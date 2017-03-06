No fireworks as GHSA accepts executive director’s resignation

Gary Phillips said he wasn’t taking questions from the media and then spoke his peace.
No, he wasn’t happy with what has taken place the past two weeks with the state legislature, the GHSA and some state politicians apparently wanting him out. And he was ready to fight.
“This, however, would benefit no one, including the student-athletes, whom we are supposed to serve, and my family, who has been devastated by the events of the past two weeks,” the GHSA executive director said, reading a statement at Monday morning’s called executive committee meeting at the Thomaston-Upson Civic Center.
The committee met in executive session for an hour, took a short recess and returned for only a few minutes. GHSA president Glenn White read the original proposal to accept Phillips’ offer to resign at the end of the school year so long as his contract, through 2017-18, was honored. Then there was a unanimous vote not to accept it.
Then Phillips spoke briefly, simply reiterating his decision.
“I think it’s best for the association and my family,” Phillips said.
The same proposal was made and unanimously approved.
The GHSA is facing a pair of bills to form a new association. Senate Bill 203 is authored by Bartow County’s Bruce Thompson and backed by 16 other senators, including John F. Kennedy of Macon. House Bill 415 has six sponsors, led by John Meadows of Calhoun.
The House Education Committee right after lunch on Feb. 27 — at the same time the GHSA board of trustees was meeting in Thomaston — and heard Meadows, one of the primary authors, discuss the need for a new association. Several times, he mentioned the “internal problems” of the association, “real or perceived,” and wanted a passage to push the bill to the rules committee.
The underlying intent, from multiple sources, was for the GHSA board to vote for Phillips’ removal, which it did by a 5-3 vote.
The board of trustees will meet within the next few weeks, and the association holds its regular spring meeting, which includes committee meetings, April 10 in Macon.
Executive committee members from Middle Georgia are Northside athletics director and football head coach Kevin Kinsler, Veterans principal Chris Brown, Mary Persons principal Jim Finch, Peach County athletics director and football head coach Chad Campbell, Bleckley County athletics director Benjy Rogers, GMC athletics director and football head coach Steven Simpson and Houston County Board of Education assistant superintendent of for school operations Michelle Masters.
Voices were raised and could be heard out in the lobby during the hour-long executive session. The meeting took a short recess, and reopened the meeting only a few minutes after returning. One thing Phillips noted was a survey commissioned to schools regarding the association’s performance. Phillips said in his statement that 339 of the GHSA’s 456 member schools responded and nearly 80 percent “agreed” or “strongly agreed” that they were satisfied with “their membership in the GHSA.”
Finch said that was something people should pay attention to.
“I think that speaks more toward the effectiveness fo the Georgia High School Association than a loud minority, if you really want to get down to it,” Finch said.
