Friday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Basketball
Middle Georgia GHSA Region Tournaments
Boys
Region 1-6A
Friday at Coffee
Coffee 61, Valdosta 49
Lee County 59, Northside 58
Region 1-5A
Friday at Warner Robins
Veterans 60, Harris County 49
Warner Robins 84, Bainbridge 71
Saturday at Warner Robins
Harris County vs. Bainbridge, 5:30 p.m.
Warner Robins vs. Veterans, 8:30 p.m.
Region 2-4A
Friday at Mary Persons
Perry 80, Howard 54
Upson-Lee 84, Mary Persons 65
Region 4-3A
Friday at Central
Peach County 61, Kendrick 60
Westside 81, Central 77
Region 3-2A
Friday at Dublin
Washington County 58, Bleckley County 35
Dublin 76, Southwest 59
Saturday at Dublin
Bleckey County vs. Southwest, 5:30 p.m.
Dublin vs. Washington County, 8:30 p.m.
Region 7-1A
Friday at Stratford
Aquinas 51, FPD 46
Tattnall Square 39, Wilkinson County 37
Saturday at Stratford
FPD vs. Wilkinson County, 5:30 p.m.
Tattnall Square vs. Aquinas, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Region 1-6A
Friday at Coffee
Houston County 41, Coffee 39
Northside 51, Valdosta 46
Region 1-5A
Friday at Warner Robins
Bainbridge 60, Harris County 36
Warner Robins 67, Veterans 62, 2 OT
Saturday at Warner Robins
Veterans vs. Harris County, 4 p.m.
Warner Robins vs. Bainbridge, 7 p.m.
Region 2-4A
Friday at Mary Persons
West Laurens 59, Upson-Lee 57
Spalding 54, Perry 37
Region 4-3A
Friday at Central
Kendrick 47, Westside 43
Central 47, Peach County 46
Region 3-2A
Friday at Dublin
Bleckley County 54, Washington County 43
Dodge County 70, Dublin 59
Saturday at Dublin
Washington County vs. Dublin, 4 p.m.
Dodge County vs. Bleckley County, 7 p.m.
Region 7-1A
Friday at Stratford
FPD 41, Tattnall Square 33
Stratford 50, Wilkinson County 28
Saturday at Stratford
Wilkinson County vs. Tattnall Square, 4 p.m.
Stratford vs. FPD, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Boys Basketball
Aquinas 51, FPD 46
FPD
11
12
13
10
—
46
Aquinas
11
13
16
11
—
51
FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 12, Armaun Smith 12, Maurice Gordon 10, Titus Moore 3, Caleb Kelly 2, Wesley Wilson 2, C.J. Harris 1.
Aquinas: Aquinas: Tre Gomillion 19, Trent Bowdre 9, Dajuan Hill 7, Gerald Merriweather 5, Cameron Gardner 4, Jelani Shakir 4, George Welch 3.
3-pointers: FPD 3 (Middlebrooks 3); Aquinas 3 (Bowdre 2, Merriweather 1).
Records: Aquinas 24-1; FPD 14-7.
Veterans 60, Harris County 49
Veterans
14
12
13
21
—
60
Harris County
8
10
16
15
—
49
Veterans: Josh Linder 34, DathanBoyd 10, Horace Johnson 6, Rodney James 6, Craig Luckey 2, Bryce Lewis-Dutch 2.
Harris County: Riqueito Leonard 6, Aquavious Fanning 10, Calvon Harris , Tailique Williams 15, Dmonet Huling , Rashawn Kinney 5, Andrew Grier 2, AJ Coker 3.
3-pointers: Veterans 1 (Boyd 1); Harris County 2 (Williams 1, Coker 1).
Records: Veterans 11-12, Harris County 9-17.
Friday’s Girls Basketball
West Laurens 59, Upson-Lee 57
Upson-Lee
9
18
5
21
4
—
57
West Laurens
16
11
12
14
6
—
59
Upson-Lee: Cierra Williams 15, Myia Ellerbee 11, Kyjha Kendall 10, Zahkia King 9, Dekenzia Thomas 6, Lashae Taylor 4, Dkahja Fagan 2.
West Laurens: Jakerra Wilbur 27, Calmelia Mack 14, Khashami Smith 7, Makayla Murray 6, Makayla Kemp 3, Cedrianna Davis 2.
3-pointers: Upson-Lee 3 (King 2, Williams 1); West Laurens 6 (Mack 3, Smith 2, Wilbur 1).
Records: Upson-Lee 14-14, West Laurens 13-5.
FPD 41, Tattnall Square 33
Tattnall Square
6
6
9
12
—
33
FPD
7
13
10
11
—
41
Tattnall Square: Allie Gordon 10, McKenzie Sams 7, Blair Back 6, I'Aunua Slaughter 5, Abby Rouse 3, Ivey Whetsel 2.
FPD: Kate Patterson 18, Molly Lee 11, Bailey Ruble 8, Emma Lako 2, Kennedy Cauley 2.
3-pointers: Tattnall 4 (Back 2, Slaughter 1, Sams 1).
Records: FPD 18-5, Tattnall Square 15-10.
Warner Robins 67, Veterans 62
Veterans
17
9
10
12
6
8
—
62
Warner Robins
6
11
12
19
6
13
—
67
Veterans: Chandler Shepherd 2, Tamia Luckey 6, Paige Gall 2, Carrington Kee 13, Stacie Jones 12, Nyanni Ward 5, Sydney Lambert 1, Mackenzie Rucker 4, Madison Perez 1, Alleyah Ingraham 14, Kate Boenisch 4.
Warner Robins: Victoria Brown 9, Le’Terra Mathis 20, Courtney Walker 2, Aniya Clay 1, Shynia Jackson 17, Kezia Holmes 11, Jordan Thomas 1, Kishara Howard 6..
3-pointers: Veterans 2 (Kee 2); Warner Robins 3 (Brown 1, Jackson 1, Holmes 1).
Records: Warner Robins 24-1, Veterans 11-14.
Central Georgia Athletics 54, Lanier Christian 53
Lanier Christian
8
19
18
18
—
53
CGA
17
8
10
19
—
54
Lanier Christian: Nehemiah Jinks 8, Maddie Basile 31, Jana Butler 4, Taylor Britton 8, Madison Hughes 2
CGA: Abigail Sullivan 14, Olivia Crosby 2, Heather Andrews 14, Brianna Blizzard 4, Rebekah Daugherty 11, Joanna Daugherty 9.
3-pointers: Lanier Christian 11 (Basile 9, Britton 2); CGA 6 (Sullivan 1, R. Daugherty 1, J. Daugherty 2).
Skipstone 44, CFCA 24
CFCA
10
6
0
8
—
24
Skipstone
5
10
16
13
—
44
CFCA: Duncan 7, NeSmith 6, Clements 5, Sarazine 4, Oni 2.
Skipstone: Moody 26, L. Cowan 6, Mason 4, Cupp 3, Reyes 2, E. Cowan 2, P Freeman 1.
3-pointers: CFCA 4 (Duncan 2, NeSmith 1, Clements 1); Skipstone 8 (Moody 5, L. Cowan 2, Cupp 1).
