High School Sports

March 31, 2017 9:10 PM

Friday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

By Ron Seibel

rseibel@macon.com

High Schools

Friday’s Baseball

Gatewood 4, Brookwood 0

Gatewood

300

000

1

4

10

2

Brookwood

000

000

0

0

4

2

WP: Dylan Humphries. LP: Tyler Hester.

2B: G: Tony Rudolph.

Game notes: Rudolph went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for Gatewood, with Humphries going 2-for-3 and striking out five.

Records: Gatewood 7-4.

Next: Gatewood vs. Valwood, 3 p.m., Saturday at Frederica; Gatewood vs. Faith Baptist Christian, 5:15 p.m., Saturday at Frederica.

CFCA 3, Brentwood 2

Brentwood

002

000

2

2

0

CFCA

000

021

3

10

1

WP: Cody Thompson. LP: Morris.

2B: CFCA: Cameron Railey, Luke Fulwood.

Game notes: Thomas Prestridge’s RBI single won it for CFCA in the bottom of the sixth.

Records: CFCA 12-1.

Hawkinsville 5, Pacelli 2

Pacelli

100

000

1

2

4

4

Hawkinsville

020

102

x

5

8

1

WP: Jacob Coody.

Game notes: Josh Brown and Jonathan Whisonant each had three hits for Hawkinsville, while Coody struck out eight in five innings of work.

Records: Hawkinsville 7-9.

Next: Hawkinsville at Taylor County, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Tattnall Square 5, Deerfield-Windsor 4

Deerfield

000

000

4

4

8

2

Tattnall

103

010

x

5

5

1

WP: Garrett Houston.

2B: Logan Fink, Austin Marchman.

Game notes: Houston struck out 10 in the complete-game victory, with B.J. Spears scoring three runs for Tattnall.

Records: Tattnall 16-1.

Next: Wilkinson County at Tattnall Square, 5 p.m., Saturday.

Lee County 9, Northside 1

Lee County

130

032

0

9

12

0

Northside

000

000

1

1

3

1

WP: Josh Hatcher. LP: Austin Mathews.

2B: LC: Garrett Suiter 2, Dylan Deas, Tyler Simon; N: Noah Walker.

Game notes: Doubleheader; Game 2 late.

Houston County 5, Valdosta 4

Valdosta

002

100

1

4

8

4

Houston County

002

000

3

5

9

1

WP: Chandler Dawson. LP: Stephens.

2B: V: Hall, Stephens; HC: Logan Morris.

3B: V: Noviello.

Game notes: Morris went 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI for Houston County, with Cam Jones striking out nine in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Jacob Profit’s RBI single won it for the Bears. First game of a doubleheader; second game late.

Northeast 7, Southwest 5

Southwest

200

020

1

5

3

3

Northeast

104

101

x

7

5

3

WP: Hill. LP: Hollingshed.

Game notes: Hill recorded 10 strikeouts for Northeast.

Central Georgia Athletics 9, Konos Academy 6

Konos

400

000

2

6

5

5

CGA

102

240

x

9

10

1

WP: Phillip Braswell. LP: Matthew Lauer.

2B: K: Matthew Lauer, Andrew Marchmen; CGA: Rashid Muhammad.

3B: K: Mike Lauer; CGA: Ryan Flowers.

Records: CGA 2-5.

Next: CFCA vs. Central Georgia Athletics, 4 p.m., Thursday at Luther Williams Field.

Winner X, Loser X

Away

000

000

0

0

0

0

Home

000

000

0

0

0

0

WP: Xy. LP: Xy.

2B: Xy.

3B: Xy.

HR: Xy.

Game notes: Xy.

Records: Xy.

Next: Xy.

Thursday’s Baseball

CFCA 13, Hilton Head Prep 5

CFCA

110

434

13

15

0

Hilton Head Prep

020

030

5

7

3

WP: Thomas Prestridge. LP: Hurlbut.

2B: CFCA: Robby Morris, Cody Thompson.

3B: CFCA: Dawson Ezzell, Cameron Railey.

HR: HHP: Speef.

Game notes: Railey went 4-for-5 with a run scored and five RBI for CFCA, while Prestridge went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Records: CFCA 11-1.

Bleckley County 6, Dublin 1

Bleckley County

004

002

0

6

9

2

Dublin

001

000

0

1

4

2

WP: Trip Purser. LP: Jordan Curry.

2B: BC: Benji Knighton, Chance Pittman, Nash Mullis, Chandler Abney, Jack Fernandez; D: Torian Holder.

HR: BC: Pittman.

Game notes: Pittman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI for Bleckley County. Mullis and Abney also had two hits each for Bleckley County. ... For Dublin, Holder had two hits.

Records: Bleckley County 13-4, Dublin 8-10.

Next: Toombs County at Bleckley County, 2 p.m., Monday.

Thursday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 1, West Laurens 0

Goals: MP: Dawson Daniel.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 3 WL: 8.

Shots: Mary Persons 19, West Laurens 5.

Records: Mary Persons 10-2-2, 6-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; West Laurens 5-8-1, 3-6.

Next: Jones County at Mary Persons, April 10; West Laurens at Spalding, April 11.

Thursday’s Boys Tennis

Jones County 3, Lamar County 0

Singles: Skylar Livingston (JC) d. Gabe Parker 8-5; Lane Aultman (JC) d. Charles Adkerson 8-5; Jacob Livingston (JC) d. Ben Hofer 8-1.

Thursday’s Girls Tennis

Jones County 4, Lamar County 1

Singles: Jessica Smith (JC) d. Chloe Clements 8-1; Kayla Phinith (JC) def. Kaira Thaxton 8-0; Lauren Grace Carr (JCHS) def. Brittney Dix 8-4.

Doubles: Tori Veal/Triston Skinner (JC) d. Kayla Hinkley/Hannah Banister 8-3; Hatfield/Kunst (LC) d. Savannah Wilson/Janet Hernandez 8-3.

Hockey

SPHL

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

GF

GA

Macon

33

12

4

2

72

157

130

Fayetteville

35

14

1

1

72

167

114

Huntsville

32

15

2

3

69

184

152

Peoria

28

12

7

4

67

165

138

Mississippi

29

20

2

1

61

159

152

Knoxville

27

18

4

3

61

165

164

Pensacola

24

19

4

4

56

153

143

Columbus

20

27

2

2

44

139

180

Roanoke

16

28

7

1

40

147

199

Evansville

13

29

4

5

35

120

184

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Roanoke at Macon, late

Mississippi at Columbus, late

Evansville at Huntsville, late

Knoxville at Pensacola, late

Fayetteville at Peoria, late

Saturday

Evansville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday

Evansville at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Houston County's rebuilding is going better than it seems

View more video

Sports Videos