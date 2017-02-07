Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Basketball
Middle Georgia Region Tournaments
Boys
Region 1-6A
Tuesday at Coffee
Lee County 72, Houston County 69
Region 1-5A
Tuesday at Bainbridge
Thomas County Central vs. Bainbridge, late
Region 2-4A
Wednesday at Mary Persons
Mary Persons vs. Perry, 5:30 p.m.
Upson-Lee vs. Howard, 8:30 p.m.
Region 4-3A
Tuesday at Rutland
Kendrick 70, Jackson 66
Peach County 61, Rutland 58
Central 92, Pike County 46
Region 3-2A
Tuesday at Bleckley County
Southwest 58, Dodge County 46
Bleckley County 66, Northeast 61
Region 7-1A
Wednesday at Aquinas
Wilkinson County vs. Hancock Central/GMC, 4 p.m.
FPD vs. Greene County, 5:30 p.m.
Tattnall Square vs. Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Twiggs County vs. Aquinas, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Region 1-6A
Tuesday at Coffee
Coffee 53, Lee County 50
Region 1-5A
Tuesday at Veterans
Veterans vs. Thomas County Central, late
Region 2-4A
Wednesday at Mary Persons
Spalding vs. West Laurens, 4 p.m.
Perry vs. Upson-Lee, 7 p.m.
Region 3-2A
Tuesday at Bleckley County
Dublin 66, East Laurens 54
Bleckley County 56, Northeast 31
Region 7-1A
Tuesday at Stratford
Wilkinson County 46, Aquinas 44
FPD 37, GMC 28
Tattnall Square 53, Hancock Central 42
Stratford 51, Greene County 41
Tuesday’s Boys
Central 92, Pike County 46
Pike County
12
7
18
9
—
46
Central
33
20
25
14
—
92
Pike County: Jeremiah Cain 8, Omari Hamm 2, Marcus Watkins 7, Grayson Childs 5, Acton Shirley 24..
Central: Jeremy Denson 6, Justus Williams 13, Wanya Thomas 6, Tyrice Paul 13, Dewan Owens 14, Kylan Hill 4, Jaren Harris 1, Antarius McCoy 23, Sin'Qunn McClendon 8, Tyre Pearson 2, Micah Womack 2..
3-pointers: Pike County 1 (Childs 1), Central 10 (Williams 1, Paul 3, McCoy 2, McClendon 2, Thomas 2).
Records: Pike County 4-22, Central 18-6..
Peach County 61, Rutland 58
Peach County
9
14
18
20
—
61
Rutland
19
14
10
15
—
58
Peach County: Jared Johnson 25, Brice Paster 17, Eric Robinson 10, Cody Dunn 4, Jalen Manuel 3, Giovanni Flournoy 2.
Rutland: Marcelus Bentley 8, Deshon James 15, Takori Grayer 6, Courtney Greene 13, Lamontis Moore 11, Roderick Tinsley 5.
3-pointers: Peach County 5 (Johnson 3, Paster 1, Manuel 1), Rutland 3 (Moore 2, Tinsley 1).
Records: Peach County 7-18, Rutland 10-12.
Tuesday’s Girls
FPD 37, GMC 28
GMC
9
6
6
7
—
28
FPD
17
8
5
7
—
37
GMC: Kennedy Davis 8, Cire Foston 7, Cade Bass 4, Sara Bloodworth 3, Kendall Calhoun 3, Kate McGhee 3.
FPD: Emma Lako 14, Bailey Ruble 8, Molly Lee 7, Kate Patterson 5, Sadie Frame 2, Kennedy Cauley 1.
3-pointers: FPD 2 (Ruble 2); GMC 2 (Bloodworth 1, Calhoun 1).
Records: GMC 14-9, FPD 17-5.
