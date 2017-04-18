High School Sports

April 18, 2017 10:16 PM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

High Schools

Tuesday's Baseball

Union Grove 7, Jones County 6

Jones County

000

212

10

6

13

1

Union Grove

000

060

01

7

11

2

WP: Brody Couch. LP: Hunter Pierce.

2B: UG: Jaden Huber.

Westfield 3, Gatewood 0

Gatewood

000

000

0

0

6

0

Westfield

201

000

x

3

5

0

WP: Owen Jones. LP: Dylan Humphries.

2B: W: Michael Fitzpatrick.

HR: W: Conner Doles.

Bleckley County 4, Dodge County 3

Dodge County

003

000

0

3

5

2

Bleckley County

010

001

2

4

7

2

WP: Shayne Cannon. LP: Craig Barton.

2B: DC: Chandler Davis; BC: Chance Pittman, Nash Mullis, Shayne Cannon.

HR: BC: Chandler Abney.

Twiggs County 14, Northeast 4

Northeast

210

01

4

1

6

Twiggs County

361

04

14

17

2

WP: Dupree. LP: Hill.

Mary Persons 5, Spalding 4

Mary Persons

000

050

0

5

9

1

Spalding

000

030

1

4

7

2

WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Chase Coppock.

2B: S: Josh Oliver.

Coffee 10, Northside 0

Northside

000

00

0

3

0

Coffee

142

21

10

16

1

WP: Clifton Heath. LP: Austin Mathews.

2B: C: Adam Solomon, Gant Vining, Max Hughes.

Rutland 15, Warner Robins 0

Rutland

000

0

0

2

2

Warner Robins

11(11)

2

15

13

1

WP: Kory Rousey. LP: N/A.

2B: R: Josh Courson, Jonathan Harnist 2, Peyton McKinney, Aubrey Merritt.

Perry 14, Howard 2

Perry

130

55

14

9

0

Howard

020

000

2

3

5

WP: John Micah Law. LP: Wade.

2B: P: Jackson Farrell, Christian Valdivia 2; H: Smith.

Taylor County 11, Dooly County 0

Taylor County

500

51

11

7

0

Dooly County

000

00

0

3

3

WP: Zane Kendrick. LP: Oscar Hines.

2B: TC: Zane Kendrick; DC Reggie Smith

Southwest 7, Dublin 5

Southwest

103

111

0

7

5

4

Dublin

130

100

x

5

8

3

WP: Kendrick. LP: Metzdorf.

3B: S: Green; D: Holden Baisden, Torian Holder.

Windsor 9, Thomas Jefferson 3

Windsor

300

400

2

9

Thomas Jefferson

102

000

0

3

WP: Christian. LP: N/A.

2B: W: Osborn, Lee, Arrington.

Tuesday's Boys Soccer

FPD 5, Tattnall Square 1

Goals: FPD: Dane Wiggins 5; TS: Adam Musolf 1

Assists: FPD: Stephen Summerow 2, Elliott Park 2.

Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 2, Roy Shen 2; TS: Payton Braddy 7

Shots: FPD 14, Tattnall 8.

Mount de Sales 8, Lamar County 0

Goals: MDS: Nick Maiorana 3, Gavin Cheyney 2, Charlie Renfroe 1, Brett Galonczyk 1, Luke Guillory 1.

Assists: MDS: Maiorana 1, Brett Galonczyk 2, Cesar Benjume 1, Andrew Tharpe 1.

Saves: MDS: Ryan Murphey 2, Jarrett Sanders 1; Lamar County 8.

Shots: Mount de Sales 27, Lamar County 2.

Mary Persons 2, Perry 0

Goals: MP: Shane King 1, Julian Rivera 1.

Assists: MP: Rivera 1, King 1.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 3; Perry 7.

Shots: Mary Persons 22, Perry 7.

Veterans 7, Warner Robins 1

Goals: V: Max Wilkins 3, Cameron Dobbs 1, Josiah Glenn 1, Tyler Porcher 1, Tyler Steele 1.

Assists: V: Max Franklin 1, Glenn1, Porcher 1, Andrew Watts 1

Shots: Veterans 22, Warner Robins 3.

Tuesday's Girls Soccer

Howard 5, Upson-Lee 1

Goals: H: Rodenroth 3, A. Ovell 1; U-L: Holmes 1

Assists: U-L: Odom 1.

Saves: H: Buie 8; U-L: Williams 10.

Shots: Howard: 14, Upson-Lee: 6.

FPD 10, Tattnall Square 0

Goals: FPD: Emma Lako 5, Jansyn Samples 2, Molly Lee 1, Anna Lako 1, Alyssa Dubose 1.

Assists: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 2, Samples 1, Kate Patterson 1, Ashton Haver 2, Emma Lako 1, Sadie Frame 1.

Saves: FPD: Caylee Ann Sutton 1; TSA Allie Gordon 5.

Shots: FPD 22, Tattnall 1.

Monday’s Golf

Brickyard Invitational

Boys team: 1. FPD 307, 2. Stratford 328.

Girls team: 1. Jones County 306, 2. Mount de Sales 308.

Boys individual: 1. Brent Hamm (Houston County) 73, 2. Trey Odom (Warner Robins) 74.

Girls individual: 1. Cassidy Pearson (FPD) 86, 2. Bree Comer (Jones County) 91.

