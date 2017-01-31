Tuesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball
FPD 55, Mount de Sales 33
FPD
4
12
20
19
—
55
Mount de Sales
0
11
13
9
—
33
FPD: Armaun Smith 12, Henry Middlebrooks 8, Titus Moore 8, Maurice Gordon 6, Caleb Kelly 6, Wesley Wilson 5, Ja'Cobe Singletary 4, Stephen Summerow 4, C.J. Harris 2.
Mount de Sales: Adam Leverett 18, Will Pounds 5, Jack Beers 3, Maxwell Meminger 2, Coleman Roberts 2, Josiah Cotton 1, Michael Fountain 1, Reese Waters 1.
3-pointers: FPD 2 (Middlebrooks 2); Mount de Sales 2 (Leverett 2).
Records: FPD 12-6, 7-2 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Mount de Sales 2-16, 0-8.
Next: Tattnall Square at FPD, Friday; Mount de Sales at Wilkinson County, Friday.
Warner Robins 71, Houston County 48
Warner Robins
20
13
23
15
—
71
Houston County
9
9
18
12
—
48
Warner Robins: BJ Bradley 4, JaColbey Owens 18, Jaylen Dawson 2, Nelson Phillips 11, Jaydon Norman 12, JaCobi Coleman 5, MJ King 2, Jam'l Dillard 8, TyJaah Coleman 2, Charlie Grimes 3, Bobby Kelly 4.
Houston County: K. Singleton 2, Z. Johnson 19, M. Wallace 6, A. Brown 3, C. Brown 12, X. Duncan 2, J. Nelson 2, Z. Hicks 2.
3-pointers: Warner Robins 5 (Owens 2, Phillips 1, Coleman 1, Grimes 1); Houston County 5 (Johnson 1, A. Brown 1, C. Brown 3).
Records: Warner Robins 21-3.
Next: Warner Robins at Thomas County Central, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Westside 104, Jackson 71
Jackson
11
27
10
23
—
71
Westside
20
30
22
32
—
104
Jackson: D. Brown 15, Ingram 6, C. Brown 2, Smith 10, L. Johnson 2, T. Johnson 26, Mitchell 8, Scott 2.
Westside: Samone Reed 18, Ishmael Hubbard 2, Trey Foster 24, Brenden Anderson 2, Omar Jones 9, Terry Byrd 1, Khavon Moore 37, Greg Holloway 6, JaCaurie Nelson 2, Chris Lamar 3.
3-pointers: Jackson 10 (D. Brown 2, L. Johnson 1, T. Johnson 7); Westside 7 (Reed 3, Moore 3, Lamar 1).
Records: Jackson 7-12, 4-7 GHSA Region 4-3A; Westside 19-3, 9-1.
Next: Westside at Rutland, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Windsor 87, Brentwood 28
Brentwood
4
10
5
9
—
28
Windsor
26
18
28
15
—
87
Brentwood: Ben Tarbatton 2, Jay Musslewhite 5, Chase Everett 3, Wynn Andrews 2, Brandt Burley 5, Marshall Hodges 7, Schley Moore 4
Windsor: Landry Rustin 20, Dayton Hunt 6, Cameron Reynolds 8, Jai’Kez Mann 10, Carlos Sampson 13, Marquise Jackson 14, Kyle Whiting 4, Jason Bradberry 5, Jonathon Osborn 1, Tyler Christian 4, Cameron Kilgore 2.
3-pointers: Brentwood 3 (Musslewhite 1, Everett 1, Burley 1); Windsor 9 (Rustin 2 Hunt 2, Reynolds 1, Mann 2, Sampson 1, Bradberry 1).
Records: Windsor 20-1.
Next: Thomas Jefferson at Windsor, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Wilkinson County 60, Stratford 57
Wilkinson County
11
8
23
18
—
60
Stratford
14
8
18
17
—
57
Wilkinson County: Aaron Geter 7, Clarence Jackson 15, Jadaveon Jones 8, Jaylan Lamar 7, Devin Jones 6, Derrick Wilcher 4, Tylan Grable 12, Gary Burns 1.
