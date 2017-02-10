High School Sports

February 10, 2017 11:22 PM

Friday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Basketball

Middle Georgia GHSA Region Tournaments

Boys

Region 1-6A

Friday at Coffee

Coffee 61, Valdosta 49

Lee County 59, Northside 58

Region 1-5A

Friday at Warner Robins

Veterans 60, Harris County 49

Warner Robins 84, Bainbridge 71

Saturday at Warner Robins

Harris County vs. Bainbridge, 5:30 p.m.

Warner Robins vs. Veterans, 8:30 p.m.

Region 2-4A

Friday at Mary Persons

Perry 80, Howard 54

Upson-Lee 84, Mary Persons 65

Region 4-3A

Friday at Central

Peach County 61, Kendrick 60

Westside 81, Central 77

Region 3-2A

Friday at Dublin

Washington County 58, Bleckley County 35

Dublin 76, Southwest 59

Saturday at Dublin

Bleckey County vs. Southwest, 5:30 p.m.

Dublin vs. Washington County, 8:30 p.m.

Region 7-1A

Friday at Stratford

Aquinas 51, FPD 46

Tattnall Square 39, Wilkinson County 37

Saturday at Stratford

FPD vs. Wilkinson County, 5:30 p.m.

Tattnall Square vs. Aquinas, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Region 1-6A

Friday at Coffee

Houston County 41, Coffee 39

Northside 51, Valdosta 46

Region 1-5A

Friday at Warner Robins

Bainbridge 60, Harris County 36

Warner Robins 67, Veterans 62, 2 OT

Saturday at Warner Robins

Veterans vs. Harris County, 4 p.m.

Warner Robins vs. Bainbridge, 7 p.m.

Region 2-4A

Friday at Mary Persons

West Laurens 59, Upson-Lee 57

Spalding 54, Perry 37

Region 4-3A

Friday at Central

Kendrick 47, Westside 43

Central 47, Peach County 46

Region 3-2A

Friday at Dublin

Bleckley County 54, Washington County 43

Dodge County 70, Dublin 59

Saturday at Dublin

Washington County vs. Dublin, 4 p.m.

Dodge County vs. Bleckley County, 7 p.m.

Region 7-1A

Friday at Stratford

FPD 41, Tattnall Square 33

Stratford 50, Wilkinson County 28

Saturday at Stratford

Wilkinson County vs. Tattnall Square, 4 p.m.

Stratford vs. FPD, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Boys Basketball

Aquinas 51, FPD 46

FPD

11

12

13

10

46

Aquinas

11

13

16

11

51

FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 12, Armaun Smith 12, Maurice Gordon 10, Titus Moore 3, Caleb Kelly 2, Wesley Wilson 2, C.J. Harris 1.

Aquinas: Aquinas: Tre Gomillion 19, Trent Bowdre 9, Dajuan Hill 7, Gerald Merriweather 5, Cameron Gardner 4, Jelani Shakir 4, George Welch 3.

3-pointers: FPD 3 (Middlebrooks 3); Aquinas 3 (Bowdre 2, Merriweather 1).

Records: Aquinas 24-1; FPD 14-7.

Veterans 60, Harris County 49

Veterans

14

12

13

21

60

Harris County

8

10

16

15

49

Veterans: Josh Linder 34, DathanBoyd 10, Horace Johnson 6, Rodney James 6, Craig Luckey 2, Bryce Lewis-Dutch 2.

Harris County: Riqueito Leonard 6, Aquavious Fanning 10, Calvon Harris , Tailique Williams 15, Dmonet Huling , Rashawn Kinney 5, Andrew Grier 2, AJ Coker 3.

3-pointers: Veterans 1 (Boyd 1); Harris County 2 (Williams 1, Coker 1).

Records: Veterans 11-12, Harris County 9-17.

Friday’s Girls Basketball

West Laurens 59, Upson-Lee 57

Upson-Lee

9

18

5

21

4

57

West Laurens

16

11

12

14

6

59

Upson-Lee: Cierra Williams 15, Myia Ellerbee 11, Kyjha Kendall 10, Zahkia King 9, Dekenzia Thomas 6, Lashae Taylor 4, Dkahja Fagan 2.

West Laurens: Jakerra Wilbur 27, Calmelia Mack 14, Khashami Smith 7, Makayla Murray 6, Makayla Kemp 3, Cedrianna Davis 2.

3-pointers: Upson-Lee 3 (King 2, Williams 1); West Laurens 6 (Mack 3, Smith 2, Wilbur 1).

Records: Upson-Lee 14-14, West Laurens 13-5.

FPD 41, Tattnall Square 33

Tattnall Square

6

6

9

12

33

FPD

7

13

10

11

41

Tattnall Square: Allie Gordon 10, McKenzie Sams 7, Blair Back 6, I'Aunua Slaughter 5, Abby Rouse 3, Ivey Whetsel 2.

FPD: Kate Patterson 18, Molly Lee 11, Bailey Ruble 8, Emma Lako 2, Kennedy Cauley 2.

3-pointers: Tattnall 4 (Back 2, Slaughter 1, Sams 1).

Records: FPD 18-5, Tattnall Square 15-10.

Warner Robins 67, Veterans 62

Veterans

17

9

10

12

6

8

62

Warner Robins

6

11

12

19

6

13

67

Veterans: Chandler Shepherd 2, Tamia Luckey 6, Paige Gall 2, Carrington Kee 13, Stacie Jones 12, Nyanni Ward 5, Sydney Lambert 1, Mackenzie Rucker 4, Madison Perez 1, Alleyah Ingraham 14, Kate Boenisch 4.

Warner Robins: Victoria Brown 9, Le’Terra Mathis 20, Courtney Walker 2, Aniya Clay 1, Shynia Jackson 17, Kezia Holmes 11, Jordan Thomas 1, Kishara Howard 6..

3-pointers: Veterans 2 (Kee 2); Warner Robins 3 (Brown 1, Jackson 1, Holmes 1).

Records: Warner Robins 24-1, Veterans 11-14.

Central Georgia Athletics 54, Lanier Christian 53

Lanier Christian

8

19

18

18

53

CGA

17

8

10

19

54

Lanier Christian: Nehemiah Jinks 8, Maddie Basile 31, Jana Butler 4, Taylor Britton 8, Madison Hughes 2

CGA: Abigail Sullivan 14, Olivia Crosby 2, Heather Andrews 14, Brianna Blizzard 4, Rebekah Daugherty 11, Joanna Daugherty 9.

3-pointers: Lanier Christian 11 (Basile 9, Britton 2); CGA 6 (Sullivan 1, R. Daugherty 1, J. Daugherty 2).

Skipstone 44, CFCA 24

CFCA

10

6

0

8

24

Skipstone

5

10

16

13

44

CFCA: Duncan 7, NeSmith 6, Clements 5, Sarazine 4, Oni 2.

Skipstone: Moody 26, L. Cowan 6, Mason 4, Cupp 3, Reyes 2, E. Cowan 2, P Freeman 1.

3-pointers: CFCA 4 (Duncan 2, NeSmith 1, Clements 1); Skipstone 8 (Moody 5, L. Cowan 2, Cupp 1).

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bleckley County principal Trey Belflower has a new head football coach

View more video

Sports Videos