Saturday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Basketball
Middle Georgia GHSA Region Tournaments
Boys
Region 1-5A
Saturday at Warner Robins
Harris County 56, Bainbridge 53
Warner Robins 61, Veterans 41
Region 3-2A
Saturday at Dublin
Bleckley County 72, Southwest 50
Washington County 49, Dublin 47
Region 7-1A
Saturday at Stratford
FPD 63, Wilkinson County 62
Aquinas 47, Tattnall Square 40
Girls
Region 1-5A
Saturday at Warner Robins
Harris County 50, Veterans 36
Warner Robins 56, Bainbridge 51
Region 3-2A
Saturday at Dublin
Washington County 70, Dublin 36
Bleckley County 61, Dodge County 54
Region 7-1A
Saturday at Stratford
Wilkinson County 55, Tattnall Square 45
Stratford 33, FPD 31
Saturday’s Boys Basketball
Aquinas 47, Tattnall Square 40
Aquinas
11
8
12
16
—
47
Tattnall Square
6
7
5
22
—
40
Aquinas: Shakir 6, Gomillion 20, Merriweather 3, Bowdre 15, Hill 2, Gardner 1.
Tattnall Square: Calvin Slaughter 2, Ahmad Barron 2, Zion Blasingame 6, Jimmy Marshall 17, Sean Brown 11, Logan Fink 2.
3-pointers: Aquinas 6 (Bowdre 3, Merriweather 1, Shakir 1, Gomillion 1); Tattnall Square 2 (Blasingame 2).
Records: Aquinas 24-1, Tattnall Square 17-8.
Bleckley County 72, Southwest 50
Southwest
13
15
10
12
—
50
Bleckley County
15
15
27
15
—
72
Southwest: Aaron Ridley 16, Kenterrious Goolsby 14, Alontae Tarver 14, Jordan Slocum 6.
Bleckley County: Torenio Davis 22, Justin Rozier 3, Corey Mack 6, Greg Davis 3, Dontavian Harris 9, Mekell Farrow 2, Willie Taylor 12, Nykeem Farrow 10, Mykel Anderson 5.
3-pointers: Southwest 6 (Ridley 2, Goolsby 4); Bleckley County 5 (Davis 1, Mack 2, Davis 1, Harris 1).
Records: Southwest 14-12, Bleckley County 16-12.
Windsor 66, Briarwood 44
Briarwood
10
14
5
15
—
44
Windsor
21
18
18
9
—
66
Briarwood: Will James 7, Conner Corbitt 6, Zach Stadler 2, Jesse Cushman 4, Hunter Callaway 12, Dylan Reese 6, Travis Pate 7.
Windsor: Landry Rustin 4, Dayton Hunt 7, Cameron Reynolds 6, Jai’Kez Mann 6, Carlos Sampson 6, Marquise Jackson 23, Jason Bradberry 6, Tyler Christian 8.
3-pointers: Briarwood 3 (James 1, Corbitt 2); Windsor 3 (Hunt 1, Bradberry 2).
Records: Windsor 23-1.
Saturday’s Girls Basketball
Stratford 33, FPD 31
FPD
8
8
10
5
—
31
Stratford
10
8
2
11
—
33
FPD: Molly Lee 4, Kate Patterson 15, Sadie Frame 2, Emma Lako 6, Bailey Ruble 4.
Stratford: Aysha Roberts 14, Mary Elaine Mitchell 8, Carey Woodcock 3, Nadia Reese 8.
3-pointers: FPD 2 (Patterson 2), Stratford 7 (Roberts 2, Mitchell 2, Reese 2, Woodcock 1).
Records: FPD 18-6, Stratford 19-5.
Bleckley County 61, Dodge County 54
Bleckley County
5
17
19
20
—
61
Dodge County
8
13
17
16
—
54
Bleckley County: Fellesia Young 16, Jayla Willis 1, T’keyah Pasby 4, Jahnaria Brown 13, Aleyah Whitehead 7, Faith Harris 3, Chanja McRae 4, Kiziya Elvine 1.
Dodge County: Tierra Hamilton 4, Jurnee Powell 22, Robreasha Carr 4, Haley Holloway 3, Zannesia Mitchell 4, Europe Brown 17.
3-pointers: Bleckley County 3 (Whitehead 2, Harris 1); Dodge County 2 (Holl 1, Brown 1).
Records: Bleckley County 17-11, Dodge County 24-3.
Washington County 70, Dublin 36
Dublin
9
8
13
6
—
36
Washington County
20
15
24
11
—
70
Dublin: Ny’kyaja Coney 2, Alexus Carr 15, Bridgette Wooden 7, Jessica Hollis 5, Kesjah Wilcher 1, Jamaricle Whipple 6.
Washington County: Nijeria Jordan 27, Nikayona Warthen 8, Cemyia White 7, Destinee Ellison 8, Courtney Johnson 7, Deasia Cullens 2, Raijaneak Lane 6, Aniah Poole 3, Ashlee Dixon 1, Ebony Anthony 1.
3-pointers: Dublin 3 (Carr 3); WACO 2 (Johnson 1, Poole 1).
Records: Dublin 17-11, Washington County 14-7.
Windsor 49, Briarwood 42
Briarwood
12
12
8
10
—
42
Windsor
17
6
13
13
—
49
Briarwood: Emmalee Sims 2, Madison Adams 6, Amy Kersey 6, Nicole Purcell 3, Chloe Wilson 1, Jolane Mosley 15, Rachel Walden 9.
Windsor: Savannah Lee 6, Kassidy Hulett 10, Hailey Mosely 8, Sydney Weiche 10, A’Maiya Jackson 11, Amileon Smith 2, Mackenzie Roberts 2.
3-pointers: Briarwood 5 (Adams 2, Kersey 2, Purcell 1); Windsor 8 (Lee 2, Hulett 3, Weiche 3).
Records: Windsor 10-14.
