Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

High Schools
Tuesday's Baseball
Union Grove 7, Jones County 6
Jones County
000
212
10
—
6
13
1
Union Grove
000
060
01
—
7
11
2
WP: Brody Couch. LP: Hunter Pierce.
2B: UG: Jaden Huber.
Westfield 3, Gatewood 0
Gatewood
000
000
0
—
0
6
0
Westfield
201
000
x
—
3
5
0
WP: Owen Jones. LP: Dylan Humphries.
2B: W: Michael Fitzpatrick.
HR: W: Conner Doles.
Bleckley County 4, Dodge County 3
Dodge County
003
000
0
—
3
5
2
Bleckley County
010
001
2
—
4
7
2
WP: Shayne Cannon. LP: Craig Barton.
2B: DC: Chandler Davis; BC: Chance Pittman, Nash Mullis, Shayne Cannon.
HR: BC: Chandler Abney.
Twiggs County 14, Northeast 4
Northeast
210
01
—
4
1
6
Twiggs County
361
04
—
14
17
2
WP: Dupree. LP: Hill.
Mary Persons 5, Spalding 4
Mary Persons
000
050
0
—
5
9
1
Spalding
000
030
1
—
4
7
2
WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Chase Coppock.
2B: S: Josh Oliver.
Coffee 10, Northside 0
Northside
000
00
—
0
3
0
Coffee
142
21
—
10
16
1
WP: Clifton Heath. LP: Austin Mathews.
2B: C: Adam Solomon, Gant Vining, Max Hughes.
Rutland 15, Warner Robins 0
Rutland
000
0
—
0
2
2
Warner Robins
11(11)
2
—
15
13
1
WP: Kory Rousey. LP: N/A.
2B: R: Josh Courson, Jonathan Harnist 2, Peyton McKinney, Aubrey Merritt.
Perry 14, Howard 2
Perry
130
55
—
14
9
0
Howard
020
000
—
2
3
5
WP: John Micah Law. LP: Wade.
2B: P: Jackson Farrell, Christian Valdivia 2; H: Smith.
Taylor County 11, Dooly County 0
Taylor County
500
51
—
11
7
0
Dooly County
000
00
—
0
3
3
WP: Zane Kendrick. LP: Oscar Hines.
2B: TC: Zane Kendrick; DC Reggie Smith
Southwest 7, Dublin 5
Southwest
103
111
0
—
7
5
4
Dublin
130
100
x
—
5
8
3
WP: Kendrick. LP: Metzdorf.
3B: S: Green; D: Holden Baisden, Torian Holder.
Windsor 9, Thomas Jefferson 3
Windsor
300
400
2
—
9
Thomas Jefferson
102
000
0
—
3
WP: Christian. LP: N/A.
2B: W: Osborn, Lee, Arrington.
Tuesday's Boys Soccer
FPD 5, Tattnall Square 1
Goals: FPD: Dane Wiggins 5; TS: Adam Musolf 1
Assists: FPD: Stephen Summerow 2, Elliott Park 2.
Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 2, Roy Shen 2; TS: Payton Braddy 7
Shots: FPD 14, Tattnall 8.
Mount de Sales 8, Lamar County 0
Goals: MDS: Nick Maiorana 3, Gavin Cheyney 2, Charlie Renfroe 1, Brett Galonczyk 1, Luke Guillory 1.
Assists: MDS: Maiorana 1, Brett Galonczyk 2, Cesar Benjume 1, Andrew Tharpe 1.
Saves: MDS: Ryan Murphey 2, Jarrett Sanders 1; Lamar County 8.
Shots: Mount de Sales 27, Lamar County 2.
Mary Persons 2, Perry 0
Goals: MP: Shane King 1, Julian Rivera 1.
Assists: MP: Rivera 1, King 1.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 3; Perry 7.
Shots: Mary Persons 22, Perry 7.
Veterans 7, Warner Robins 1
Goals: V: Max Wilkins 3, Cameron Dobbs 1, Josiah Glenn 1, Tyler Porcher 1, Tyler Steele 1.
Assists: V: Max Franklin 1, Glenn1, Porcher 1, Andrew Watts 1
Shots: Veterans 22, Warner Robins 3.
Tuesday's Girls Soccer
Howard 5, Upson-Lee 1
Goals: H: Rodenroth 3, A. Ovell 1; U-L: Holmes 1
Assists: U-L: Odom 1.
Saves: H: Buie 8; U-L: Williams 10.
Shots: Howard: 14, Upson-Lee: 6.
FPD 10, Tattnall Square 0
Goals: FPD: Emma Lako 5, Jansyn Samples 2, Molly Lee 1, Anna Lako 1, Alyssa Dubose 1.
Assists: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 2, Samples 1, Kate Patterson 1, Ashton Haver 2, Emma Lako 1, Sadie Frame 1.
Saves: FPD: Caylee Ann Sutton 1; TSA Allie Gordon 5.
Shots: FPD 22, Tattnall 1.
Monday’s Golf
Brickyard Invitational
Boys team: 1. FPD 307, 2. Stratford 328.
Girls team: 1. Jones County 306, 2. Mount de Sales 308.
Boys individual: 1. Brent Hamm (Houston County) 73, 2. Trey Odom (Warner Robins) 74.
Girls individual: 1. Cassidy Pearson (FPD) 86, 2. Bree Comer (Jones County) 91.
