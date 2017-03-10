Friday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

High Schools
Friday’s Boys Basketball
Upson-Lee 53, St. Pius X 48
Upson-Lee
12
15
8
18
—
53
St. Pius X
7
7
15
19
—
48
Upson-Lee: Zyrice Scott 8, Michael Smith 8, Jacorey Smith 4, Travon Walker 9, Tavias Fagan 20, Cameron Taylor 3, Willie Daniel 1.
St. Pius X: Matthew Gonzalo 4, Brian Gonzalo 4, Everett Lane 29, Carson Seramur 7, Niko Broadway 2, Kennedy Willis 2.
3-pointers: Upson-Lee 3 (Scott 1, Fagan 1, Taylor 1), St. Pius X 8 (Lane 7, Seramur 1).
Records: Upson-Lee 32-0, St. Pius X 24-8.
Friday's Baseball
Brookwood 9, Houston County 5
Houston County
002
003
0
—
5
7
2
Brookwood
004
500
x
—
9
10
1
WP: Tanner Winskie. LP: Chandler Ring.
2B: B: DeAngelo Abboud, Will Bonfield, Spencer Lewis.
Dooly County 19, Northeast 1
Northeast
100
—
1
3
6
Dooly County
62(11)
—
19
18
1
WP: Buich. LP: Coney.
Stratford 13, Wilkinson County 4
Wilkinson County
200
020
0
—
4
5
5
Stratford
054
112
x
—
13
9
4
WP: Sammy Martin. LP: Jarrett Bache.
2B: WC: Austin Price; S: Aaron Arnold, Ames Jamison 2, Trey Giles, Sammy Martin.
Game notes: Price had three hits for Wilkinson County. ... Arnold had two hits and scored four runs for Stratford, while Jamison and Charlie Giles each had two hits, and Trey Giles had three RBI.
Spalding 10, Howard 0
Howard
000
000
—
0
4
6
Spalding
212
014
—
10
5
1
WP: Chase Coppock. LP: Kazuya Makita (1-3).
2B: S: Parker Shultz.
Records: Howard 7-6, 1-2 GHSA Region 2-4A; Spalding 6-2, 2-1.
Next: Howard at Northside, 6 p.m., Monday.
Northside 8, Valdosta 7
Valdosta
201
400
0
—
7
11
5
Northside
340
000
1
—
8
5
3
WP: Walker. LP: Hall.
2B: V: McCann, Hall 3; N: Card, Bookout.
Winder Barrow 2, Houston County 1
Houston County
000
010
0
—
1
5
1
Winder Barrow
000
100
1
—
2
4
0
WP: Will Hardivree. LP: Cam Jones.
2B: HC: Cole Simmons.
HR: WB: Pat Demard.
Tattnall Square 8, Mount de Sales 2
Tattnall Square
200
030
3
—
8
5
0
Mount de Sales
020
000
0
—
2
2
3
WP: Laskey. LP: Leverett.
2B: TS: Warnock 2.
HR: TS: Simmons, Fink, Ham.
CFCA 18, Young American Christian 8
Young Amercian
320
30
—
8
7
3
CFCA
(10)40
04
—
18
14
2
WP: Xy. LP: Xy.
2B: YA: Cory Wilson, Dj Morain; CFCA: Thomas Prestridge 2, Cody Thompson, Cameron Railey, Luke Fulwood 2, Nolin NeSmith.
3B: CFCA: Cosnahan.
Friday’s Boys Soccer
Mount de Sales 3, FPD 0
Goals: MDS: Nick Maiorana 3.
Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 2; MDS: Ryan Murphey 5.
Shots: FPD 10, Mount de Sales 18.
Houston County 7, Valdosta 1
Goals: HC: Austin Marfell 1, Emanuel Fitzroy 1, Hunter Henry 2, Heath Henry 3.
Assists: HC: Heath Henry 3, Hunter Henry 4.
Shots: Houston County 21, Valdosta 3.
Friday’s Girls Soccer
FPD 3, Mount de Sales 0
Goals: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 3.
Saves: MDS: Renee Hutton 5.
Shots: FPD: 11; Mount de Sales: 1
Friday's Boys Lacrosse
Starrs Mill 15, Stratford 0
Goals: SM: Jenks 3, Sach 5, Colson 2, O'Neal 1, Rosenhoover 1, Torris 1, Griffin 1, De Luca 1.
