Saturday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Saturday’s Wrestling
GHSA Sectionals
State Qualifiers
Class 6A
Top Eight Advance
Houston County: Dylan Tabor (132, 6th), Reed Vincent (138, 1st), Bernell Thomas (145, 7th), Michael Cole (160, 6th), Dmonte Harris (220, 6th).
Northside: Dashawn Farber (132, 1st).
Class 5A
Top Eight Advance
Jones County: Colton Blount (132, 3rd), Nick Nelson (138, 8th), Trey Bonner (285, 5th).
Veterans: Julian Farber (106, 1st), Francis Morrissey (120, 2nd), Michael Mort (132, 2nd), Kevin Reynolds (145, 8th), Jacob Pierce (160, 1st), Kori Walker (182, 2nd), Jermall Lucas (220, 4th).
Warner Robins: Gabriel Floyd (152, 5th), Chris Georgia (285, 6th).
Class 4A
Top Eight Advance
Baldwin: Christopher Green (126, 6th), Duance Daniels (160, 5th), Darryl Williams (182, 3rd), Zekiel Lilly (195, 7th).
Howard: Demonta Troutman (106, 8th), Ameer Billingslea (113, 7th), Nathan Campbell (132, 4th), Chima Ndubuisi (170, 7th), Austin Fuller (220, 4th), Gabriel Howard (285, 2nd).
Mary Persons: Hunter Bass (132, 8th), Stanley Lowe (138, 8th), Bryson Young (145, 8th).
Perry: Kyle Carroll (106, 3rd), Jordan Karchella (113, 8th), Tristan Thiel (120, 6th), William Ford (145, 7th), Payton Moss (152, 7th), Caleb Battles (182, 4th), Zeke Tayler (195, 8th), Carl Whitehead (285, 4th).
Upson-Lee: Keyontae Robinson (170, 4th), Christopher Garrett (182, 5th), Demarquez Carter (195, 4th), Lazavier Moore (220, 2nd).
West Laurens: Vincent Mariella (106, 1st), Lucas Miller (113, 6th), Logan McGowan (120, 1st), Evan Stokes (126, 7th), Brent Carr (132, 2nd), Blake Beasley (145, 1st), Drey Bonner (152, 3rd), Cameron Butler (160, 2nd), Spenser Dacus (195, 3rd), Marshall Archord (220, 3rd), Joseph Horne (285, 1st).
Class 3A
Top Four Advance
Central: Cameron Thompson (126, 4th), Javis Johnson (285, 4th).
Westside: Tavores Pearson (182, 4th).
Class 2A
Top Four Advance
Dodge County: Christian Gruaberger (138, 1st), Jerrod Cannon (160, 3rd), Tyler Montford (170, 4th), Cameron McCloud (195, 3rd).
Dublin: Cameron Mack (126, 2nd), Dejuan Blackshear (132, 4th), Lavadrick Turner (195, 2nd).
East Laurens: Zyshonne Holliman (182, 1st).
Lamar County: Zackery Ferguson (220, 2nd), Cedric Dumas (285, 3rd).
Monticello: Maximillian Hess (170, 3rd).
Northeast: Zacharie Pryor-Hicks (182, 4th).
Washington County: Kyandre Walls (182, 3rd).
Class 1A
Top Four Advance
Crawford County: Matthew Barajas (132, 2nd).
FPD: Denson Martin (195, 3rd).
Mount de Sales: Jackson Schofield (113, 2nd), Noah Cunard (170, 4th).
Tattnall Square: Christian Rodgers (220, 2nd).
GHSA Basketball
Region Tournaments
Region 3-2A
Monday
at Northeast
6 p.m.: No. 6 Northeast vs. No. 7 Southwest, girls
7:30 p.m.: No. 6 Northeast vs. No. 7 East Laurens, boys
Tuesday
at Bleckley County
4 p.m.: No. 4 Dublin vs No. 5 East Laurens, girls
5:30 pm.: No. 4 Dodge County vs. Southwest, boys
7 p.m.: No. 3 Bleckley County vs. Northeast-Southwest winner girls
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Bleckley County vs. Northeast-East Laurens winner boys
Friday
at Dublin
4 p.m.: No. 2 Washington County vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner, girls
5:30 p.m.: No. 2 Washington County vs. Tuesday 8:30 p.m. winner, boys
7 p.m.: No. 1 Dodge County vs. Tuesday 4 p.m. winner, girls
8:30 p.m.: No. 1 Dublin vs. Tuesday 5:30 p.m. winner, boys
Saturday
at Dublin
4 p.m.: Girls third-place game
5:30 p.m.: Boys third-place game
7 p.m.: Girls championship
8:30 p.m.: Boys championship
Friday’s Boys Basketball
Warner Robins 106, Thomas County Central 63
Warner Robins
30
18
28
30
—
106
TCC
18
13
16
16
—
63
Warner Robins: BJ Bradley 7, Jacolbey Owens 35, Champ Dawson 8, Nelson Phillips 19, Anthony Thomas 5, Jaron Zanders 1, Jaydon Norman 23, Jam'l Dillard 4, Kimius White 2, Bobby Kelly 2.