Stratford: Noah Hill 9, Tyler Jordan 13, Jaylan Hughes 3, Christian Palmer 11, Devin Butts 8, Jonathan Barron 2, Nathan Hunt 11.
3-pointers: Wilkinson County 3 (J. Jones 1, Lamar 1, D. Jones 1); Stratford 10 (Hill 3, Jordan 3, Hughes 1, Butts 2, Hunt 1).
Records: Wilkinson County 18-5, 7-2 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Stratford 9-11, 3-6.
Next: Stratford at Twiggs County, 7:30 p.m., Friday; Mount de Sales at Wilkinson County, 8 p.m., Friday.
Upson-Lee 70, Howard 41
Howard
13
9
6
13
—
41
Upson-Lee
13
20
17
20
—
70
Howard: Eric Scott 6, Channing Thompson 13, Brandon Stewart 4, Ron Hart 8, Jonathan Brooks 2, Tyeem Mason 5, Chrishawn Monroe 3.
Upson-Lee: Zytrice Scott 9, Cameron Taylor 5, Michael Smith 7, Kenton Mann 11, Kentez Traylor 6, Willie Daniel 2, Jacory Smith 6, Travon Walker 15, Tye Fagan 9
3-pointers: Howard 4 (Scott 2, Hart 2); Upson-Lee 6 (Scott 2, Smith 1, Mann 3).
Records: Howard 6-16, 1-8 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 24-0, 9-0.
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball
Tattnall Square 53, Twiggs County 21
Tattnall Square
12
17
18
6
—
53
Twiggs County
5
3
9
4
—
21
Tattnall Square: Slaughter 8, Sams 11, Rouse 2, Glover 9, Whetsel 6, Gordon 17.
Twiggs County: Pierce 5, Coley 2, Glover 3, K. Stephens 6, N. Stephens 1, King 2, Rave 2.
3-pointers: Tattnall Square 5 4 (Sams 3, Slaughter 1).
Records: Tattnall Square 13-9.
Next: Tattnall Square at FPD, Friday.
Stratford 38, Wilkinson County 37
Wilkinson County
8
14
0
15
—
37
Stratford
11
7
14
6
—
38
Wilkinson County: Zhakire Simmons 7, Ladasha Shinholster 5, Ahnila Owens 12, Jamilah Hart 2, Jamecia Wilkerson 4, Keshaveona Todd 7.
Stratford: Aysha Roberts 4, Carey Woodcock 15, Nadia Reese 7, Drake Miscall 3, Evans McCook 3, Mary Elaine Mitchell 2, Ellie Peterson 4.
3-pointers: Wilkinson County 3 (Owens 2, Todd 1); Stratford 2 (Woodcock 1, McCook 1).
Records: Wilkinson County 11-11, 6-3 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Stratford 15-5, 7-2.
Next: Stratford at Twiggs County, 6 p.m., Friday, Mount de Sales at Wilkinson County 6:30 p.m., Friday.
Perry 58, Mary Persons 21
Mary Persons
6
6
8
3
—
21
Perry
10
19
20
9
—
58
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 4, Kver Shannon 2, Olympia High 2, Ateria McDowell 11, Abigail Hightower 2.
Perry: L. Mallard 2, S. Saunders 2, N. Reese 3, L. Tucker 6, KK Smith 11, D. Brown 14, A. Harrell 12, T. Owens 8.
3-pointers: Mary Persons 1 (McDowell 1); Perry 1 (Smith 1).
Records: Mary Persons 6-17, Perry 19-4.
FPD 53, Mount de Sales 34
FPD
13
8
22
9
—
53
Mount de Sales
8
0
8
18
—
34
FPD: FPD: Kate Patterson 22, Bailey Ruble 12, Sadie Frame 9, Emma Lako 7, Molly Lee 4, Kennedy Cauley 2, Christalyn Tobler 2.
Mount de Sales: Melia Cunningham 8, Donzalae Hollis 8, Jolie Clark 5, Brandee Jones 4, Ali Barth 2, Alanna Byrne 2, Summer Mayfield 2, Lauren Hunter 2, Asia Laconico 1.
