Clowers’ putback gives Central girls region title

Jada Clowers’ putback of a Jada Jackson 3-point attempt at the horn lifted Central to a 47-46 victory Friday over Peach County in the GHSA Region 4-3A Tournament girls championship game at Central.
Central, which trailed for most of the final five minutes, tried but failed to get a defensive rebound or steal for nearly a minute-and-a-half. But Clowers secured a rebound off the front end of a one-and-one with 6.9 seconds to go, and Central was able to set up a play off a timeout.
The ball was passed to Jackson at the elbow for an open attempt, but it rimmed out to Clowers, who worked it into the rim as the buzzer sounded.
JeNya Wilder, who fouled out with 21 seconds to go, led Central (19-5) with 14 points. Daishai Almond scored 16 for Peach County (21-4), the regular-season region champion.
Kendrick beat Westside 47-43 in the third-place game.
Westside boys 81, Central 77
Westside’s boys started strong and held off a late Central rally.
The Seminoles opened the game with a 16-2 run and led the entire way. But Central, trailing by 11 heading into the fourth quarter, scored 28 points in the final eight minutes and made it a one-possession game in the final seconds before Trey Foster iced it with two free throws with six seconds to go.
Foster made 8-of-10 free throws in the final quarter and finished with 24 points. Khavon Moore led the Seminoles (23-3) with 29 points.
Antarius McCoy scored 19 for Central (19-7).
Peach County beat Kendrick 61-60 in the third-place boys game.
Tentative GHSA Class 3A Tournament matchups
Feb. 17-18
Boys
Long County at Westside
Appling County at Central
Peach County at Tattnall County
Kendrick at Liberty County
Girls
Long County-Liberty County loser at Central
Long County-Liberty County winner at Peach County
Kendrick at Pierce County
Westside at Tattnall County
