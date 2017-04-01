High School Sports

Saturday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

High Schools

Saturday’s Baseball

Tattnall Square 13, Wilkinson County 2

Wilkinson Co.

101

00

2

6

2

Tattnall

442

23

13

8

0

WP: Tyler Warnock.

2B: T: Mikey Wilson, Logan Simmons, Logan Fink, Garrett Houston.

3B: T: Austin Marchman.

Game notes: Simmons drove in four runs on one hit, while Fink and Marchman had two-RBI days, Marchman and Wilson each getting two hits.

Records: Tattnall 17-1.

Next: Tattnall at Wilkinson County, 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Treutlen 9, Dublin 4

Treutlen

023

200

2

9

13

0

Dublin

100

021

0

4

12

0

WP: Mimbs. LP: Holden Baisden.

2B: T: Maddox, Byrd; D: Trent Leroy.

3B: T: Maddox; D: Baisden.

HR: : Mimbs, Morris.

Game notes: Torian Holder led Dublin with three hits, while Baisden, Leroy and Bo Bassett each had two hits.

Treutlen 23, Dublin 2

Treutlen

290

2(10)

23

26

0

Dublin

200

00

2

3

0

WP: Youmans. LP: Nick Sumner.

2B: T: Summerall, Phillips 2, Morris, Benjamin 3.

3B: T: Maddox, Summerall, Byrd, Morris, Beall.; D: Trent Leroy.

Records: Dublin 8-12.

Gatewood 10, Valwood 2

Valwood

000

110

0

2

6

2

Gatewood

030

070

x

10

11

1

WP: Walt Jarrett. LP: McClendon.

2B: G: Jacob McMillian, Ross Cheshire.

Game notes: McMillian, Brayden Hill, Dylan Humphries and Cam Hall had two hits for Gatewood, with Hall driving in three runs and Hill two. ... Harrett and Hill teamed for 10 strikeouts and two walks for the Gators.

Faith Baptist Christian 11, Gatewood 0

Faith Baptist

241

04

11

13

0

Gatewood

000

00

0

0

1

WP: Hodge. LP: Preston Brown.

2B: FB: Green, Tejeda, Pena, Gonzalez, Cooper.

Records: Gatewood 8-5.

Friday’s Baseball

Harris County 10, Veterans 3

Harris County

020

017

0

10

11

0

Veterans

002

100

0

3

5

1

LP: Daniel Hawthorn (0-2).

2B: HC: Miller 2; V: Gabe Holt.

3B: V: Jacob Giles.

Veterans 6, Harris County 5

Harris County

000

040

1

5

11

1

Veterans

013

200

x

6

5

2

WP: Ben Gibbs (6-1).

2B: V: Leyton Pinckney, Bryce Brazil.

Game notes: Derrick Wiley got the save for the Warhawks.

Records: Harris County 14-6, 6-4 GHSA Region 1-5A; Veterans 17-6, 6-2.

Next: Veterans at Thomas County Central, 5 p.m., Friday.

Jackson 8, Peach County 7

Peach County

002

023

0

7

8

2

Jackson

001

410

2

8

7

3

LP: Jake Wingo.

2B: PC: Britt Davis, Dylan Perry; J: Colby Hoek, Bailey Cawthon 2.

3B: PC: Kendrick Johnson, Jaylen Green.

Game notes: Jackson tied the game on three singles and a walk, and won it on a one-out sacrifice. ... Davis had two hits and two RBI for the Trojans, while TeShaun Smith drove in a pair of runs.

Records: Peach County 5-14.

Next: Peach County at Central, 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Valdosta 15, Houston County 14

Valdosta

330

050

000

04

15

15

6

Houston County

030

034

100

03

14

12

6

WP: Ard. LP: Cole Simmons.

2B: V: Jaramillo, Hall, Stephens, Veal.

3B: V: Hall.

HR: V: Hall.

Game notes: The Bears tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on singles by Simmons, a walk to Austin Hittinger, a passed ball, and error on Logan Morris’s grounder, and Hittinger was thrown out at home on Dillon Toms’ bunt. They left the winning run on third in the seventh and the tying run in the 11th on third. ... Simmons was one of four Bears’ pitchers in the final inning. ... Former Houston County outfielder and pitcher D.L. Hall had five RBI, four coming on a grand slam in the top of the 11th. ... Simmons had two hits and scored four times, Lawson Trawick went 3-for-5 and Austin Langford 3-for-6. Morris had two RBI and three runs, and Corbet Luna had two RBI.

Records: Houston County 9-12.

Next: Lee County at Houston County, 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Lee County 13, Northside 6

Lee County

002

233

3

13

17

1

Northside

000

001

5

6

8

5

WP: Paul. LP: Noah Walker.

2B: LC: Logsdon, Suiter, Phillips, Simon, Hatcher, Lang, Barwick; N: Colton Craft.

3B: LC: Phillips.

Records: Northside 9-10.

Next: Northside at FPD, 6 p.m., Monday.

FPD 11, GMC 0

FPD

620

30

11

14

2

GMC

000

00

0

2

1

WP: Noah Takac. LP: Urias.

2B: FPD: Austin Hartley, Garrett West..

Game notes: Takac struck out nine with two walks in throwing the complete-game two-hitter. ... The Vikings got three-hit games from Gavin Bloodworth and Tyler Mimbs, and two-hit games from West, Hartley and Ryan Jones. Michael Bakkar added two RBI.

Records: FPD 10-10.

Next: Northside at FPD, 6 p.m., Monday.

Hockey

SPHL

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

GF

GA

Macon

34

12

4

2

74

163

135

Fayetteville

35

15

1

1

72

168

119

Huntsville

33

15

2

3

71

191

156

Peoria

29

12

7

4

69

170

139

Mississippi

30

20

2

1

63

163

154

Knoxville

28

18

4

3

63

169

167

Pensacola

24

20

4

4

56

156

147

Columbus

20

28

2

2

44

141

184

Roanoke

16

28

7

2

41

152

205

Evansville

13

30

4

5

35

124

191

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Macon 6, Roanoke 5, SO

Mississippi 4, Columbus 2

Huntsville 7, Evansville 4

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 3

Peoria 5, Fayetteville 1

Saturday

Macon at Huntsville, late

Evansville at Columbus, late

Knoxville at Pensacola, late

Fayetteville at Peoria, late

Sunday

Evansville at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

