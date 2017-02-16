Several Middle Georgia teams hosting first-round GHSA boys basketball tournament games

4:51 Action was not a problem with Washington County and Dublin in the region title game thriller. Pause

0:48 Woman's body found in Macon home, violent crimes unit probes

3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

0:26 School bus driver accused of kissing special needs student on his bus

1:35 Madden excited about senior season

0:16 'Let It Be" is the Beatles reunion show you always wanted to see

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.