3-pointers: FPD 5 (Patterson 1, Ruble 4).
Records: FPD 15-5, 7-2 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Mount de Sales 7-13, 1-8.
Next: Tattnall Square at FPD, Friday; Mount de Sales at Wilkinson County, Friday.
CFCA 26, Sherwood Christian 23
CFCA
2
9
8
7
—
26
Sherwood
3
4
7
9
—
23
CFCA: Smith 11, NeSmith 5, Duncan 4, Clements 2, Oni 2, Sarazine 2.
Sherwood: Hudson 16, Evans 3, Mathis 2, Clements 2.
3-pointers: Sherwood 3 (Hudson 2, Evans 1).
Records: CFCA 13-5.
Veterans 37, Bleckley County 33
Veterans
14
11
3
9
—
37
Bleckley County
9
7
4
13
—
33
Veterans: Chandler Shepherd 3, Carrington Kee 20, Nyanni Ward 3, Madison Perez 2, Alleyah Ingraham 8, Kate Boenisch 1.
Bleckley County: Young 7, Pasby 2, Whitehead 15, McCrae 7, Elvine 2.
3-pointers: Veterans 3 (Kee 2, Shepherd 1); Bleckley County 3 (Whitehead 2, McCrae 1).
Brentwood 66, Windsor 47
Brentwood
13
24
12
17
—
66
Windsor
2
16
13
16
—
47
Brentwood: Anna Hinton 3, Hally Miller 2, Morgan Cobb 15, Shelby Everett 21, Annie McDonald 17, Hannah Hodges 2, Alyssa Everett 6.
Windsor: Kassidy Hulett 16, Hailey Mosely 8, A’Maiya Jackson 10, McKenzie Thistlewood 3, Mackenzie Roberts 7, Sydney Weiche 3.
3-pointers: Brentwood 3 (Cobb 3); Windsor 5 (Hulett 3, Roberts 1, Weiche 1).
Records: Windsor 8-13.
Next: Thomas Jefferson at Windsor, 6 p.m., Friday.
Upson-Lee 34, Howard 18
Howard
2
7
6
3
—
18
Upson-Lee
6
9
1
18
—
34
Howard: Alyn Ovell 4, Briyana Manson 7, Amija Causey 2, Brittany Reeves 5.
Upson-Lee: Cierra Williams 9, Zakhia King 11, LaShae Traylor 4, Myuia Ellerbee 3, Kyiha Kendall 7.
3-pointers: Upson-Lee 4 (Williams 1, King 3).
Records: Howard 7-15, 2-7 GHSA Region 2-4A; Upson-Lee 13-11, 5-4.
Monday’s Boys Basketball
Windsor 73, Twiggs Academy 41
Windsor
26
15
23
9
—
73
Twiggs
14
13
6
8
—
41
Windsor: Landry Rustin 27, Cameron Reynolds 4, Jai’Kez Mann 17, Carlos Sampson 5, Marquise Jackson 5, Kyle Whiting 5, Jason Bradberry 5, Tyler Christian 5.
Twiggs: Owen Nobles 12, Klark Smith 6, Tyler King 9, Wyatt Garnto 10, Timothy Fowler 4.
3-pointers: Windsor 6 (Rustin 3, Mann 1, Whiting 1, Bradberry 1); Twiggs 1 (Smith 1).
Monday’s Girls Basketball
Windsor 62, Twiggs Academy 25
Windsor
19
12
12
19
—
62
Twiggs
4
10
6
5
—
25
Windsor: Savannah lee 10, Kassidy Hulett 6, Abby Wall 2, Hailey Mosely 6, Sydney Weiche 11, A’Maiya Jackson 16, McKenzie Thistlewood 2, A’mileon Smith 2, Mackenzie Roberts 4, Emily Swift 3.
Twiggs: Haleigh Hendrix 2, Katie Smith 7, Shana Wilkey 5, Abbie Sanders 3, Olivia Sanders 2, Brooke Wilkerson 6.
3-pointers: Windsor 6 (Lee 3, Weiche 3); Twiggs 1 (Smith 1).
