GHSA Class 2A-6A playoff pairings

The GHSA high school basketball playoffs first-round pairings for Class 2A to Class 6A. The Class 1A pairings will be released later this week.
The first-round games are scheduled for Friday or Saturday.
Boys
Class 7A
Grayson at Collins Hill
Campbell at Etowah
Lowndes at Hillgrove
Brookwood at Milton
Duluth at Shiloh
Lassiter at Pebblebrook
Kennesaw Mountain at Colquitt County
West Forsyth at Norcross
Roswell at Westlake
Peachtree Ridge at Newton
South Forsyth at Bermark
Marietta at Tift County
Wheeler at Cherokee
South Gwinnett at Mountain View
Meadowcreek at Lambert
TBA at McEachern
Class 6A
Lanier at South Cobb
Glynn Academy at Stephenson
Coffee at Heritage-Conyers
Cambridge at South Paulding
Osborne at Dacula
Forest Park at Brunswick
Greenbrier at Northside
Mays at Pope
Tucker at Effingham County
Creekview at Gainesville
Langston Hughes at Dunwoody
Alcovy at Lee County
Richmond Hill at Jonesboro
Winder-Barrow at Allatoona
Alpharetta at Tri-Cities
Valdosta at Lakeside-Evans
Class 5A
Flowery Branch at Riverwood
Wayne County at Eagle’s Landing
Harris County at Starr’s Mill
Paulding County at Miller Grove
Jackson-Atlanta at Cedar Shoals
Jones County at Statesboro
Riverdale at Veterans
Lithonia at Villa Rica
Dutchtown at New Hampstead
Lithia Springs at Buford
Southwest DeKalb at Kell
Griffin at Warner Robins
Ware County at Union Grove
Loganville at Carver-Atlanta
Carrollton at Columbia
Bainbridge at Fayette County
Class 4A
North Oconee at Lafayette
Howard at Henry County
Shaw at Richmond Academy
West Hall at LaGrange
Heritage-Catoosa at Stephens County
North Clayton at Upson-Lee
Thomson at Americus-Sumter
Troup at Blessed Trinity
Eastside at Mary Persons
Ridgeland at St. Pius
Cartersville at Marist
Burke County at Carver-Columbus
Perry at Druid Hills
Madison County at Northwest Whitfield
White County at Sandy Creek
Westover at Baldwin
Class 3A
Monroe Area at Sonoraville
Long County at Westside
Monroe at Johnson-Savannah
Dawson County at Pace Academy
Coahulla Creek at Franklin County
Kendrick at Liberty County
Islands at Worth County
Westminster at East Hall
Peach County at Tattnall County
Adairsville at Morgan County
Lovett at Greater Atlanta Christian
Savannah at Crisp County
Appling County at Central
Hart County at Calhoun
Lumpkin County at Cedar Grove
Cook at Jenkins
Class 2A
Putnam County at Hapeville Charter
Bacon County at Laney
Fitzgerald at Dublin
Dade County at Heard County
Therrell at Monticello
Westside-Augusta at Swainsboro
Bleckley County at Thomasville
Temple at Chattooga
Josey at Metter
Washington at Banks County
Spencer at Rockmart
Southwest at Early County
Jeff Davis at Butler
Elbert County at South Atlanta
Coosa at Callaway
Albany at Washington County
Girls
Class 7A
Grayson at Collins Hill
Campbell at Cherokee
Tift County at Hillgrove
Central Gwinnett at Lambert
Duluth at Newton
Roswell at Westlake
Marietta at Lowndes
West Forsyth at Norcross
Woodstock at Pebblebrook
Mountain View at Archer
South Forsyth at Brookwood
North Cobb at Colquitt County
Wheeler at Etowah
Rockdale at Mill Creek
Parkview at North Forsyth
TBA at McEachern
Class 6A
Dacula at Harrison
Bradwell Institute at Tucker
Houston County at Heritage-Conyers
Pope at Douglas County
River Ridge at Gainesville
Stephenson at Brunswick
Evans at Valdosta
South Paulding at Northview
Jonesboro at Glynn Academy
Sequoyah at Winder-Barrow
Mays at Alpharetta
Greenbrier at Northside
Richmond Hill at Lovejoy
Habersham Central at Creekview
Chattahoochee at New Manchester
Coffee at Grovetown
Class 5A
Loganville at Lithia Springs
South Effingham at Eagle’s Landing
Harris County at McIntosh
Kell at Southwest DeKalb
North Springs at Flowery Branch
Locust Grove at Statesboro
Fayette County at Bainbridge
Chamblee at Carrollton
Woodland-Stockbridge at Ware County
Decatur at Buford
Columbia at Cass
Morrow at Warner Robins
Wayne County at Dutchtown
Clarke Central at Maynard Jackson
Villa Rica at Arabia Mountain
Veterans at Griffin
Class 4A
Madison County at Heritage-Catoosa
Upson-Lee at North Clayton
Shaw at Richmond Academy
Blessed Trinity at Sandy Creek
Pickens at North Oconee
Salem at Spalding
Burke County at Columbus
Troup at West Hall
Luella at Perry
Gilmer at Jefferson
Chapel Hill at Chestatee
Baldwin at Carver-Columbus
West Laurens at Henry County
St. Pius at Northwest Whitfield
Marist at LaGrange
Americus-Sumter at Cross Creek
Class 3A
Hart County at Calhoun
Liberty County at Central
Dougherty at Beach
East Hall at Redan
Ringgold at Franklin County
Westside at Tattnall County
Jenkins at Cook
Cedar Grove at Greater Atlanta Christian
Kendrick at Pierce County
Sonoraville at Morgan County
Lovett at Dawson County
Southeast Bulloch at Monroe
Long County at Peach County
Jackson County at Haralson County
North Hall at Pace Academy
Crisp County at Johnson-Savannah
Class 2A
Putnam County at Douglass
Swainsboro at Laney
Early County at Dodge County
Pepperell at Heard County
South Atlanta at Banks County
Westside-Augusta at Bryan County
Washington County at Berrien
Temple at Model
Jefferson County at Vidalia
Therrell at Rabun County
Lamar County at Armuchee
Dublin at Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis at Josey
Elbert County at Hapeville Charter
Dade County at Callaway
Thomasville at Bleckley County
