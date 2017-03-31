Friday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Friday’s Baseball
Gatewood 4, Brookwood 0
Gatewood
300
000
1
—
4
10
2
Brookwood
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
WP: Dylan Humphries. LP: Tyler Hester.
2B: G: Tony Rudolph.
Game notes: Rudolph went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for Gatewood, with Humphries going 2-for-3 and striking out five.
Records: Gatewood 7-4.
Next: Gatewood vs. Valwood, 3 p.m., Saturday at Frederica; Gatewood vs. Faith Baptist Christian, 5:15 p.m., Saturday at Frederica.
CFCA 3, Brentwood 2
Brentwood
002
000
—
2
2
0
CFCA
000
021
—
3
10
1
WP: Cody Thompson. LP: Morris.
2B: CFCA: Cameron Railey, Luke Fulwood.
Game notes: Thomas Prestridge’s RBI single won it for CFCA in the bottom of the sixth.
Records: CFCA 12-1.
Hawkinsville 5, Pacelli 2
Pacelli
100
000
1
—
2
4
4
Hawkinsville
020
102
x
—
5
8
1
WP: Jacob Coody.
Game notes: Josh Brown and Jonathan Whisonant each had three hits for Hawkinsville, while Coody struck out eight in five innings of work.
Records: Hawkinsville 7-9.
Next: Hawkinsville at Taylor County, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Tattnall Square 5, Deerfield-Windsor 4
Deerfield
000
000
4
—
4
8
2
Tattnall
103
010
x
—
5
5
1
WP: Garrett Houston.
2B: Logan Fink, Austin Marchman.
Game notes: Houston struck out 10 in the complete-game victory, with B.J. Spears scoring three runs for Tattnall.
Records: Tattnall 16-1.
Next: Wilkinson County at Tattnall Square, 5 p.m., Saturday.
Lee County 9, Northside 1
Lee County
130
032
0
—
9
12
0
Northside
000
000
1
—
1
3
1
WP: Josh Hatcher. LP: Austin Mathews.
2B: LC: Garrett Suiter 2, Dylan Deas, Tyler Simon; N: Noah Walker.
Game notes: Doubleheader; Game 2 late.
Houston County 5, Valdosta 4
Valdosta
002
100
1
—
4
8
4
Houston County
002
000
3
—
5
9
1
WP: Chandler Dawson. LP: Stephens.
2B: V: Hall, Stephens; HC: Logan Morris.
3B: V: Noviello.
Game notes: Morris went 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI for Houston County, with Cam Jones striking out nine in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Jacob Profit’s RBI single won it for the Bears. First game of a doubleheader; second game late.
Northeast 7, Southwest 5
Southwest
200
020
1
—
5
3
3
Northeast
104
101
x
—
7
5
3
WP: Hill. LP: Hollingshed.
Game notes: Hill recorded 10 strikeouts for Northeast.
Central Georgia Athletics 9, Konos Academy 6
Konos
400
000
2
—
6
5
5
CGA
102
240
x
—
9
10
1
WP: Phillip Braswell. LP: Matthew Lauer.
2B: K: Matthew Lauer, Andrew Marchmen; CGA: Rashid Muhammad.
3B: K: Mike Lauer; CGA: Ryan Flowers.
Records: CGA 2-5.
Next: CFCA vs. Central Georgia Athletics, 4 p.m., Thursday at Luther Williams Field.
Thursday’s Baseball
CFCA 13, Hilton Head Prep 5
CFCA
110
434
—
13
15
0
Hilton Head Prep
020
030
—
5
7
3
WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Hurlbut.
2B: CFCA: Robby Morris, Cody Thompson.
3B: CFCA: Dawson Ezzell, Cameron Railey.
HR: HHP: Speef.
Game notes: Railey went 4-for-5 with a run scored and five RBI for CFCA, while Prestridge went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Records: CFCA 11-1.
Bleckley County 6, Dublin 1
Bleckley County
004
002
0
—
6
9
2
Dublin
001
000
0
—
1
4
2
WP: Trip Purser. LP: Jordan Curry.
2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Chance Pittman, Nash Mullis, Chandler Abney, Jack Fernandez; D: Torian Holder.
HR: BC: Pittman.
Game notes: Pittman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI for Bleckley County. Mullis and Abney also had two hits each for Bleckley County. ... For Dublin, Holder had two hits.
Records: Bleckley County 13-4, Dublin 8-10.
Next: Toombs County at Bleckley County, 2 p.m., Monday.
Thursday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 1, West Laurens 0
Goals: MP: Dawson Daniel.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 3 WL: 8.
Shots: Mary Persons 19, West Laurens 5.
Records: Mary Persons 10-2-2, 6-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; West Laurens 5-8-1, 3-6.
Next: Jones County at Mary Persons, April 10; West Laurens at Spalding, April 11.
Thursday’s Boys Tennis
Jones County 3, Lamar County 0
Singles: Skylar Livingston (JC) d. Gabe Parker 8-5; Lane Aultman (JC) d. Charles Adkerson 8-5; Jacob Livingston (JC) d. Ben Hofer 8-1.
Thursday’s Girls Tennis
Jones County 4, Lamar County 1
Singles: Jessica Smith (JC) d. Chloe Clements 8-1; Kayla Phinith (JC) def. Kaira Thaxton 8-0; Lauren Grace Carr (JCHS) def. Brittney Dix 8-4.
Doubles: Tori Veal/Triston Skinner (JC) d. Kayla Hinkley/Hannah Banister 8-3; Hatfield/Kunst (LC) d. Savannah Wilson/Janet Hernandez 8-3.
Hockey
SPHL
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Macon
33
12
4
2
72
157
130
Fayetteville
35
14
1
1
72
167
114
Huntsville
32
15
2
3
69
184
152
Peoria
28
12
7
4
67
165
138
Mississippi
29
20
2
1
61
159
152
Knoxville
27
18
4
3
61
165
164
Pensacola
24
19
4
4
56
153
143
Columbus
20
27
2
2
44
139
180
Roanoke
16
28
7
1
40
147
199
Evansville
13
29
4
5
35
120
184
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Roanoke at Macon, late
Mississippi at Columbus, late
Evansville at Huntsville, late
Knoxville at Pensacola, late
Fayetteville at Peoria, late
Saturday
Evansville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday
Evansville at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 4:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
