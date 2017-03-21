High School Sports

March 21, 2017 10:18 PM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Tuesday's Baseball

Westfield 12, Gatewood 1

Westfield

400

206

12

10

3

Gatewood

000

001

1

3

2

WP: Jordan Hampton. LP: Jacob McMillian.

2B: W: Connor Doles; G: Tony Rudolph.

Mount de Sales 10, Wilkinson County 0

Mount de Sales

510

002

2

10

9

1

Wilkinson County

000

000

0

0

3

0

WP: Jack Lipson. LP: Bache.

3B: MDS: Zack Tong.

Schley County 6, Hawkinsville 1

Schley County

200

103

0

6

10

1

Hawkinsville

000

100

0

1

3

1

WP: Sellars. LP: Jay Bentley.

2B: SC: Sellars; H: Brandon Pope.

3B: SC: Holloman.

Mary Persons 6, Howard 2

Howard

100

001

0

2

8

4

Mary Persons

032

100

x

6

10

1

WP: Freeman. LP: Wade.

2B: H: Brown.

Houston County 4, Coffee 3

Coffee

000

010

2

3

5

1

Houston County

001

110

1

4

9

2

WP: Cam Jones. LP: N/A.

2B: C: Wade Sumner; HC: Corbet Luna.

3B: HC: Jacob Profit.

Tattnall Square 16, FPD 2

Tattnall Square

00(10)

33

16

9

1

FPD

110

00

2

5

0

WP: Garrett Houston. LP: Garrett West.

2B: TS: Luke Laskey, Logan Simmons, Trey Ham.

HR: TS: Simmons.

Records: Tattnall Square 13-1, 5-0 GHSA Region 7-1A; FPD 8-9-1, 1-3-1.

Washington County 18, Northeast 0

Northeast

000

0

3

5

Washington County

8(10)0

18

16

0

WP: C. Cabe. LP: N. Coney.

Tuesday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 1, Perry 0

Goals: MP: James Davis.

Assists: MP: Alex Rivera.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 6; Perry 4.

Shots: Mary Persons 13, Perry 10.

Records: Mary Persons 7-2-1, 4-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Perry 7-4, 4-2.

Howard 2, Spalding 1

Goals: H: Leicht 1, Pioli 1.

Assists: H: Pioli 1, Rodenroth 1.

Saves: H: Williams 14, S: Willis 5.

Shots: Howard 12, Spalding 12.

Tuesday's Girls Soccer

Stratford 3, Brookstone 0

Goals: S: Josie Lamb 1, Monica Montalvo 1, Sara Kate Durkee 1.

Assists: S: Lizzi Clayton 1, Emory Sutherland 1, Ellie Peterson 1.

Saves: S: Carolynn Dromsky 2; B: Ruth Hunter 5.

Shots: Stratford 21, Brookstone 3.

Records: Stratford 6-0.

Tuesday's Boys Tennis

Stratford 5, Tattnall Square 0

Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Justin Cortes, 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Chase McClure, 6-0, 6-0; Om Sakhalkar (S) Ashton Chambers, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Carter Eddlemon/Akshay Ranabhotu (S) d. Christian Rodgers/Dayton Steinmeyer, 6-0, 6-0; Greg Sutton/David Grant (S) won by default.

Records: Stratford 11-0.

Veterans 4, Warner Robins 1

Singles: Chunn (V) d. Francisco, 6-1, 3-6, 10-7; Anderson (V) d. Randall, 6-1, 6-1, Sneed (WR) won via forfeit.

Doubles: Kang/Goff (V) d. Connor/Connor, 6-2, 6-2; Buchanan/Robinson (V) d. Gossman/Jenkins, 6-2, 6-4.

FPD 5, Mount de Sales 0

Singles: Parker White (FPD) d. G. Pearson, 6-4, 6-1; Christian Tinkey (FPD) d. J. Reynes, 6-1, 6-1; Halen Fulk (FPD) d. C. Sumner, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Marshall Danner/Camden Lashley (FPD) d. M. Smith/E. Romando, 6-4, 6-1; Merit Huggins/Landon Hilyer (FPD) d. J. Grist/S. Hernandez, 6-2, 6-1.

Records: FPD 11-2.

Tuesday's Girls Tennis

Stratford 5, Tattnall Square 0

Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Kenzie Dingmore, 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Kristen Johnson, 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Ashleigh Morton, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Allysa Epps/Mary Brannen Olliff, 6-0, 6-3; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) Courtney Ball/Hailey Hallman, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Stratford 11-0.

Veterans 5, Warner Robins 0

Singles: Tayag (V) d. Chambers, 6-0, 6-0; McAllister (V) d. Wilchinski, 6-1, 6-0; Guzman (V) d. Henry, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Clayboss/Council (V) d. Williams/Cosby, 6-0, 6-1; E. Hampton/M. Hampton (V) d. Cepeda/Dinini, 6-1, 6-4.

FPD 4, Mount de Sales 1

Singles: J. Bowie (MDS) d. Maggie Moody, 6-4, 6-1; Sadonna Flemming (FPD) d. D. Huang, 6-4, 6-0; Anna Leigh Durham (FPD) d. C. Wagner, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Ruth Samuel/Olivia Gardner (FPD) d. M. Wagner/C. Xia, 6-3, 6-0; Dallis Foshee/Catherine Smith (FPD) d. M. Huang/N. Ramos, 6-3, 6-0.

Records: FPD 11-2.

Tuesday’s Boys Lacrosse

Stratford 8, Union Grove 5

Goals: S: Durkee 3, Griffin 3, Durso 1, Whitworth 1; UG: Reeise 2, Chryssochoos 1, Groga 1, Odom 1.

Shots: Stratford 21.

Records: Stratford 5-4.

Tuesday's Girls Lacrosse

Stratford 15, Ola 3

Goals: S: Lucy Jenkins 1, Cochran 4, Anna Grace Grossnickle 1, Vannah Zawacki 2, Morgan Mathis 1, Margo Hannan 3, Olivia Pruett 3.

