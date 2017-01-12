Baldwin seeks new coach, Hannah seeks new job

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:22 Slain man's home security cameras recorded images of man with a gun, prosecutor says

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

4:14 Cop Shop Podcast: Man attacked with metal pole

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:21 Porter Elementary reading initiatives keep students on track

10:57 GBI agent: "We've gathered more than fifty rounds from the rifle."