Nixons head to Troy as part of Peach County’s signing class

Kevin and Kyle Nixon have played football together their entire lives. That’s not going to change for at least for more years.
The two Peach County standouts signed with Troy on Wednesday at the school’s National Signing Day ceremony.
February 1, 2017 9:35 AM