TCC: E. McCormick 16, V. Wilson 4, D. Sullivan 6, I. Harper 6, BJ Jones 13, D. Dalph 2, T. Cooksey 9, I. Johnson 2, B. Green 3.
3-pointers: Warner Robins 13 (Bradley 2, Owens 9, Phillips 1, Thomas 1); TCC 8 (McCormick 2, Harper 1, Wilson 1, Jones 1, Sullivan 1, Green 1, Cooksey 1).
Records: Warner Robins 22-3.
Howard 49, West Laurens 45
West Laurens
11
10
11
13
—
45
Howard
14
10
16
9
—
49
West Laurens: Dereck Jackson 2, Tori Williams 13, Alex Demmons 5, Ty Edmond 12, Elijah Howard 8, Daryth Gorham 5.
Howard: Jaylan Parker 4, Channing Thompson 11, Tyler Holloway 2, Tajee Stephens 3, Brandon Stewart 3, Jonathan Brooks 10, Tyeem Mason 14, Chrishawn Monroe 2.
3-pointers: West Laurens 2 (Demmons 1, Edmond 1); Howard 2 (Brooks 2).
Records: West Laurens 10-16, 4-6 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 6-17, 2-8.
Westside 64, Rutland 43
Westside
17
11
23
13
—
64
Rutland
10
12
10
11
—
43
Westside: Khavon Moore 24, Samone Reed 14, Gregory Holloway 11, Ishmael Hubbard 7, Trey Foster 5, Omar Jones 2, Mystikal Wilson 1.
Rutland: Deshon James 15, Lamontis Moore 8, Nick Simmons 6, Takori Grayer 6, Jordan Stephens 3, Timshad Hughes 2, Courtney Greene 2, Jamarco Hughes 1.
3-pointers: Westside 1 (Reed 1); Rutland 4 (Simmons 2, Stephens 1, Moore 1).
CFCA 76, Killian Hills 35
Killian Hills
12
8
11
4
—
35
CFCA
24
13
22
17
—
76
Killian Hills: Caleb Morris 12, Ethan Mack 10, Jacob Moore 4, Tierre Madden 3, Joe Zaul 2, Connor Rygh 2, Caleb Gebrac 2.
CFCA: Dartavious Thompson 18, T.J. Morgan 14, Christian Wilkerson 11, Eli Smith 10, Blake Jones 8, Nolin Nesmith 6, Connor Stewart 4, Britt Griffin 4, Brooks Wethington 1.
3-pointers: Killian Hills 2 (Morris 2); CFCA 4 (Jones 2, Thompson 1, Morgan 1).
Records: CFCA 15-6.
Windsor 106, Thomas Jefferson 62
Thomas Jefferson
14
15
21
12
—
62
Windsor
29
31
32
14
—
106
Thomas Jefferson: Will Kirk 15, Hutch Wheeler 6, Tyler Neal 8, Jon Swan 1, Coleman Rachels 4, Hank Dollar 2, Dawson Gardner 17, Justin Fletcher 9.
Windsor: Landry Rustin 39, Cameron Reynolds 11, Jai’Kez Mann 6, Carlos Sampson 2, Marquise Jackson 20, Kle Whiting 3, Jason Bradberry 8, Jonathon Osborn 7, Tyler Christian 8, Cameron Kilgore 2.
3-pointers: Thomas Jefferson 8 (Wheeler 1, Neal 2, Gardner 4, Fletcher 1); Windsor 10 (Rustin 4, Reynolds 2, Whiting 1, Bradberry 2, Osborn 1).
Records: Windsor 21-1.
Upson-Lee 48, Perry 25
Upson-Lee
12
10
16
10
—
48
Perry
5
14
6
0
—
25
Upson-Lee: Zyrice Scott 8, Cameron Traylor 1, Micahel Smith 2, Kentrez Traylor 4, Jacorey Smith 8, Travon Walker 14, Tye Fagan 11.
Perry: Damion Bagley 8, Jake Smith 1, Jartavius Jackson 3, Jacori Burks 7, Keyiovione Whitlock 2, Jabari Rucker 2, Travon Walker 2.
3-pointers: Upson-Lee 1 (Fagan); Perry 2 (Jackson 1, Burks 1).
Records: Upson-Lee 25-0, 10-0 GHSA Region 2-4A; Perry 18-7, 7-3.
FPD 46, Tattnall Square 34
Tattnall
6
9
11
8
—
34
FPD
6
10
15
15
—
46
Tattnall: Calvin Slaughter 12, Jimmy Marshall 7, Ahmad Barron 3, Zion Blasingame 3, Sean Brown 3, Jamal Marshall 3, Logan Fink 3.
FPD: Henry Middlebrooks 10, C.J. Harris 10, Wesley Wilson 8, Caleb Kelly 6, Armaun Smith 5, Maurice Gordon 4, Titus Moore 3.
3-pointers: Tattnall 3 (Slaughter 1, Barron 1, Ja. Marshall 1); FPD 7 (Harris 3, Middlebrooks 2, Moore 1, Smith 1).
