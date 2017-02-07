High School Sports

February 7, 2017 10:45 PM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Basketball

Middle Georgia Region Tournaments

Boys

Region 1-6A

Tuesday at Coffee

Lee County 72, Houston County 69

Region 1-5A

Tuesday at Bainbridge

Thomas County Central vs. Bainbridge, late

Region 2-4A

Wednesday at Mary Persons

Mary Persons vs. Perry, 5:30 p.m.

Upson-Lee vs. Howard, 8:30 p.m.

Region 4-3A

Tuesday at Rutland

Kendrick 70, Jackson 66

Peach County 61, Rutland 58

Central 92, Pike County 46

Region 3-2A

Tuesday at Bleckley County

Southwest 58, Dodge County 46

Bleckley County 66, Northeast 61

Region 7-1A

Wednesday at Aquinas

Wilkinson County vs. Hancock Central/GMC, 4 p.m.

FPD vs. Greene County, 5:30 p.m.

Tattnall Square vs. Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

Twiggs County vs. Aquinas, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Region 1-6A

Tuesday at Coffee

Coffee 53, Lee County 50

Region 1-5A

Tuesday at Veterans

Veterans vs. Thomas County Central, late

Region 2-4A

Wednesday at Mary Persons

Spalding vs. West Laurens, 4 p.m.

Perry vs. Upson-Lee, 7 p.m.

Region 3-2A

Tuesday at Bleckley County

Dublin 66, East Laurens 54

Bleckley County 56, Northeast 31

Region 7-1A

Tuesday at Stratford

Wilkinson County 46, Aquinas 44

FPD 37, GMC 28

Tattnall Square 53, Hancock Central 42

Stratford 51, Greene County 41

Tuesday’s Boys

Central 92, Pike County 46

Pike County

12

7

18

9

46

Central

33

20

25

14

92

Pike County: Jeremiah Cain 8, Omari Hamm 2, Marcus Watkins 7, Grayson Childs 5, Acton Shirley 24..

Central: Jeremy Denson 6, Justus Williams 13, Wanya Thomas 6, Tyrice Paul 13, Dewan Owens 14, Kylan Hill 4, Jaren Harris 1, Antarius McCoy 23, Sin'Qunn McClendon 8, Tyre Pearson 2, Micah Womack 2..

3-pointers: Pike County 1 (Childs 1), Central 10 (Williams 1, Paul 3, McCoy 2, McClendon 2, Thomas 2).

Records: Pike County 4-22, Central 18-6..

Peach County 61, Rutland 58

Peach County

9

14

18

20

61

Rutland

19

14

10

15

58

Peach County: Jared Johnson 25, Brice Paster 17, Eric Robinson 10, Cody Dunn 4, Jalen Manuel 3, Giovanni Flournoy 2.

Rutland: Marcelus Bentley 8, Deshon James 15, Takori Grayer 6, Courtney Greene 13, Lamontis Moore 11, Roderick Tinsley 5.

3-pointers: Peach County 5 (Johnson 3, Paster 1, Manuel 1), Rutland 3 (Moore 2, Tinsley 1).

Records: Peach County 7-18, Rutland 10-12.

Tuesday’s Girls

FPD 37, GMC 28

GMC

9

6

6

7

28

FPD

17

8

5

7

37

GMC: Kennedy Davis 8, Cire Foston 7, Cade Bass 4, Sara Bloodworth 3, Kendall Calhoun 3, Kate McGhee 3.

FPD: Emma Lako 14, Bailey Ruble 8, Molly Lee 7, Kate Patterson 5, Sadie Frame 2, Kennedy Cauley 1.

3-pointers: FPD 2 (Ruble 2); GMC 2 (Bloodworth 1, Calhoun 1).

Records: GMC 14-9, FPD 17-5.

