Middle Georgia teams roll into GHSA playoffs

4:51 Action was not a problem with Washington County and Dublin in the region title game thriller. Pause

0:41 Firefighters called back to scene after second fire starts

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

0:36 Truitt, Mercer motivated by last year's close call

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"