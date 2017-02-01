Four from Northside sign with college football programs

The record-setting quarterback at Northside won't be far away, and one of his top linemen will be just down the road.
The top linebacker and wide receiver? They have road trips to begin their college careers.
As expected, Tobias Oliver is headed to Georgia Tech, receiver Jaylan Sandifer to Yale, offensive lineman Caleb Kelly to Georgia Southern and linebacker Kam Burnett to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
The afternoon signing celebration took place in Northside's gym, with one side about 75 percent full with the foursome's former teammates, family, classmates and friends.
Comments