Friday’s High School Scoreboard

Friday’s Boys Basketball
Westside 104, Kendrick 58
Kendrick
16
12
17
13
—
58
Westside
20
26
36
22
—
104
Kendrick: Brooks 15, Williams 11, Belle 4, Mabery 10, Sales 5, Morgan 8, Farley 5.
Westside: Terric Allen 8, Ishmael Hubbard 4, Trey Foster 15, Brenden Anderson 8, Desmon Foston 4, Kavon Moore 53, Greg Holloway 10, JayShaun Booker 2.
3-pointers: Kendrick 4 (Brooks 3, Belle 1); Westside 8 (Anderson 1, Moore 7).
Game notes: Moore set a program record in single-game scoring.
Records: Kendrick 6-12, 4-4 GHSA Region 4-3A; Westside 15-3, 7-1.
Next: Westside at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Saturday.
Stratford 46, Mount de Sales 26
Mount de Sales
2
5
13
6
—
26
Stratford
11
17
9
9
—
46
Mount de Sales: Dexter Williams 1, Adam Leverette 17, Jack Beers 3, Will Pounds 2, Josiah Cotton 1, Michael Fountain 1.
Home: Tyler Jordan 8, Jaylan Hughes 2, Christian Palmer 1, Devin Butts 14, Nate Brooks 10, Nathan Hunt 10.
3-pointers: Stratford 4 (Jordan 2, Butts 2).
Game notes: Brooks led the Eagles with 10 rebounds for the double-double.
Records: Stratford 9-8..
Next: Stratford at Windsor, 5 p.m., Saturday.
Warner Robins 78, Thomas County Central 38
TCC
7
9
15
7
—
38
Warner Robins
32
23
13
10
—
78
Thomas County Central: McCormick 7, Harper 3, Jones 5, Daniels 5, Cooksey 6, Johnson 3.
Home: BJ Bradley 2, Jacolbey Owens 7, Champ Dawson 6, Nelson Phillips 6, Anthony Thomas 2, Jaron Zanders 8, Jaydon Norman 6, JaColbi Coleman 3, MJ King 5, Jam’l Dillard 7, Tyjaah Coleman 6, Kimius White 8, Charlie Grimes 6, Bobby Kelly 6.
3-pointers: TCC 5 (McCormick 1, Harper 1, Palmer 1, Jones 1, Johnson 1); Warner Robins 6 (Owens 3, Phillips 2, Coleman 1).
Records: Warner Robins 16-3.
Next: Warner Robins at Northside, 2:30 p.m., Saturday.
Windsor 101, Piedmont 36
Piedmont
11
12
2
11
—
36
Windsor
32
31
28
10
—
101
Piedmont: Dylan Coe 2, Payton Wallace 3, Tate Marks 2, Sam Wright 10, Caleb Coffee 13, J.T. Webb 6.
Windsor: Landry Rustin 20, Dayton Hunt 10, Cameron Reynolds 14, Jai’Kez Mann 19, Carlos Sampson 5, Marquise Jackson 12, Kyle Whiting 2, Jason Bradberry 8, Jonathan Bradberry 8, Jonathon Osborn 7, Tyler Christian 4.
3-pointers: Piedmont 3 (Wallace 1, Wright 2); Windsor 11 (Rustin 4, Hunt 1, Reynolds 1, Mann 1, Sampson 1, Bradberry 2, Osborn 1).
Records: Windsor 15-1, 4-0 GISA 4-2A.
Next: Stratford at Windsor, 5 p.m., Saturday.
FPD 54, Twiggs County 48
FPD
15
14
8
17
—
54
Twiggs County
10
17
8
13
—
48
FPD: Armaun Smith 22, Henry Middlebrooks 10, Caleb Kelly 6, C.J. Harris 5, Maurice Gordon 4, Titus Moore 3, Wesley Wilson 2, Jacobe Singletary 2.
Twiggs County: Tekebrion Blackshear 18, Cortavius Ates 16, Juwan Brown 7, Dylan Loyd 5, Kameron Dixon 2.
3-pointers: FPD 2 (Middlebrooks 2); Twiggs County 5 (Ates 3, Brown, Loyd).
Records: FPD 10-5, 5-1 GHSA Region 7-1A; Twiggs County 9-10, 1-5.
Next: Westside at FPD, 5:30 p.m., Saturday.
Upson-Lee 80, Mary Persons 59
Upson-Lee
15
21
20
24
—
80
Mary Persons
0
0
0
0
—
0
Upson-Lee: Tye Fagan 23, Travon Walker 19, Michael Smith 12, Jacorey Smith 7, Zyrice Scott 5, Cameron Traylor 5, Alejandro Lockhart 4, Trenton Mann 3, Qualon Walker 2.
Mary Persons: Holden 24, Weaver 10, Morton 8, Threatt 6, Moore 4, Howard 4, Edge 2, Hogan 1.
3-pointers: U-L 7 (Fagan 3, M. Smith 2, Traylor 1, Mann 1); Mary Persons 6 (Threatt 2, Morton 2, Holden 1, Weaver 1).
Records: Upson-Lee 19-0, 6-0 GHSA Region 2-4A; Mary Persons 11-8, 3-3.
