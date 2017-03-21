Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

Tuesday's Baseball
Westfield 12, Gatewood 1
Westfield
400
206
—
12
10
3
Gatewood
000
001
—
1
3
2
WP: Jordan Hampton. LP: Jacob McMillian.
2B: W: Connor Doles; G: Tony Rudolph.
Mount de Sales 10, Wilkinson County 0
Mount de Sales
510
002
2
—
10
9
1
Wilkinson County
000
000
0
—
0
3
0
WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Bache.
3B: MDS: Zack Tong.
Schley County 6, Hawkinsville 1
Schley County
200
103
0
—
6
10
1
Hawkinsville
000
100
0
—
1
3
1
WP: Sellars. LP: Jay Bentley.
2B: SC: Sellars; H: Brandon Pope.
3B: SC: Holloman.
Mary Persons 6, Howard 2
Howard
100
001
0
—
2
8
4
Mary Persons
032
100
x
—
6
10
1
WP: Freeman. LP: Wade.
2B: H: Brown.
Houston County 4, Coffee 3
Coffee
000
010
2
—
3
5
1
Houston County
001
110
1
—
4
9
2
WP: Cam Jones. LP: N/A.
2B: C: Wade Sumner; HC: Corbet Luna.
3B: HC: Jacob Profit.
Tattnall Square 16, FPD 2
Tattnall Square
00(10)
33
—
16
9
1
FPD
110
00
—
2
5
0
WP: Garrett Houston. LP: Garrett West.
2B: TS: Luke Laskey, Logan Simmons, Trey Ham.
HR: TS: Simmons.
Records: Tattnall Square 13-1, 5-0 GHSA Region 7-1A; FPD 8-9-1, 1-3-1.
Washington County 18, Northeast 0
Northeast
000
—
0
3
5
Washington County
8(10)0
—
18
16
0
WP: C. Cabe. LP: N. Coney.
Tuesday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 1, Perry 0
Goals: MP: James Davis.
Assists: MP: Alex Rivera.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 6; Perry 4.
Shots: Mary Persons 13, Perry 10.
Records: Mary Persons 7-2-1, 4-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Perry 7-4, 4-2.
Howard 2, Spalding 1
Goals: H: Leicht 1, Pioli 1.
Assists: H: Pioli 1, Rodenroth 1.
Saves: H: Williams 14, S: Willis 5.
Shots: Howard 12, Spalding 12.
Tuesday's Girls Soccer
Stratford 3, Brookstone 0
Goals: S: Josie Lamb 1, Monica Montalvo 1, Sara Kate Durkee 1.
Assists: S: Lizzi Clayton 1, Emory Sutherland 1, Ellie Peterson 1.
Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 2; B: Ruth Hunter 5.
Shots: Stratford 21, Brookstone 3.
Records: Stratford 6-0.
Tuesday's Boys Tennis
Stratford 5, Tattnall Square 0
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Justin Cortes, 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Chase McClure, 6-0, 6-0; Om Sakhalkar (S) Ashton Chambers, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu (S) d. Christian Rodgers/Dayton Steinmeyer, 6-0, 6-0; Greg Sutton/David Grant (S) won by default.
Records: Stratford 11-0.
Veterans 4, Warner Robins 1
Singles: Chunn (V) d. Francisco, 6-1, 3-6, 10-7; Anderson (V) d. Randall, 6-1, 6-1, Sneed (WR) won via forfeit.
Doubles: Kang/Goff (V) d. Connor/Connor, 6-2, 6-2; Buchanan/Robinson (V) d. Gossman/Jenkins, 6-2, 6-4.
FPD 5, Mount de Sales 0
Singles: Parker White (FPD) d. G. Pearson, 6-4, 6-1; Christian Tinkey (FPD) d. J. Reynes, 6-1, 6-1; Halen Fulk (FPD) d. C. Sumner, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Marshall Danner/Camden Lashley (FPD) d. M. Smith/E. Romando, 6-4, 6-1; Merit Huggins/Landon Hilyer (FPD) d. J. Grist/S. Hernandez, 6-2, 6-1.
Records: FPD 11-2.
Tuesday's Girls Tennis
Stratford 5, Tattnall Square 0
Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Kenzie Dingmore, 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Kristen Johnson, 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Ashleigh Morton, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Allysa Epps/Mary Brannen Olliff, 6-0, 6-3; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) Courtney Ball/Hailey Hallman, 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Stratford 11-0.
Veterans 5, Warner Robins 0
Singles: Tayag (V) d. Chambers, 6-0, 6-0; McAllister (V) d. Wilchinski, 6-1, 6-0; Guzman (V) d. Henry, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Clayboss/Council (V) d. Williams/Cosby, 6-0, 6-1; E. Hampton/M. Hampton (V) d. Cepeda/Dinini, 6-1, 6-4.
FPD 4, Mount de Sales 1
Singles: J. Bowie (MDS) d. Maggie Moody, 6-4, 6-1; Sadonna Flemming (FPD) d. D. Huang, 6-4, 6-0; Anna Leigh Durham (FPD) d. C. Wagner, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Ruth Samuel/Olivia Gardner (FPD) d. M. Wagner/C. Xia, 6-3, 6-0; Dallis Foshee/Catherine Smith (FPD) d. M. Huang/N. Ramos, 6-3, 6-0.
Records: FPD 11-2.
Tuesday’s Boys Lacrosse
Stratford 8, Union Grove 5
Goals: S: Durkee 3, Griffin 3, Durso 1, Whitworth 1; UG: Reeise 2, Chryssochoos 1, Groga 1, Odom 1.
Shots: Stratford 21.
Records: Stratford 5-4.
Tuesday's Girls Lacrosse
Stratford 15, Ola 3
Goals: S: Lucy Jenkins 1, Cochran 4, Anna Grace Grossnickle 1, Vannah Zawacki 2, Morgan Mathis 1, Margo Hannan 3, Olivia Pruett 3.