Records: Tattnall 15-7, 7-3 GHSA Region 7A-1A; FPD 13-6, 8-2.
Next: GHSA Region 7-1A Tournament, TBA.
Friday’s Girls Basketball
Westside 50, Rutland 30
Westside
15
14
9
12
—
50
Rutland
4
2
9
15
—
30
Westside: Ke’Asia Harvey 1, Mya Ford 11, Diamond Davis 9, Jaliyah Spencer 4, NiAira Dawson 10, Antonia Harvey 3, Jamesia Holliman 2, Acacia Ricks 10.
Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 14, Kennedy Stephens 1, Jada Brown 8, E’Junah Sledge 1, Erin Fortson 6.
3-pointers: Westside 5 (Ford 1, Davis 2, Dawson 2); Rutland 2 (Davis 2).
Records: Westside 12-10, 6-5 GHSA Region 4-3A; Rutland 6-16, 3-9.
Spalding 55, Mary Persons 17
Spalding
16
16
15
8
—
55
Mary Persons
2
8
5
2
—
17
Spalding: Aniaya Jester 4, Jasmea Andrews 2, Kirah Milner 2, Kiana Banks 10, Kaleah Davis 10, Ashanti Reed 10, Kayla Milner 6, Ryaja Pittman 4, Corriana Evans 5.
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 4, Olympia High 4, Ateria McDowell 3, Kate Wilson 1, Abigail Hightower 5.
3-pointers: Mary Persons 2 (Buffington 1, Hightower 1).
Records: Spalding 18-6, Mary Persons 6-18.
CFCA 37, Killian Hills 26
Killian Hills
6
6
2
12
—
26
CFCA
14
9
4
10
—
37
Killian Hills: Washington 15, Matia 4, Hayhurst 3, Habeggen 2, Anderson 2.
CFCA: NeSmith 10, Duncan 6, Clements 6, Sarazine 5, Oni 4, Smith 2, Holmes 2, Sangster 2.
3-pointers: Killian Hills 1 (Hayhurst 1); CFCA 2 (Clements 2).
Records: CFCA 14-6.
West Laurens 40, Howard 28
West Laurens
9
8
14
9
—
40
Howard
13
0
6
9
—
28
West Laurens: Carmela Mack 3, Khashahimi Smith 9, JeKerra Wilbur 11, Brenna Holmes 2, Makayla Murray 8, Waynetta Floyd 5, Makayla Kenp 1, Shamari Ricks 1.
Howard: Briyana Manson 2, Amija Causey 2, Brittany Reeves 19, Ciriah Parchment 5.
3-pointers: West Laurens 2 (Mack 1, Wilbur 1); Howard 1 (Reeves 1).
Records: West Laurens 11-14, 5-5 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 7-16, 2-8.
Thomas Jefferson 54, Windsor 43
Thomas Jefferson
12
19
11
12
—
54
Windsor
8
12
6
17
—
43
Thomas Jefferson: Ansley Lamb 4, Anna Godowns 23, Annie Swan 2, Mary Salter 5, Emily Yonchak 2, Katie Hiebert 8, Lindsey Sammons 10.
Windsor: Savannah Lee 1, Kassidy Hulett 12, Hailey Mosely 4, Sydney Weiche 9, A’Maiya Jackson 12, Jordon Moss 3, McKenzie Thistlewood 2.
3-pointers: Thomas Jefferson 2 (Sammons 2); Windsor 6 (Hulett 3, Weiche 2, Moss 1).
Records: Windsor 8-14.
Perry 82, Upson-Lee 42
Upson-Lee
8
11
13
10
—
42
Perry
21
19
15
25
—
82
Upson-Lee: Cierra Williams 7, Zakhia King 10, Okaija Fagan 2, Vicketris Meadows 3, Alexus Howard 2, Dekenzia Thomas 2, Lashae Traylor 3, Antoneonia Cleveland 2, Kyjha Kendall 10, Y'twanese Underwood 1.
Perry: LaShondria Mallard 14, Shaylon Suanders 4, Nija Reese 2, KK Smith 17, Davina Brown 5, Asia Harrell 30, Tatyona Owens 10.
3-pointers: Upson-Lee 5 (Williams 1, King 2, Meadows 1, Traylor 1); Perry 8 (Smith 5, Harrell 3).
Records: Upson-Lee 13-12, 5-4 GHSA Region 2-4A; Perry 21-4, 9-1.
FPD 29, Tattnall Square 21
Tattnall
4
4
5
8
—
21
FPD
6
5
12
6
—
29
Tattnall: I’uana Slaughter 2, Abby Rouse 8, Ivey Whetsel 6, Allie Gordon 5.
FPD: Molly Lee 5, Kate Patterson 7, Sadie Frame 6, Emma Lako 7, Bailey Ruble 4.
3-pointers: FPD 1 (Ruble 1).
Records: Tattnall 14-9, 5-5 GHSA Region 7A-1A; FPD 16-5, 8-2.
Next: GHSA Region 7-1A Tournament, TBA.
Comments