February 12, 2017 1:46 PM

Middle Georgia teams roll into GHSA playoffs

By Daniel Shirley

A rivalry buzzer-beater and a championship sweep were the stories of the day Saturday in Middle Georgia region tournament action.

And now those teams can turn their focus to the GHSA playoffs, which begin Friday and Saturday.

Five Middle Georgia boys teams have No. 1 seeds in the Class 2A through Class 6A tournaments, while four girls teams have No. 1 seeds. The Warner Robins boys and girls both won Region 1-5A titles Saturday.

The Warner Robins (24-3) boys host Griffin in the first round.

“We feel good about where we are,” Warner Robins head coach Jamaal Garman said after Saturday’s win. “But we we still have to take care of business and come to practice and games and be ready to roll.”

The Warner Robins girls are 24-1. They host Morrow in the first round.

“It’s one of our goals, and when we met earlier in the season, to win the region championship was one of our goals,” Warner Robins head coach Tracy Fendley said Saturday. “It’s a small step to get us where we want to be.”

The other Middle Georgia boys teams to earn No. 1 seeds are Upson-Lee and Baldwin (Class 4A), Westside (Class 3A) and Washington County (Class 2A). The other girls teams to earn No. 1 seeds are Northside (Class 6A), Central (Class 3A) and Bleckley County (Class 2A).

Stratford’s girls won the Region 7-1A title with a buzzer-beater to take down FPD. The Class 1A private school and public school brackets will be released later this week based on the power ratings.

Stratford (19-5) clinched a first-round bye in the Class 1A private school playoffs with the victory. Also in Class 1A, Taylor County’s boys won the Region 4-1A title.

“This is a young team,” Stratford head coach Ed Smith said Saturday. “This team had to grow as the season went on. They’re not the biggest, fastest, strongest, but they have a lot of heart and play with a lot of desire. We have only one senior this year and there’s a lot of excitement in the future for us, but in the moment we’re at right now, these young kids have grown up a lot over the course of a year. I’ve never been more proud of a team than I am with this one right now.”

The other Middle Georgia boys teams in Class 2A through Class 6A to reach the playoffs are Veterans and Jones County (5A), Mary Persons, Perry and Howard (Class 4A), Central and Peach County (Class 3A), Dublin, Monticello, Bleckley County, Southwest and Putnam County (Class 2A).

The other Middle Georgia girls teams in Class 2A through Class 6A to reach the playoffs are Houston County (6A), Veterans (5A), Perry, Upson-Lee, West Laurens and Baldwin (4A), Peach County and Westside (3A), Dodge County, Dublin, Washington County, Lamar County and Putnam County (Class 2A).

GHSA State Tournaments

Middle Georgia First-Round Matchups

Boys

6A

Greenbrier at Northside

5A

Griffin at Warner Robins

Riverdale at Veterans

Jones County at Statesboro

4A

North Clayton at Upson-Lee

Eastside at Mary Persons

Westover at Baldwin

Perry at Druid Hills

Howard at Henry County

3A

Long County at Westside

Appling County at Central

Peach County at Tattnall County

2A

Albany at Washington County

Fitzgerald at Dublin

Therrell at Monticello

Bleckley County at Thomasville

Southwest at Early County

Putnam County at Hapeville Charter

Girls

6A

Greenbrier at Northside

Houston County at Heritage-Conyers

5A

Morrow at Warner Robins

Veterans at Griffin

4A

Luella at Perry

Upson-Lee at North Clayton

West Laurens at Henry County

Baldwin at Carver-Columbus

3A

Liberty County at Central

Long County at Peach County

Westside at Tattnall County

2A

Thomasville at Bleckley County

Early County at Dodge County

Dublin at Fitzgerald

Washington County at Berrien

Lamar County at Armucheee

Putnam County at Douglas

