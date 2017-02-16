Several Middle Georgia teams hosting first-round GHSA boys basketball tournament games

Class 6A
Greenbrier (Region 3, No. 3, 10-17) at Northside (Region 1, No. 2, 13-14), 7:30 p.m., Friday
They were in Region 1-5A last year, but the two teams didn't play head-to-head. Northside's record is a little worse than last year's, but the Eagles — with career 1,000-point scorers Jaylan Sandifer and Marquaevious Williams — have a higher seed and are at home.
Next: Mays (Region 5, No. 4)/Pope (Region 7, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 5A
Griffin (Region 3, No. 4, 6-20) at Warner Robins (Region 1, No. 1, 24-3) , 3:30 p.m., Saturday
The Demons haven't lost since Dec. 30 and have only won by less than double-digits twice in that span. Nelson Phillips scored 30 points Saturday with a bum ankle.
Next: Southwest DeKalb (Region 5, No. 3)/Kell (Region 7, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Riverdale (Region 3, No. 3, 11-11) at Veterans (Region 1, No. 2, 11-13), 3 p.m., Saturday
Veterans broke a three-game losing streak with its win over Harris County in the region tournament. Riverdale will look to slow down 6-foot-9 Josh Linder, so the Warhawks will need balance to advance. Riverdale is a respectable 5-5 on the road.
Next: Lithonia (Region 5, No. 4)/Villa Rica (Region 7, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Jones County (Region 4, No. 4, 13-14) at Statesboro (Region 2, No. 1, 19-8)
The Blue Devils are on a seven-game winning streak. Wayne County won 60-57 on Jan. 20, and Statesboro got revenge 50-33 in the region tournament. The Greyhounds have lost their past two games by 29 and 18.
Next: Jackson-Atlanta (Region 6, No. 3)/Cedar Shoals (Region 8, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 4A
Howard (Region 2, No. 4, 8-18) at Henry County (Region 4, No. 1, 21-5), 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Henry County, the No. 2 team in the Score Atlanta Class 4A rankings, is on a 15-game winning streak that dates back to mid-December and has two seniors, Javon Greene and Damion Rosser, who combine for 40 points per game. Howard went just 2-8 in region play but beat Spalding in the first round of the region tournament to reach the Class 4A bracket.
Next: North Oconee (Region 8, No. 3)/Lafayette (Region 6, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Westover (Region 1, No. 4, 17-10) at Baldwin (Region 3, No. 1), 6 p.m., Saturday
Donte Justice, Rodney Walker and Brenden Robertson led the Braves to a region title, and they have plenty of momentum entering the playoffs. Westover, as usual, focuses its offense on shooting from 3-point range.
Next: White County (Region 7, No. 3)/Sandy Creek (Region 5, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Eastside (Region 4, No. 3, 18-9) at Mary Persons (Region 2, No. 2, 17-9), 6 p.m., Friday
Eastside comes from a solid region and lost five games by single digits. The game features a pair of talents in Kiondre Perry of Eastside (23 points, 8 rebounds) and Cam Holden of Mary Persons (27 points, 11 rebounds).
Next: Ridgeland (Region 6, No. 4)/St.Pius X (Region 8, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
North Clayton (Region 4, No. 4, 11-17) at Upson-Lee (Region 2, No. 1, 27-0), 6:30 p.m., Saturday
The Eagles' reward for upsetting in a region tournament play-in game is the top-ranked team in the classification and one of two undefeated teams in the state, one that's still miffed about last season’s first-round loss.
Next: Stephens County (Region 8, No 2)/Heritage-Catoosa (Region 6 No. 3) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Perry (Region 2, No. 3, 20-8) at Druid Hills (Region 4, No. 2, 12-15), 6 p.m., Saturday
Losing record notwithstanding, Druid Hills has nine losses by single-digits, including by three and one to Henry County.
Next: Madison County (Region 8, No. 4)/Northwest Whitfield (Region 6, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 3A
Long County (Region 2, No. 4, 16-12) at Westside (Region 4, No. 1, 23-3), 5 p.m., Saturday
Westside, which won its first region title since 1999 on Saturday, is the top-ranked team in Class 3A. Long County, which finished second in its region during the regular season but lost twice in the region tournament, has no seniors and has lost six of its past eight.
Next: Monroe Area (Region 8, No. 3)/Sonoraville (Region 6, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Appling County (Region 2, No. 3, 9-16) at Central (Region 4, No. 2, 19-7), 3 p.m., Saturday
The Chargers rallied late in Saturday’s loss to Westside, and with senior leadership from the likes of Antarius McCoy — there are seven seniors on the Central roster — they will be a difficult team to knock out of the tournament. Appling County is 1-8 in true road games this season.
Next: Hart County (Region 8, No. 4)/Calhoun (Region 6, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Peach County (Region 4, No. 3, 8-19) at Tattnall County (Region 2, No. 1, 15-13), 3:30 p.m., Saturday
The Trojans have mostly quality losses to playoff teams and are 8-11 after an 0-8 start.
