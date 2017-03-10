High School Sports

March 10, 2017 11:29 PM

Friday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

High Schools

Friday’s Boys Basketball

Upson-Lee 53, St. Pius X 48

Upson-Lee

12

15

8

18

53

St. Pius X

7

7

15

19

48

Upson-Lee: Zyrice Scott 8, Michael Smith 8, Jacorey Smith 4, Travon Walker 9, Tavias Fagan 20, Cameron Taylor 3, Willie Daniel 1.

St. Pius X: Matthew Gonzalo 4, Brian Gonzalo 4, Everett Lane 29, Carson Seramur 7, Niko Broadway 2, Kennedy Willis 2.

3-pointers: Upson-Lee 3 (Scott 1, Fagan 1, Taylor 1), St. Pius X 8 (Lane 7, Seramur 1).

Records: Upson-Lee 32-0, St. Pius X 24-8.

Friday's Baseball

Brookwood 9, Houston County 5

Houston County

002

003

0

5

7

2

Brookwood

004

500

x

9

10

1

WP: Tanner Winskie. LP: Chandler Ring.

2B: B: DeAngelo Abboud, Will Bonfield, Spencer Lewis.

Dooly County 19, Northeast 1

Northeast

100

1

3

6

Dooly County

62(11)

19

18

1

WP: Buich. LP: Coney.

Stratford 13, Wilkinson County 4

Wilkinson County

200

020

0

4

5

5

Stratford

054

112

x

13

9

4

WP: Sammy Martin. LP: Jarrett Bache.

2B: WC: Austin Price; S: Aaron Arnold, Ames Jamison 2, Trey Giles, Sammy Martin.

Game notes: Price had three hits for Wilkinson County. ... Arnold had two hits and scored four runs for Stratford, while Jamison and Charlie Giles each had two hits, and Trey Giles had three RBI.

Spalding 10, Howard 0

Howard

000

000

0

4

6

Spalding

212

014

10

5

1

WP: Chase Coppock. LP: Kazuya Makita (1-3).

2B: S: Parker Shultz.

Records: Howard 7-6, 1-2 GHSA Region 2-4A; Spalding 6-2, 2-1.

Next: Howard at Northside, 6 p.m., Monday.

Northside 8, Valdosta 7

Valdosta

201

400

0

7

11

5

Northside

340

000

1

8

5

3

WP: Walker. LP: Hall.

2B: V: McCann, Hall 3; N: Card, Bookout.

Winder Barrow 2, Houston County 1

Houston County

000

010

0

1

5

1

Winder Barrow

000

100

1

2

4

0

WP: Will Hardivree. LP: Cam Jones.

2B: HC: Cole Simmons.

HR: WB: Pat Demard.

Tattnall Square 8, Mount de Sales 2

Tattnall Square

200

030

3

8

5

0

Mount de Sales

020

000

0

2

2

3

WP: Laskey. LP: Leverett.

2B: TS: Warnock 2.

HR: TS: Simmons, Fink, Ham.

CFCA 18, Young American Christian 8

Young Amercian

320

30

8

7

3

CFCA

(10)40

04

18

14

2

WP: Xy. LP: Xy.

2B: YA: Cory Wilson, Dj Morain; CFCA: Thomas Prestridge 2, Cody Thompson, Cameron Railey, Luke Fulwood 2, Nolin NeSmith.

3B: CFCA: Cosnahan.

Friday’s Boys Soccer

Mount de Sales 3, FPD 0

Goals: MDS: Nick Maiorana 3.

Saves: FPD: Josh Raines 2; MDS: Ryan Murphey 5.

Shots: FPD 10, Mount de Sales 18.

Houston County 7, Valdosta 1

Goals: HC: Austin Marfell 1, Emanuel Fitzroy 1, Hunter Henry 2, Heath Henry 3.

Assists: HC: Heath Henry 3, Hunter Henry 4.

Shots: Houston County 21, Valdosta 3.

Friday’s Girls Soccer

FPD 3, Mount de Sales 0

Goals: FPD: Elizabeth Nelson 3.

Saves: MDS: Renee Hutton 5.

Shots: FPD: 11; Mount de Sales: 1

Friday's Boys Lacrosse

Starrs Mill 15, Stratford 0

Goals: SM: Jenks 3, Sach 5, Colson 2, O'Neal 1, Rosenhoover 1, Torris 1, Griffin 1, De Luca 1.

