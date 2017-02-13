High School Sports

February 13, 2017 3:35 PM

GHSA Class 2A-6A playoff pairings

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The GHSA high school basketball playoffs first-round pairings for Class 2A to Class 6A. The Class 1A pairings will be released later this week.

The first-round games are scheduled for Friday or Saturday.

Boys

Class 7A

Grayson at Collins Hill

Campbell at Etowah

Lowndes at Hillgrove

Brookwood at Milton

Duluth at Shiloh

Lassiter at Pebblebrook

Kennesaw Mountain at Colquitt County

West Forsyth at Norcross

Roswell at Westlake

Peachtree Ridge at Newton

South Forsyth at Bermark

Marietta at Tift County

Wheeler at Cherokee

South Gwinnett at Mountain View

Meadowcreek at Lambert

TBA at McEachern

Class 6A

Lanier at South Cobb

Glynn Academy at Stephenson

Coffee at Heritage-Conyers

Cambridge at South Paulding

Osborne at Dacula

Forest Park at Brunswick

Greenbrier at Northside

Mays at Pope

Tucker at Effingham County

Creekview at Gainesville

Langston Hughes at Dunwoody

Alcovy at Lee County

Richmond Hill at Jonesboro

Winder-Barrow at Allatoona

Alpharetta at Tri-Cities

Valdosta at Lakeside-Evans

Class 5A

Flowery Branch at Riverwood

Wayne County at Eagle’s Landing

Harris County at Starr’s Mill

Paulding County at Miller Grove

Jackson-Atlanta at Cedar Shoals

Jones County at Statesboro

Riverdale at Veterans

Lithonia at Villa Rica

Dutchtown at New Hampstead

Lithia Springs at Buford

Southwest DeKalb at Kell

Griffin at Warner Robins

Ware County at Union Grove

Loganville at Carver-Atlanta

Carrollton at Columbia

Bainbridge at Fayette County

Class 4A

North Oconee at Lafayette

Howard at Henry County

Shaw at Richmond Academy

West Hall at LaGrange

Heritage-Catoosa at Stephens County

North Clayton at Upson-Lee

Thomson at Americus-Sumter

Troup at Blessed Trinity

Eastside at Mary Persons

Ridgeland at St. Pius

Cartersville at Marist

Burke County at Carver-Columbus

Perry at Druid Hills

Madison County at Northwest Whitfield

White County at Sandy Creek

Westover at Baldwin

Class 3A

Monroe Area at Sonoraville

Long County at Westside

Monroe at Johnson-Savannah

Dawson County at Pace Academy

Coahulla Creek at Franklin County

Kendrick at Liberty County

Islands at Worth County

Westminster at East Hall

Peach County at Tattnall County

Adairsville at Morgan County

Lovett at Greater Atlanta Christian

Savannah at Crisp County

Appling County at Central

Hart County at Calhoun

Lumpkin County at Cedar Grove

Cook at Jenkins

Class 2A

Putnam County at Hapeville Charter

Bacon County at Laney

Fitzgerald at Dublin

Dade County at Heard County

Therrell at Monticello

Westside-Augusta at Swainsboro

Bleckley County at Thomasville

Temple at Chattooga

Josey at Metter

Washington at Banks County

Spencer at Rockmart

Southwest at Early County

Jeff Davis at Butler

Elbert County at South Atlanta

Coosa at Callaway

Albany at Washington County

Girls

Class 7A

Grayson at Collins Hill

Campbell at Cherokee

Tift County at Hillgrove

Central Gwinnett at Lambert

Duluth at Newton

Roswell at Westlake

Marietta at Lowndes

West Forsyth at Norcross

Woodstock at Pebblebrook

Mountain View at Archer

South Forsyth at Brookwood

North Cobb at Colquitt County

Wheeler at Etowah

Rockdale at Mill Creek

Parkview at North Forsyth

TBA at McEachern

Class 6A

Dacula at Harrison

Bradwell Institute at Tucker

Houston County at Heritage-Conyers

Pope at Douglas County

River Ridge at Gainesville

Stephenson at Brunswick

Evans at Valdosta

South Paulding at Northview

Jonesboro at Glynn Academy

Sequoyah at Winder-Barrow

Mays at Alpharetta

Greenbrier at Northside

Richmond Hill at Lovejoy

Habersham Central at Creekview

Chattahoochee at New Manchester

Coffee at Grovetown

Class 5A

Loganville at Lithia Springs

South Effingham at Eagle’s Landing

Harris County at McIntosh

Kell at Southwest DeKalb

North Springs at Flowery Branch

Locust Grove at Statesboro

Fayette County at Bainbridge

Chamblee at Carrollton

Woodland-Stockbridge at Ware County

Decatur at Buford

Columbia at Cass

Morrow at Warner Robins

Wayne County at Dutchtown

Clarke Central at Maynard Jackson

Villa Rica at Arabia Mountain

Veterans at Griffin

Class 4A

Madison County at Heritage-Catoosa

Upson-Lee at North Clayton

Shaw at Richmond Academy

Blessed Trinity at Sandy Creek

Pickens at North Oconee

Salem at Spalding

Burke County at Columbus

Troup at West Hall

Luella at Perry

Gilmer at Jefferson

Chapel Hill at Chestatee

Baldwin at Carver-Columbus

West Laurens at Henry County

St. Pius at Northwest Whitfield

Marist at LaGrange

Americus-Sumter at Cross Creek

Class 3A

Hart County at Calhoun

Liberty County at Central

Dougherty at Beach

East Hall at Redan

Ringgold at Franklin County

Westside at Tattnall County

Jenkins at Cook

Cedar Grove at Greater Atlanta Christian

Kendrick at Pierce County

Sonoraville at Morgan County

Lovett at Dawson County

Southeast Bulloch at Monroe

Long County at Peach County

Jackson County at Haralson County

North Hall at Pace Academy

Crisp County at Johnson-Savannah

Class 2A

Putnam County at Douglass

Swainsboro at Laney

Early County at Dodge County

Pepperell at Heard County

South Atlanta at Banks County

Westside-Augusta at Bryan County

Washington County at Berrien

Temple at Model

Jefferson County at Vidalia

Therrell at Rabun County

Lamar County at Armuchee

Dublin at Fitzgerald

Jeff Davis at Josey

Elbert County at Hapeville Charter

Dade County at Callaway

Thomasville at Bleckley County

