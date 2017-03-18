Bleckley County star wins dunk contest at all-star weekend

Bleckley County’s Torenio Davis felt pretty good about about his chances in the dunk contest at the Middle Georgia All-Star weekend, which started Saturday at Tattnall Square.
After advancing to the finals, where he was facing Lyn-J Dixon from Taylor County, Davis dropped a major dunk, jumping over a player and slamming the ball home with authority.
Dixon, a major football recruit who has 18 offers right now, had other plans with a dunk that he had saved for this occasion. Dixon went behind his back, between his legs and brought the ball up, and it looked like his first attempt would go. But he was a bit too far away from the rim.
When Dixon failed on the same dunk again, Davis had a win in just his second dunk contest
“I just wanted to make two dunks and try to do something special on the second one,” said Davis, who is also a high jumper who has cleared 6-foot-10 as well as a football player at Bleckley County. “After that, I was just hoping it was good enough. If Lyn-J would have made his, it would have been very interesting.”
Dixon was disappointed on his misses but insists he was having a good time.
“This is a great weekend, and I am glad I am a part of it,” Dixon said. “My football coaches told me to go win the dunk contest, and I have made that dunk a lot in practice, but it is a very difficult dunk. That was a 10 score type of dunk.”
The action started with the Middle Georgia girls all-star game, which featured some rivals play on the same team: Central’s Jada Clowers playing on the same team as the Peach County duo of Daisha Almond and Deja Holland.
Peach County beat Central twice during the year, but Central won the GHSA Region 4-3A Tournament title game.
“We didn’t talk about any of that, and it was really great being out here on the same team as them,” said Clowers, who had her usual dominant game in the paint. “I know that we will have a great team coming back next year, and so will they, but for this game we are just going to enjoy it.”
Almond, along with Warner Robins Shynia Jackson, looked in midseason form and led the red team to an easy win.
“I have been in the gym almost every day since the season ended,” said Almond, who was named the game’s MVP. “I know that I have a lot of work to do on my game, but any time I get a chance to play in front of a crowd I will take it. We all had a great time, and it is always nice to get the win.”
