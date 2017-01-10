Perry hires Smith as football head coach

Perry has struggled with its coaching hires — both head coaches and assistants — in recent seasons with its football program.
That is a main reason the football program has had 10 head coaches since 1979.
Next up is Houston County assistant Kevin Smith, approved Tuesday by the Houston County Board of Education at its regular monthly meeting.
The announcement came 11 months after the board approved another county assistant coach to take over as a head coach when then-Houston County assistant Mike Chastain was awarded the head coaching job at Warner Robins.
Smith is another branch of the Northside football tree. Chastain graduated from Northside, and Smith was an assistant with the Eagles for nearly 20 years.
Smith graduated from Jacksonville State and got his masters degree from Alabama. He was an assistant at Griffin for two years before joining the Northside staff. In his 18 seasons at Northside, the LaGrange native mostly coached the defensive line and was also the defensive coordinator when he left after the 2013 season to join the Houston County staff when Von Lassiter was hired as the Bears’ head coach in 2014.
He was part of the Northside staff of former head coach Conrad Nix and current head coach Kevin Kinsler.
Smith was also the Eagles’ boys basketball head coach for a period.
Comments