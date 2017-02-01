Raybon reflects on his decision and Warner Robins

This fall Warner Robins High School will be without a familiar face at the right tackle position. Tramontez “Tez” Raybon will be playing for Highland Community College next season, as he announced via Twitter on Monday night.
I'd like to thank God and announce my commitment to Highland cc #GoScotties @Coach_MoGray @CoachAArnold pic.twitter.com/H630nQ6scS— Tez Raybon (@Traybon78) February 1, 2017
WRHS head coach Mike Chastain said losing a player of Raybon’s caliber is a very big loss for the Demons. “He’s going to go one day and be at a major division one college somewhere and anytime you lose a kid like that it’s going to be tough to fill”, Chastain said.
Raybon said he had offers from almost every junior college in the nation but the one thing that stood out about Highland was the local connections. “They got people coming in from around here”, Raybon said. “It makes me feel comfortable that I can go play with some boys that I’ve been playing with for a long time.”
The key local connection, however, is on the coaching staff. Former WRHS cornerback, Maurice Gray is an assistant coach for Highland which was key to getting the commitment from Raybon. “I feel like he’s going to have my back through the process”, Raybon said. “It’s junior college so it’s going to be a tough road but I’ll be able to work my way through it.”
Although there will be familiarity for Raybon in Kansas, Raybon leaves behind memories in Warner Robins. Raybon said his favorite game that he played in was the 2014 WRHS-Northside football game.
“It was fun playing with those people”, Raybon said. “It was just fun being out there, great atmosphere and I don’t think I’ll find another one like it.”
