
Wednesday’s Girls Tennis
Stratford 3, Calvary 0
Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Abby Brunn 8-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Elizabeth Barker 8-0; Lucy Boswell (S) led Caitlin-Grace Daniels 7-1, did not finish.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Lindsey Walker/Abbey Slingluff 8-2; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) led Lillie Adair/Esther Kim 7-1, did not finish.
Stratford 3,
Savannah Christian 0
Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Lindsey Dixon 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Kate Hoffman 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Caroline Lohn 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) led Madison Best/Gabrielle Tyler 6-3, 5-1, did not finish; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) led Adrianna Simon/Sarah White 6-0, 5-0, did not finish.
Brookstone 3, Stratford 0
Singles: Gracie Hemmings (B) led Eliza Freedman 6-3, 2-0, did not finish; Alyssa Ferland (S) led Sammi Rice 6-1, 3-1, did not finish; Abbie Dillon (B) d. Lucy Boswell 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Lillie Patton/Lillie Norred (B) d. Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio 6-2, 6-1; Abigail Pitts/Anya Polomis (B) d. Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler 6-1, 6-0.
Records: Stratford Academy 16-2
Next: TBA at Stratford, GHSA Tournament.
Tuesday’s Baseball
West Laurens 5, Upson-Lee 3
West Laurens
210
000
02
—
5
10
1
Upson-Lee
001
200
00
—
3
6
1
WP: Slayton Marina. LP: Tyler Harper.
2B: WL: Guy Anderberg, Caleb Christian, Nick Chambess.
3B: UL: Ty Rechtorivic.
Game notes: EJ Holmes single to center to score Guy Anderberg and Austin Green in the eighth for West Laurens. ... Christian, Dalton Davis, Chamness and Holmes each had two hits for the Raiders, while Holmes and Cullen Estep each drove in two runs. ... Cotton Phillips was 2-for-2 for Upson-Lee.
Washington County 15, East Laurens 1
East Laurens
100
00
—
1
3
3
Washington Co.
391
2x
—
15
14
2
WP: Jackson Smith. LP: Gavin Donaldson.
2B: EL: Colby Owens, Seth Newsome; WC: Bailey Vickers, Smith 2.
HR: WC: Carson Hart.
Peach County 10, Westside 8
Peach County
140
101
12
—
10
8
1
Westside
107
000
00
—
8
8
7
WP: Jaquez Jackson. LP: Donta Pate.
2B: PC: Kendrick Johnson; W: Landon Emery, Shawntavious Grayer.
Game notes: Peach County got a run on an error on Britt Davis’ bunt and on a single from Johnson for two runs in the eighth. ... Johnson went 3-for-4 with three RBI for Peach County while Noah Grant added two hits, two RBI and four runs. ... Emery led Westside with a 3-for-4 day and two RBI.
Records: Westside 6-15.
Next: Westside at Peach County, 5:55 p.m., Thursday.
CFCA 7, Covenant 1
CFCA
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
Covenant
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Doll.
2B: C: Marchman 2.
Game notes: Four of CFCA’s runs were unearned, thanks to six errors. Dawson Ezzell drove in two runs for the Lancers.
Bleckley County 4, Dodge County 3
Dodge County
003
000
0
—
3
5
2
Bleckley County
010
001
2
—
4
7
2
WP: Shayne Cannon. LP: Craig Barton.
2B: DC: Chandler Davis; BC: Chance Pittman, Nash Mullis.
HR: BC: Chandler Abney.
Game notes: Mullis scored the tying run on Pittman’s double to left, and then Lane Kitchens scored the game-winner on Carter Raffield’s single to right. ... Abney led the Royals with a 2-for-3 night.
Records: Bleckley County 19-6.