Next: Adairsville (Region 6, No. 4)/Morgan County (Region 8, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 2A
Southwest (Region 3, No. 4, 14-12) at Early County (Region 3, No. 1, 21-7), 6 p.m., Saturday
The Patriots, who beat Dodge County 58-46 to reach the Class 2A Tournament, are 3-8 since upsetting Central in early January. Aaron Ridley has been the driving force behind this team, averaging 19.8 points and 6.9 rebounds. Fifth-ranked Early County had fairly close wins over Fitzgerald and Thomasville to win a region that is quite competitive.
Next: Spencer (Region 5, No. 3)/Rockmart (Region 7, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Albany (Region 1, No. 4, 10-12) at Washington County (Region 3, No. 1, 13-9), 5 p.m., Saturday
Washington County won its region title, led by Chris Parker and Monterrio Maze and its strong defense, which is anchored by region defensive player of the year Caleb Johnson. Darrell Bryant is a 6-foot-3 player who can finish above the rim, and he is the focus of the Indians’ offense.
Next: Coosa (Region 7, No. 3)/Callaway (Region 5, No. 2) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Fitzgerald (Region 1, No. 3, 14-5) at Dublin (Region 3, No. 2, 23-5), 7 p.m., Saturday
Dublin was 12-1 in region play but lost in the region tournament final to Washington County and will be without standout guard Kameron Pauldo, out for two games after two technicals in the region tournament final. Fitzgerald finished 7-3 in its region.
Next: Dade County (Region 7, No. 4)/Heard County (Region 5, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Therrell (Region 6, third, 16-9) at Monticello (Region 8, second, 19-8), 6 p.m., Friday
Therrell will try to stop Ashton Bonner, who recently cracked 1,000 points for his career.
Next: Westside-Augusta (Region 4, No. 4)/Swainsboro (Region 2, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday
Bleckley County (Region 3, third, 16-12) at Thomasville (Region 1, second, 18-8), 7 p.m., Saturday
Bleckley County has some momentum after a huge second half in the region tournament consolation win over Southwest to sweep the Patriots.
Next: Temple (Region 5, No. 4)/Chattoga (Region 7, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Putnam County (Region 8, third, 18-9) at Hapeville Charter (Region 6, second, 17-7), 7:30 p.m.
The War Eagles haven't finished too strong, losing four of their final six games.
Next: Bacon County (Region 2, No. 4)/Laney (Region 4, No. 1) winner, Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 1A Private
Stratford (Region 7, No. 20, 9-12) at Darlington (Region 6, No. 13, 18-5), 4:30 p.m., Saturday
This has been a rebuilding year for Stratford, which had to replace most of its starting lineup under first-year head coach Sean Sweeney. Darlington finished second in its sub-region behind North Cobb Christian, the tournament’s No. 3 seed.
Next: At Aquinas (Region 7, No. 4), Wednesday or Thursday.
Riverside Military (Region 8, No. 23, 9-13) at FPD (Region 7, No. 10, 15-7), 5 p.m., Saturday
FPD has enjoyed a fairly successful season, losing just twice in sub-region play and reaching the semifinals of its region tournament. The Vikings focus on defense, with only Westside, Wilkinson County and Mary Persons scoring 60 or more points on them this season. Neither team has a player averaging more than 15 points per game.
Next: At Athens Christian (Region 8, No. 7), Wednesday or Thursday.
First-round bye: Tattnall Square (Region 7, No. 8, 17-8)
Next: Hosting Mount Pisgah (Region 6, No. 24) or Holy Innocents (Region 5, No. 9), Wednesday or Thursday.
Class 1A Public
Jenkins County (Region 3, No. 23, 13-13) at Hawkinsville (Region 4, No. 10, 15-11), 6 p.m., Saturday
Jenkins County's past four losses have been by single digits, while the Red Devils are 9-3 in their past 12 games.
Next: At Turner County (Region 2, No. 7), Wednesday or Thursday.
Terrell County (Region 1, No. 21, 17-12) at Crawford County (Region 4, No. 12, 15-11), 6 p.m., Saturday
Crawford County is new to Class 1A this season, and found Region 4 pretty tough. Stunningly, the Eagles are only 5-5 at home.
Next: At Wilkinson County (Region 7, No. 5), Wednesday or Thursday.
Twiggs County (Region 7, No. 22, 12-12) at Wilcox County (Region 2, No. 11, 19-9), 7:30 p.m., Friday
The Cobras are off a 22-point loss in the region tournament, but had won three straight. Twiggs County has played a tough schedule.
Next: At Montgomery County (Region 3, No. 6), Wednesday or Thursday.
Dooly County (Region 4, No. 24, 10-15) at Quitman County (Region 1, No. 9, 22-7)
The Bobcats were 8-8 in region play and have given up only 49 more points than they've scored despite the losing record.
Next: At Macon County (Region 4, No. 8), Wednesday or Thursday.
First-round bye: Taylor County (Region 4, No. 4 17-5)
Next: Hosting Irwin County (Region 2, No. 20) or Central-Talbotton (Region 4, No. 13), Wednesday or Thursday.
First-round bye: Wilkinson County (Region 7, No. 5, 5)
Next: Hosting Terrell County (Region 1, No. 21) or Crawford County (Region 4, No. 12), Wednesday or Thursday.
First-round bye: Macon County (Region 4, No. 8, 18-8)
Next: Hosting Dooly County (Region 4, No. 24) or Quitman County (Region 1, No. 9), Wednesday or Thursday
Comments