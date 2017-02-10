Tattnall Square’s Rodgers in Class 1A championship round

Christian Rodgers kept his shot at a GHSA championship alive with a pinfall and a 9-3 victory. The Tattnall Square senior will take on Commerce’s Knox Allen for the Class 1A title at 220 pounds.
This is the third straight year Rodgers will face a wrestler from Commerce in his final match at the Coliseum. Last year, Rodgers lost 3-2 in the championship match to Micheal Patton, and Rodgers was pinned in the third-place match two years ago by Tyreke Wiggins.
Several other Middle Georgia wrestlers are set for finals, which will be held Saturday.
In Class 6A, Dashawn Farber of Northside (132) and Houston County’s Ethan Phillips (138) made the finals.
In Class 5A, Veterans’ Julian Farber is in the 106 championship.
West Laurens has Vincent Manella (106), Logan McGowan (120), Blake Beasley (145) and Cameron Butler (160) are in Class 4A championships.
In Class 2A, Dodge County’s Christian Grauberger recorded a pair of pins to reach the championship match at 138 pounds. His title match opponent will be Elijah McNickels of Spencer.
Also in Class 2A, East Laurens’ Zyshonne Holliman will wrestle for a championship at 182 pounds after winning matches by two and three points. Armuchee’s Jacob Henderson will be his championship opponent.
