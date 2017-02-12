High School Sports

February 12, 2017 12:42 AM

Saturday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

Basketball

Middle Georgia GHSA Region Tournaments

Boys

Region 1-5A

Saturday at Warner Robins

Harris County 56, Bainbridge 53

Warner Robins 61, Veterans 41

Region 3-2A

Saturday at Dublin

Bleckley County 72, Southwest 50

Washington County 49, Dublin 47

Region 7-1A

Saturday at Stratford

FPD 63, Wilkinson County 62

Aquinas 47, Tattnall Square 40

Girls

Region 1-5A

Saturday at Warner Robins

Harris County 50, Veterans 36

Warner Robins 56, Bainbridge 51

Region 3-2A

Saturday at Dublin

Washington County 70, Dublin 36

Bleckley County 61, Dodge County 54

Region 7-1A

Saturday at Stratford

Wilkinson County 55, Tattnall Square 45

Stratford 33, FPD 31

Saturday’s Boys Basketball

Aquinas 47, Tattnall Square 40

Aquinas

11

8

12

16

47

Tattnall Square

6

7

5

22

40

Aquinas: Shakir 6, Gomillion 20, Merriweather 3, Bowdre 15, Hill 2, Gardner 1.

Tattnall Square: Calvin Slaughter 2, Ahmad Barron 2, Zion Blasingame 6, Jimmy Marshall 17, Sean Brown 11, Logan Fink 2.

3-pointers: Aquinas 6 (Bowdre 3, Merriweather 1, Shakir 1, Gomillion 1); Tattnall Square 2 (Blasingame 2).

Records: Aquinas 24-1, Tattnall Square 17-8.

Bleckley County 72, Southwest 50

Southwest

13

15

10

12

50

Bleckley County

15

15

27

15

72

Southwest: Aaron Ridley 16, Kenterrious Goolsby 14, Alontae Tarver 14, Jordan Slocum 6.

Bleckley County: Torenio Davis 22, Justin Rozier 3, Corey Mack 6, Greg Davis 3, Dontavian Harris 9, Mekell Farrow 2, Willie Taylor 12, Nykeem Farrow 10, Mykel Anderson 5.

3-pointers: Southwest 6 (Ridley 2, Goolsby 4); Bleckley County 5 (Davis 1, Mack 2, Davis 1, Harris 1).

Records: Southwest 14-12, Bleckley County 16-12.

Windsor 66, Briarwood 44

Briarwood

10

14

5

15

44

Windsor

21

18

18

9

66

Briarwood: Will James 7, Conner Corbitt 6, Zach Stadler 2, Jesse Cushman 4, Hunter Callaway 12, Dylan Reese 6, Travis Pate 7.

Windsor: Landry Rustin 4, Dayton Hunt 7, Cameron Reynolds 6, Jai’Kez Mann 6, Carlos Sampson 6, Marquise Jackson 23, Jason Bradberry 6, Tyler Christian 8.

3-pointers: Briarwood 3 (James 1, Corbitt 2); Windsor 3 (Hunt 1, Bradberry 2).

Records: Windsor 23-1.

Saturday’s Girls Basketball

Stratford 33, FPD 31

FPD

8

8

10

5

31

Stratford

10

8

2

11

33

FPD: Molly Lee 4, Kate Patterson 15, Sadie Frame 2, Emma Lako 6, Bailey Ruble 4.

Stratford: Aysha Roberts 14, Mary Elaine Mitchell 8, Carey Woodcock 3, Nadia Reese 8.

3-pointers: FPD 2 (Patterson 2), Stratford 7 (Roberts 2, Mitchell 2, Reese 2, Woodcock 1).

Records: FPD 18-6, Stratford 19-5.

Bleckley County 61, Dodge County 54

Bleckley County

5

17

19

20

61

Dodge County

8

13

17

16

54

Bleckley County: Fellesia Young 16, Jayla Willis 1, T’keyah Pasby 4, Jahnaria Brown 13, Aleyah Whitehead 7, Faith Harris 3, Chanja McRae 4, Kiziya Elvine 1.

Dodge County: Tierra Hamilton 4, Jurnee Powell 22, Robreasha Carr 4, Haley Holloway 3, Zannesia Mitchell 4, Europe Brown 17.

3-pointers: Bleckley County 3 (Whitehead 2, Harris 1); Dodge County 2 (Holl 1, Brown 1).

Records: Bleckley County 17-11, Dodge County 24-3.

Washington County 70, Dublin 36

Dublin

9

8

13

6

36

Washington County

20

15

24

11

70

Dublin: Ny’kyaja Coney 2, Alexus Carr 15, Bridgette Wooden 7, Jessica Hollis 5, Kesjah Wilcher 1, Jamaricle Whipple 6.

Washington County: Nijeria Jordan 27, Nikayona Warthen 8, Cemyia White 7, Destinee Ellison 8, Courtney Johnson 7, Deasia Cullens 2, Raijaneak Lane 6, Aniah Poole 3, Ashlee Dixon 1, Ebony Anthony 1.

3-pointers: Dublin 3 (Carr 3); WACO 2 (Johnson 1, Poole 1).

Records: Dublin 17-11, Washington County 14-7.

Windsor 49, Briarwood 42

Briarwood

12

12

8

10

42

Windsor

17

6

13

13

49

Briarwood: Emmalee Sims 2, Madison Adams 6, Amy Kersey 6, Nicole Purcell 3, Chloe Wilson 1, Jolane Mosley 15, Rachel Walden 9.

Windsor: Savannah Lee 6, Kassidy Hulett 10, Hailey Mosely 8, Sydney Weiche 10, A’Maiya Jackson 11, Amileon Smith 2, Mackenzie Roberts 2.

3-pointers: Briarwood 5 (Adams 2, Kersey 2, Purcell 1); Windsor 8 (Lee 2, Hulett 3, Weiche 3).

Records: Windsor 10-14.

High School Sports

