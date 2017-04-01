Saturday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

High Schools
Saturday’s Baseball
Tattnall Square 13, Wilkinson County 2
Wilkinson Co.
101
00
—
2
6
2
Tattnall
442
23
—
13
8
0
WP: Tyler Warnock.
2B: T: Mikey Wilson, Logan Simmons, Logan Fink, Garrett Houston.
3B: T: Austin Marchman.
Game notes: Simmons drove in four runs on one hit, while Fink and Marchman had two-RBI days, Marchman and Wilson each getting two hits.
Records: Tattnall 17-1.
Next: Tattnall at Wilkinson County, 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Treutlen 9, Dublin 4
Treutlen
023
200
2
—
9
13
0
Dublin
100
021
0
—
4
12
0
WP: Mimbs. LP: Holden Baisden.
2B: T: Maddox, Byrd; D: Trent Leroy.
3B: T: Maddox; D: Baisden.
HR: : Mimbs, Morris.
Game notes: Torian Holder led Dublin with three hits, while Baisden, Leroy and Bo Bassett each had two hits.
Treutlen 23, Dublin 2
Treutlen
290
2(10)
—
23
26
0
Dublin
200
00
—
2
3
0
WP: Youmans. LP: Nick Sumner.
2B: T: Summerall, Phillips 2, Morris, Benjamin 3.
3B: T: Maddox, Summerall, Byrd, Morris, Beall.; D: Trent Leroy.
Records: Dublin 8-12.
Gatewood 10, Valwood 2
Valwood
000
110
0
—
2
6
2
Gatewood
030
070
x
—
10
11
1
WP: Walt Jarrett. LP: McClendon.
2B: G: Jacob McMillian, Ross Cheshire.
Game notes: McMillian, Brayden Hill, Dylan Humphries and Cam Hall had two hits for Gatewood, with Hall driving in three runs and Hill two. ... Harrett and Hill teamed for 10 strikeouts and two walks for the Gators.
Faith Baptist Christian 11, Gatewood 0
Faith Baptist
241
04
—
11
13
0
Gatewood
000
00
—
0
0
1
WP: Hodge. LP: Preston Brown.
2B: FB: Green, Tejeda, Pena, Gonzalez, Cooper.
Records: Gatewood 8-5.
Friday’s Baseball
Harris County 10, Veterans 3
Harris County
020
017
0
—
10
11
0
Veterans
002
100
0
—
3
5
1
LP: Daniel Hawthorn (0-2).
2B: HC: Miller 2; V: Gabe Holt.
3B: V: Jacob Giles.
Veterans 6, Harris County 5
Harris County
000
040
1
—
5
11
1
Veterans
013
200
x
—
6
5
2
WP: Ben Gibbs (6-1).
2B: V: Leyton Pinckney, Bryce Brazil.
Game notes: Derrick Wiley got the save for the Warhawks.
Records: Harris County 14-6, 6-4 GHSA Region 1-5A; Veterans 17-6, 6-2.
Next: Veterans at Thomas County Central, 5 p.m., Friday.
Jackson 8, Peach County 7
Peach County
002
023
0
—
7
8
2
Jackson
001
410
2
—
8
7
3
LP: Jake Wingo.
2B: PC: Britt Davis, Dylan Perry; J: Colby Hoek, Bailey Cawthon 2.
3B: PC: Kendrick Johnson, Jaylen Green.
Game notes: Jackson tied the game on three singles and a walk, and won it on a one-out sacrifice. ... Davis had two hits and two RBI for the Trojans, while TeShaun Smith drove in a pair of runs.
Records: Peach County 5-14.
Next: Peach County at Central, 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Valdosta 15, Houston County 14
Valdosta
330
050
000
04
—
15
15
6
Houston County
030
034
100
03
—
14
12
6
WP: Ard. LP: Cole Simmons.
2B: V: Jaramillo, Hall, Stephens, Veal.
3B: V: Hall.
HR: V: Hall.
Game notes: The Bears tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on singles by Simmons, a walk to Austin Hittinger, a passed ball, and error on Logan Morris’s grounder, and Hittinger was thrown out at home on Dillon Toms’ bunt. They left the winning run on third in the seventh and the tying run in the 11th on third. ... Simmons was one of four Bears’ pitchers in the final inning. ... Former Houston County outfielder and pitcher D.L. Hall had five RBI, four coming on a grand slam in the top of the 11th. ... Simmons had two hits and scored four times, Lawson Trawick went 3-for-5 and Austin Langford 3-for-6. Morris had two RBI and three runs, and Corbet Luna had two RBI.
Records: Houston County 9-12.
Next: Lee County at Houston County, 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Lee County 13, Northside 6
Lee County
002
233
3
—
13
17
1
Northside
000
001
5
—
6
8
5
WP: Paul. LP: Noah Walker.
2B: LC: Logsdon, Suiter, Phillips, Simon, Hatcher, Lang, Barwick; N: Colton Craft.
3B: LC: Phillips.
Records: Northside 9-10.
Next: Northside at FPD, 6 p.m., Monday.
FPD 11, GMC 0
FPD
620
30
—
11
14
2
GMC
000
00
—
0
2
1
WP: Noah Takac. LP: Urias.
2B: FPD: Austin Hartley, Garrett West..
Game notes: Takac struck out nine with two walks in throwing the complete-game two-hitter. ... The Vikings got three-hit games from Gavin Bloodworth and Tyler Mimbs, and two-hit games from West, Hartley and Ryan Jones. Michael Bakkar added two RBI.
Records: FPD 10-10.
Next: Northside at FPD, 6 p.m., Monday.
Hockey
SPHL
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Macon
34
12
4
2
74
163
135
Fayetteville
35
15
1
1
72
168
119
Huntsville
33
15
2
3
71
191
156
Peoria
29
12
7
4
69
170
139
Mississippi
30
20
2
1
63
163
154
Knoxville
28
18
4
3
63
169
167
Pensacola
24
20
4
4
56
156
147
Columbus
20
28
2
2
44
141
184
Roanoke
16
28
7
2
41
152
205
Evansville
13
30
4
5
35
124
191
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Macon 6, Roanoke 5, SO
Mississippi 4, Columbus 2
Huntsville 7, Evansville 4
Knoxville 4, Pensacola 3
Peoria 5, Fayetteville 1
Saturday
Macon at Huntsville, late
Evansville at Columbus, late
Knoxville at Pensacola, late
Fayetteville at Peoria, late
Sunday
Evansville at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 4:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