Next: Upson-Lee at Griffin, Saturday; Mary Persons at Jackson, Saturday.
Tattnall Square 56, Wilkinson County 55
Tattnall
12
7
15
22
—
56
Wilkinson County
32
31
28
10
—
55
Tattnall: Calvin Slaughter 11, Ahmad Barron 13, Jimmy Marshall 11, Sean Brown 10, Logan Fink 7, Jamal Marshall 2, Andrew Long 2.
Wilkinson County: Aaron Geter III 10, Larry Jones 2, Clarence Jackson 8, Jadeon Jones 11, Derrick Wilcher 11, Brandon Mays 3, Jaylon Lamar 8, Devin Jones 2.
3-pointers: Tattnall 5 (Slaughter 2, Barron 3); Wilkinson County 4 (Geter 1, J. Jones 1, Lamar 2).
Records: Tattnall 11-5, 5-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Wilkinson County 14-5, 4-2.
Next: Paideia at Tattnall Square, 4:30 p.m., Saturday; Twiggs County at Wilkinson County, 8:30 p.m., Saturday.
Friday’s Girls Basketball
Upson-Lee 60, Mary Persons 53
Upson-Lee
9
6
23
22
—
60
Mary Persons
10
10
8
25
—
53
Upson-Lee: C. Williams 2, Zakhia King 7, D. Fagan 1, Alexus Howard 2, Lashae Traylor 8, Kyjha Kendall 39.
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 12, Kver Shannon 16, Olympia High 15, Katie Wilson 2, Abigail Hightower 6.
3-pointers: U-L 1 (King 1); MP 8 (Buffington 2, Shannon 2, High 2, Hightower 2).
Game notes: Kendall set a program record for single-game scoring.
Records: Upson-Lee 11-8, 4-2 GHSA Region 2-4A; Mary Persons 5-14, 0-6.
Next: Upson-Lee at Griffin, 6 p.m., Saturday; Mary Persons at Jackson, 6 p.m., Saturday.
Stratford 68, Mount de Sales 27
Mount de Sales
8
5
11
3
—
27
Stratford
13
20
16
19
—
68
Mount de Sales: Jolee Clark 2, Melia Cunningham 6, Destiny Simpson 6, Summer Mayfeld 2, Donzalae Hollis 11.
Stratford: Elizabeth Sellers 6, Molly Garud 5, Aysha Roberts 5, Mary elaine Mitchell 5, Carey Woodcock 17, Ellie Peterson 9, Nadia Reese 17, Sara Kate Durkee 2, Drake Miscall 2..
3-pointers: MdS 2 (Simpson 2); Stratford 7 (Mitchell 1, Woodcock 3, Reese 3).
Records: Stratford 13-4, 5-1 GHSA Region 7-1A.
Next: FPD at Stratford, Tuesday.
Wilkinson County 48, Tattnall Square 42
Tattnall
12
9
13
8 0
—
42
Wilkinson County
8
13
15
6 6
—
48
Tattnall: I'uana Slaughter 2, McKenzie Sams 6, Abby Rouse 15, Breonna Glover 2, Ivey Whetsel 11, Allie Gordon 6.
Home: Zhakire Simmons 19, LaDesha Shinholster 5, Ahnila Owens 17, Jamilah Hart 2, Jamie Wilkerson 1, Arnija Jackson 4.
3-pointers: Tattnall 3 (Sams 2, Whetsel 1); Wilkinson County 3 (Simmons 1, Owens 2).
Game notes: Rouse had six blocked shots and Slaughter six rebounds for Tattnall.
Records: Tattnall 10-8, 2-4 GHSA Region 7A-1A; Wilkinson County 10-8, 5-1.
Next: Paideia at Tattnall Square, 3 p.m., Saturday; Twiggs County at Wilkinson County, 7 p.m., Saturday.
Pike County 56, Rutland 25
Pike County
14
9
20
13
—
56
Rutland
2
12
7
4
—
25
Pike County: Gregory 19, Carter 10, Neal 12, Lindsey Corbin 15.
Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 8, Ottoria Foreman 2, Kennedy Stephens 2, Jada Brown 9, E’Junah Sledge 4.
3-pointers: Pike County 5 (Gregory 5); Rutland 2 (Davis 2).
Game notes: Brown and Sledge each had seven rebounds for Rutland.
Records: Rutland 13-9, 5-4 GHSA Region 4-3A.
FPD 63, Twiggs County 57
FPD
13
22
13
14
—
63
Twiggs County
15
11
14
17
—
57
FPD: Sadie Frame 17, Bailey Ruble 16, Kate Patterson 11, Emma Lako 10, Kennedy Cauley 8, Anna Lako 1.
Twiggs County: Kee'Ala Stephens 19, Jadajah Pierce 9, Shaniya Coley 9, Yasmine Glover 6, Tyrena Level 5, Christin Carswell 4, Makayla King 3, Marvesha Stephens 2.
3-pointers: FPD 3 (Ruble 3); Twiggs County 5 (Coley 3, Level, King).
Records: FPD 13-4, 5-1 Reg. 7, 1A; Twiggs County 7-12, 1-5 Reg. 7, 1A.
Next: Westside at FPD, 4 p.m., Saturday.
